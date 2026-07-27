GoldNova AI
- Эксперты
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Casey NkaluboI am a passionate trader with a sharp eye for market structure, liquidity, and high-probability setups. My approach is rooted in precision, patience, and disciplined execution, where risk management is not just a rule but the foundation of consistency.
- Версия: 1.10
- Обновлено: 10 августа 2026
- Активации: 11
Institutional Machine Learning Trading Engine + Professional Risk Management
Are you looking for a professional Gold trading Expert Advisor that does more than simply generate buy and sell signals?
GoldNova AI is a next-generation, production-ready Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who demand intelligent decision-making, disciplined execution, and institutional-grade capital protection.
Built using a clean, modular architecture and engineered with real-world trading standards, GoldNova AI combines an advanced Machine Learning prediction engine, comprehensive multi-layered risk management, an intelligent high-impact news filter, adaptive trade management, flexible position sizing, and a professional real-time dashboard—all working together to provide a smarter, safer, and more consistent trading experience.
Unlike many automated systems that focus solely on finding entries, GoldNova AI places equal emphasis on protecting your capital, allowing traders to navigate Gold's highly volatile market with greater confidence.Why GoldNova AI Stands Out
Gold is one of the world's most volatile financial instruments. Sudden economic news, changing market sentiment, and rapid price swings demand more than traditional indicator-based strategies.
GoldNova AI was designed specifically to overcome these challenges through intelligent automation and disciplined risk control.
Advanced Machine Learning Prediction Engine
GoldNova AI uses an AI-driven prediction model trained specifically for XAUUSD market behavior to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weak, low-quality signals.
Institutional-Grade Risk Management
Capital protection sits at the heart of GoldNova AI.
Multiple layers of risk management continuously monitor every position, helping reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining disciplined portfolio management.
Intelligent High-Impact News Filter
Using MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar, GoldNova AI automatically pauses new trade entries around major economic events while continuing to manage existing positions through trailing stops and exit logic.
Flexible Position Sizing
Trade exactly the way you prefer.
Choose between:
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Risk Percentage Position Sizing
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Fixed Lot Trading
Both methods fully respect broker limitations, margin requirements, and portfolio-level risk controls.
Smart Trade Management
GoldNova AI continuously manages open positions using adaptive ATR-based stop management, intelligent breakeven protection, trailing stops, and dynamic Take Profit extension during strong market momentum.
Professional Dashboard
A clean, modern dashboard provides real-time visibility into every important aspect of the EA without leaving your chart.
Robust Execution Engine
Built to handle real-world trading conditions including:
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Spread spikes
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Slippage
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Volume limitations
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Margin restrictions
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Broker execution differences
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Netting and Hedging account compatibility
1. AI-Powered Trading Engine
GoldNova AI uses an embedded Machine Learning prediction engine that evaluates market conditions every completed candle before making trading decisions.
Features include:
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AI-based directional prediction
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Minimum predicted movement filter
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Noise reduction to avoid weak signals
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New-bar execution logic
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Fully automated decision-making
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Stable and deterministic prediction pipeline
Every trade is generated using objective market analysis rather than emotional decision-making.
2. Institutional Risk Management
One of GoldNova AI's strongest advantages is its comprehensive risk protection system.
Features include:
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Dynamic risk-based position sizing
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User-defined percentage risk per trade
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Maximum portfolio risk protection
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Maximum concurrent trade control
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Daily loss circuit breaker
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Daily profit target protection
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Sticky maximum drawdown protection
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Minimum equity safeguard
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Smart margin verification
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Automatic lot normalization
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Broker volume limit protection
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Netting and Hedging account compatibility
Every layer works together to prioritize long-term capital preservation.
3. Flexible Lot Sizing
GoldNova AI allows traders to choose how trade volume is calculated.
Risk Percentage Mode
Automatically calculates lot size based on current account equity and the selected percentage risk.
Fixed Lot Mode
Trades using a constant lot size defined by the user.
Both modes automatically comply with broker volume specifications and available margin.
4. Intelligent News Filter
GoldNova AI includes a fully integrated Economic Calendar news filter.
The EA automatically detects the currencies relevant to the trading symbol and blocks new entries before and after high-impact economic releases.
Features include:
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Automatic currency detection
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Configurable pre-news protection window
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Configurable post-news protection window
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Existing trades remain fully managed
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Automatic cache optimization for efficient performance
5. Professional Trade Management
Every position opened by GoldNova AI continues to be managed intelligently throughout its lifetime.
Features include:
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ATR-based Stop Loss
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ATR-based Take Profit
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Configurable Risk-to-Reward Ratio
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Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop
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Automatic Breakeven Protection
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Dynamic TP Extension during strong trends
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Spread filtering
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Maximum holding period option
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Tick-accurate Stop Loss and Take Profit normalization
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Broker freeze-level protection
6. Professional Visual Dashboard
The built-in dashboard provides a complete overview of trading activity in real time.
Displays include:
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Balance
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Equity
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Free Margin
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Margin Level
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Current Drawdown
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Daily Risk Usage
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Daily and Weekly Profit/Loss
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AI Prediction Direction
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Prediction Confidence
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Latest AI Signal
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ATR
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Current Spread
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Open Positions
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Win/Loss Statistics
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Profit Factor
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News Filter Status
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Risk Protection Status
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Drawdown Protection Status
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Daily Trading Limits
Everything you need is visible directly on your trading chart.Fully Customizable Input Parameters
Risk Management
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Risk Percentage Per Trade
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Maximum Risk Multiple
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Maximum Portfolio Risk
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Maximum Open Positions
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Maximum Daily Loss
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Daily Profit Target
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Maximum Drawdown Protection
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Minimum Equity Requirement
Position Sizing
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Risk Percentage Mode
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Fixed Lot Size
Trading Parameters
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ATR Stop Loss Multiplier
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Risk Reward Ratio
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Enable Trailing Stop
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ATR Trailing Multiplier
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Maximum Holding Bars
Breakeven Settings
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Enable Breakeven
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ATR Trigger Level
TP Extension Settings
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Enable TP Extension
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TP Trigger Distance
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TP Extension Distance
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Maximum Extensions Per Position
Signal & Execution
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Minimum Predicted Movement
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Maximum Spread Filter
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Margin Buffer
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Maximum Slippage
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Magic Number
News Filter
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Enable News Filter
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Minutes Before High-Impact News
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Minutes After High-Impact News
Dashboard
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Daily Profit Gauge
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Daily Loss Gauge
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Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Recommended Timeframe: M15
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Broker: ECN or Low-Spread Broker
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Recommended Deposit: $200–$500 minimum ($2,000+ recommended for optimal risk scaling)
GoldNova AI has been developed and optimized specifically for XAUUSD. While it may operate on other Gold-based symbols depending on your broker, users are encouraged to thoroughly backtest and forward-test before deploying on alternative instruments.Backtesting Note
During Strategy Tester operation, the MetaTrader Economic Calendar is unavailable. For this reason, the News Filter automatically disables itself during historical testing while all other trading logic remains fully operational.
Forward testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before live deployment.Support
I am committed to continuously improving GoldNova AI and providing responsive support to all users.
Email: kuntahkays@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +256 727 337 989Ready to Trade Gold with Confidence?
GoldNova AI brings together advanced Machine Learning, institutional-grade risk management, intelligent trade execution, and professional visualization into one powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold traders.
Whether you're seeking disciplined automation, superior capital protection, or a modern AI-powered trading solution, GoldNova AI is designed to help you trade smarter—not harder.
Move beyond emotional trading and experience a systematic, professional approach to Gold trading with GoldNova AI.
After a week of use, I feel compelled to leave this review. The EA seems generally good, but it has serious problems. I've repeatedly brought these to the attention of the seller, who assured me they would resolve them as soon as possible with an update. The update was supposed to arrive yesterday, but it never arrived. I don't know if this update will be released, as the seller is no longer responding to messages. For now, this is my review. I'll be happy to update it if things change. As I said, the EA seems good, but for now, this is my review.