VG Indicator

VG INDICATOR

Three independent strategy engines read every closed bar. They vote. Only
when they agree does VG Indicator print a signal -- and it tells you exactly
how strong that agreement was.

Most signal indicators give you an arrow and nothing else. VG Indicator gives
you the arrow, the entry price, the stop, a three-level target ladder, a graded
confidence score, and a live dashboard that scores its own past calls on your
chart, from your broker's own price history.


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NO REPAINTING. NOT AS A CLAIM -- AS A CONSTRUCTION.
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Every signal is decided using closed bars only. The bar still forming is never
written to. Once an arrow is printed it is never moved, recoloured or deleted,
and a full chart recalculation produces exactly the same history as the
incremental one you watched build in real time.

This is enforced structurally: all cross-bar state is rebuilt from scratch on
every pass rather than carried between calls. What you see in the tester is
what you would have seen live.

The dashboard's numbers do move as an open trade resolves -- that is the
indicator scoring a past prediction, not changing one. The arrows never move.


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THE THREE ENGINES
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STRATEGY 1 -- CHANNEL BREAKOUT
Donchian channel break, filtered by a long trend EMA and a minimum ADX so
breakouts inside dead, directionless ranges are ignored. Stop distance is
derived from ATR.

STRATEGY 2 -- VOLATILITY EXPANSION
Compares a fast ATR against a slow ATR and fires when volatility genuinely
expands rather than drifts. Requires a minimum candle body relative to ATR,
so the move has to have conviction behind it. Session-hour limited by default.

STRATEGY 3 -- SWING-LEVEL PENDING
Locates confirmed swing highs and lows and places a pending level a small
discount inside the extreme. The setup is marked on the chart the moment it
forms and waits; if price reaches the level within its lifetime the signal
triggers, and if it expires untouched the marker stays as an honest record.

Each engine can be enabled, disabled and weighted independently.


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CONFLUENCE SCORING AND TIERS
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Engine votes are aggregated into a score measuring the share of the maximum
possible conviction available. Opposing votes carry a configurable penalty,
and a strong enough disagreement vetoes the signal entirely -- when the engines
genuinely conflict, VG Indicator stays silent rather than guessing.

The result is graded:

  TIER A  broad agreement across engines
  TIER B  two engines aligned
  TIER C  one engine firing cleanly

You can trade every tier, or filter to A and B only. The dashboard reports
performance separately for each tier so the decision is yours to make on
evidence rather than instinct.

A cooldown period after each signal prevents clustering, and near-duplicate
pending levels are suppressed automatically.


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FULL TRADE LEVELS DRAWN ON THE CHART
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Every signal draws its complete trade plan:

  - Entry line at the actual reference fill price
  - Stop loss, ATR-derived or placed beyond market structure
  - TP1 drawn by default; TP2 and TP3 available as optional reference levels
  - Shaded risk zone that changes colour once the stop moves into profit
  - Reward zone shading
  - Price labels showing the value of each level in your account currency

Levels are drawn for the most recent signals only, keeping older chart history
clean and readable.


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TWO EXIT MODELS
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TRAILING (default): an ATR-based initial stop, an automatic move to break-even
once the trade reaches a set ATR distance, then a Chandelier-style trailing
stop. The chart shows the stop path exactly as it stepped, bar by bar.

FIXED TARGET: trades are scored against TP1 in the conventional way.

PLEASE READ THIS BEFORE BUYING, SO THE DEFAULTS HOLD NO SURPRISES:

Under the trailing model -- which is the default -- the target ladder does not
close trades. The trade is scored to the trailing stop. TP1, TP2 and TP3 are
reference levels, not exits.

They exist so the dashboard can report how far price actually travelled: how
often TP1, TP2 and TP3 were reached across every signal on your chart. That
measurement is the evidence you need to decide where your own targets belong,
which is a different and more useful thing than being handed three numbers and
told to trust them.

The chart draws TP1 by default. TP2 and TP3 are switched off in the display to
keep the chart readable, and can be turned on in one setting. All three prices
are computed and written to the data buffers on every single signal regardless
of what is drawn, so an EA reading this indicator always receives the full
ladder.

If you switch to the fixed-target exit model, TP1 becomes the scored exit in the
conventional way.


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THE PERFORMANCE DASHBOARD
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An on-chart panel that recomputes continuously from the history loaded on your
chart, for your symbol, your timeframe and your broker's prices:

  - Win rate and total signal count
  - Profit factor and expectancy in R
  - Maximum drawdown and longest losing streak
  - Average win, average loss, average MFE and MAE
  - Long versus short breakdown
  - TP1 / TP2 / TP3 reach frequency
  - Per-engine breakdown: Strategy 1, 2 and 3 scored separately
  - Per-tier breakdown: A, B and C scored separately
  - Last signal detail and current open state
  - Warmup status, so you always know when the sample is still thin

Same-bar stop and target collisions are resolved using M1 data rather than
assumed, so the statistics do not flatter themselves on ambiguous bars.
Genuinely ambiguous bars are counted and reported.

Change the settings and the entire dashboard recalculates. You can evaluate a
configuration in seconds without running a single backtest.


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ALERTS
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Popup, push notification to the MQL5 mobile app, and e-mail through your
terminal's mail settings. All are off by default, fire at most once per bar,
and only on live charts.


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FOR EA DEVELOPERS
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VG Indicator exposes 14 iCustom buffers with a frozen index layout, so an
Expert Advisor can consume its output directly:

   0  Buy arrow            7  TP3
   1  Sell arrow           8  Score
   2  Direction            9  Tier
   3  Entry               10  Engine mask
   4  Stop loss           11  Signal kind (market or pending)
   5  TP1                 12  Pending setup level
   6  TP2                 13  Pending bars remaining

The engine mask identifies which engines voted, so an EA can act on the
composition of a signal, not just its existence. Buffer indices will not be
renumbered within this major version.


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REQUIREMENTS AND NOTES
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  - MetaTrader 5, any symbol, any timeframe
  - H1 and above recommended; the defaults were developed on H1
  - Fully self-contained: no DLLs, no external files, no internet access
  - Session-hour settings are broker server time, not your local clock
  - Allow sufficient chart history to load before reading the dashboard

Every parameter is exposed and documented in the inputs, organised into
labelled groups: the three engines, confluence, exit model, levels, pending
signals, arrows, level display, alerts and panel.


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DISCLAIMER
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VG Indicator is an analytical tool. It does not open, modify or close
positions, and it does not manage your account.

Trading foreign exchange, metals, indices and other leveraged instruments
carries a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. You
may lose some or all of your invested capital, and you should not trade with
money you cannot afford to lose.

The statistics shown on the dashboard are calculated from historical price data
available on your chart. Historical results are not an indication of, and
provide no guarantee of, future results. Different brokers, spreads, execution
conditions, symbols and timeframes will produce different outcomes. No
representation is made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or
losses similar to those shown.

Nothing produced by this indicator constitutes financial, investment or trading
advice, or a recommendation to enter any particular transaction. All trading
decisions, and all responsibility for them, remain entirely your own.

Test on a demo account until you fully understand the tool's behaviour before
risking real capital.
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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专家
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5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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BTC Jump
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
BTC Jump is a breakout Expert Advisor developed for Bitcoin against the US dollar. Once per trading day it places a single stop order at the previous day's extreme and waits for the market to reach that level. If the level is reached during the session, the order becomes a position that is managed by a volatility-based stop loss, a fixed take profit and a trailing stop. If the level is not reached, the order is removed at the end of the trading window and no trade is taken that day. The Expert A
FREE
Push Capture
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
PUSH Capture A multi-symbol portfolio EA — engineered by a developer, refined by a trader. PUSH Capture is a fully automated portfolio Expert Advisor that trades a diversified basket of major markets from a single chart. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or reacting to every tick, it follows a disciplined, time-driven framework — entering, managing, and exiting positions according to a defined plan, with the patience and consistency that manual trading rarely achieves. A true portfolio a
Grid People
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
GRID PEOPLE — Built for Consistency, Tuned for AUDCAD (M5) If you're here, you already know the appeal of grid trading: smooth equity curves, frequent wins, and a system that works with the market's natural ranging behavior instead of fighting it. GRID PEOPLE is crafted for traders who want that consistency — without flying blind. This EA is engineered around disciplined money management and built-in protection, not just raw grid logic: What's under the hood Smart lot management — Auto-lot sizin
Momentum Portfolio
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
Momentum Portfolio EA Multi-symbol momentum expert advisor for gold, US indices, and bitcoin. Trades four instruments from a single chart with adaptive risk management, regime detection, and broker-agnostic symbol resolution. Overview Momentum Portfolio is a four-symbol expert advisor that trades XAUUSD, NAS100, US30, and BTCUSD using two complementary momentum-detection engines. A single instance attached to any H1 chart manages entries, exits, partial profit-taking, and risk control across all
Ram 2 point 5 B 12
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
专家
Multi-Symbol Trend Pyramid EA — structure-based stops, volatility-filtered entries Overview A systematic, multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor. It trades a configurable basket of instruments from a single chart, entering only in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, on controlled pullbacks, and only when volatility is in a tradable range. Winners are managed with a structure-based stop, breakeven protection, and a Chandelier trailing stop, with optional pyramiding into established
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