Advanced Indicators Manager

Advanced Indicators Manager

Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time.

Advanced Indicators Manager creates a small button panel with one button per indicator on your chart (main window and sub-windows). One click hides it or brings it back, exactly as it was, with all its original parameters intact.

Why it's useful

If you work with multiple strategies or setups, you often want a "clean" chart to just look at price action, and a moment later you want all your indicators back on. Doing this manually is slow and annoying. With this panel you do it instantly, in one click, without ever losing your configurations.

It works with both standard MetaTrader indicators and custom ones (compiled by third parties), and unlike common "quick fix" methods, when you hide a custom indicator it's genuinely stopped in the background — it won't keep eating resources or redrawing objects you can no longer see.

Key features

  • Button panel with one entry per indicator, color-coded by status (on/off)
  • Works with both built-in and custom indicators
  • Hidden indicators are actually stopped, not just moved out of view
  • Automatic sub-window handling: no issues if hiding an indicator closes its window
  • Panel can be positioned in any of the 4 chart corners
  • Customizable button size, colors, and refresh interval
  • No changes required to your existing indicators — works with what you already have

Available settings

  • Panel position (4 corners) and offset
  • Button width and height
  • On/off colors and text color
  • Font size
  • Panel refresh interval

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