AUTO Zones Order Blocks
- Индикаторы
-
Paballo Justice TsoakoI am an MT5 Expert Advisor developer with a strong quantitative background in Mathematics, Statistics, and Applied Mathematics. I specialize in building logic-driven, price-action-based trading systems that emphasize risk control, clarity, and execution precision.
- Версия: 1.0
OrderBlockZones.mq5 is an MT5 chart indicator that automatically detects and draws Order Block support/resistance zones as colored rectangles.
What it identifies:
- Support (bullish OB): the last down candle before a strong upward impulse move.
- Resistance (bearish OB): the last up candle before a strong downward impulse move.
The zone spans that origin candle's full high-to-low range.
How it filters zones:
- Unbroken only — a zone is discarded once a later bar closes beyond it (below a support's low / above a resistance's high). A wick that pokes through but closes back outside counts as a touch, not a break.
- Swing anchoring — with `InpSwingOnly`, a zone is kept only if a confirmed fractal swing high/low (±`InpSwingStrength` bars) sits within `InpSwingLookaround` bars of the OB and touches its range.
- No overlap — optionally skips zones nested inside an already-drawn one.
The more advanved version of this indicator can be found on my publications going by the name:
DEADLY WEAPON Ind: Deadly Weapon Ind | Buy Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5
which has feature like:
1. Signals on zone bounces and breakouts
2. Alerts on signals (pop-up and push notifications).