Copy Trade Pro MT5

MasterEA MT5 Premium – Professional Copy Trade Sender

One Purchase. Unlimited Possibilities.

MasterEA MT5 Premium is a professional MT5 trade broadcasting solution that instantly sends your trading activity to one or multiple receiving accounts.

Buy only the Master EA.

🎁 SlaveEA MT5 Premium (Trade Receiver) is included FREE with your purchase.

No additional payment is required for the Receiver EA.

What Can Be Copied?

MasterEA automatically broadcasts:

✅ Market Buy Orders

✅ Market Sell Orders

✅ Pending Orders

✅ Pending Order Modifications

✅ Pending Order Cancellation

✅ Pending Order Trigger Events

✅ Stop Loss Changes

✅ Take Profit Changes

✅ Partial Close

✅ Full Close

✅ Trade Modifications

Premium Features

✔ Ultra-fast trade broadcasting

✔ MT5 → MT5 Copy Trading

✔ Symbol Filter

✔ Magic Number Filter

✔ Minimum Lot Filter

✔ Trading Hours Filter

✔ Live Dashboard

✔ Connected Slave Monitor

✔ Heartbeat Connection Detection

✔ Pause / Resume Broadcasting

✔ WhatsApp Support Button

✔ Optimized for VPS

✔ Low CPU & Memory Usage

Professional Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

• Connected Receiver Accounts

• Online / Offline Status

• Signals Sent Today

• Active Trades

• Filter Status

• Last Signal Time

• Broadcasting Status

Everything can be monitored directly from the chart.

Ideal For

• Personal Copy Trading

• Multi-Account Trading

• Fund Managers

• Signal Providers

• Prop Firm Accounts

• Portfolio Management

• Trading Teams

What's Included?

✔ MasterEA MT5 Premium

✔ SlaveEA MT5 Premium (FREE)

✔ Future Updates

✔ Technical Support

Installation

  1. Install MasterEA MT5 Premium on your main trading account.

  2. Install SlaveEA MT5 Premium on every receiving account.

  3. Use the same Master ID on both EAs.

  4. Enable Auto Trading.

  5. Start copying trades instantly.

Important

⚠️ The SlaveEA MT5 Premium (Trade Receiver) is FREE and works only with MasterEA MT5 Premium.

If you are looking for the Receiver EA page, you can download it here:

👉 SlaveEA MT5 Premium – Trade Receiver (FREE)

(Add your MQL5 product link here after publishing.)

Why Choose MasterEA MT5 Premium?

Professional performance, reliable synchronization, advanced filtering, real-time monitoring, and effortless multi-account trade copying—all in one premium solution.

Buy the Master once and receive the Slave EA free.


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