Institution Grade Manual Trade Management

🔹 Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine

Manual Trading. Machine Discipline.

The Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is an institutional-grade manual trade management system designed to protect traders from emotional mistakes — without taking control away from them.

You decide when to enter.
The engine decides how the trade is managed.

🧠 What It Does

This system continuously monitors your manual trades and enforces professional-level trade management rules in real time:

  • Smart Breakeven logic

  • R-based trailing stop execution

  • Partial profit management

  • Spread & volatility protection

  • Daily drawdown kill-switch

  • Institutional-style trade analytics

No signal selling.
No auto-entries.
No over-optimization.

Just discipline, structure, and protection.

🛡️ Built Like an Institutional Risk Engine

Every trade is treated like a professional desk trade:

  • Trailing activates only after breakeven AND required R-multiple

  • UI status always matches real execution logic

  • High-spread and volatility spikes automatically pause management

  • Daily drawdown protection shuts everything down when limits are hit

If the UI says WAITING, nothing happens.
If it says ACTIVE, rules are enforced — instantly.

📊 Professional Live Dashboard

A clean, non-distracting on-chart dashboard shows:

  • Trade status (R, MAE/MFE, BE, Trailing)

  • Risk environment (Spread, ATR, Volatility)

  • Session context (Asia / London / NY)

  • Entry conditions snapshot (RSI, ATR, VWAP distance)

No clutter. No noise. Just clarity.

👤 Who This Is For

✔ Manual traders
✔ Prop firm traders
✔ Discipline-focused traders
✔ Traders who already have an edge but lose to execution errors

❌ Not a signal system
❌ Not a martingale or grid bot

⚙️ Key Philosophy

You control decisions.
The engine controls discipline.

This is not an auto-trader.
This is a guardian for your capital.

🚀 Summary

If you want:

  • Cleaner executions

  • Emotion-free trade management

  • Institutional-style risk enforcement

  • Full control without chaos

Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is built for exactly that


