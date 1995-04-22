Smart Easy Dashboard MT5

Smart Easy Dashboard turns MetaTrader 5 into a complete manual and semi-automated trading cockpit: risk-based one-click execution, full basket and position management, an on-chart Smart Money Concepts engine, a Google Gemini AI co-pilot and a multi-source alert center — all in one draggable panel.

The dashboard does not trade on its own. It executes only the actions you configure or click. Because almost everything is managed visually on the chart and on the panel, you rarely need to reopen the EA inputs window.

AI market co-pilot

On-demand market analysis powered by Google Gemini, fed with multi-timeframe Smart Money Concepts and EMA context. It returns a structured read: bias percentage, trend, points of interest and order blocks, wait-for levels, and a buy or sell suggestion with entry, stop loss and take profit that you apply to the chart in one click. A second mode reviews your closed trades for a week, month or year and returns written feedback on what worked and what did not. The feature uses your own free Google Gemini API key, stored locally on your computer.

Smart Money Concepts overlay

An SMC engine draws order blocks, BOS and CHoCH lines (each line stops exactly at the breaking candle), buy-side and sell-side liquidity, equal highs and lows, premium and discount zones, and the strong high and low protecting the current structure — directly on your chart, computed from the last 1500 bars. One click toggles the whole overlay. The same engine feeds the SMC zone alert and gives the AI co-pilot its market-structure context.

Alert center

A single alert engine covering nine triggers: price lines, trendline breaks, EMA breaks, SMC point-of-interest touch, order filled, take profit or stop loss hit, equity drawdown, overtrading and pre-news warnings. Alerts are delivered as terminal notifications, mobile push and e-mail, with an anti-spam cooldown.

Economic calendar

The built-in calendar shows upcoming and past events with forecast, actual and previous values and a live countdown, in any of 31 timezones. Filter by currency, by day or by impact level, and pin an event to highlight its window on the chart. The same feed powers the Events Protect guard, which blocks new trades around releases affecting the chart symbol.

Execution safety

Optional guards block new trades once a limit is reached. Time guards cover weekend closing at a day and time you choose, a midnight block around the rollover period, and a news blackout window you set by dragging on a weekly event map. Risk guards cover maximum trades per day, a daily loss limit, a daily profit target and an equity drawdown percentage. A status badge always shows why trading is blocked, and a live line reports today's trade count, profit and drawdown.

Position and basket management

Up to four partial take-profit levels and two partial stop-loss levels, each measured in points, as a multiple of your risk, or as a percentage of the take-profit distance. Profit lock moves the stop to entry plus a buffer once the trade is far enough ahead, with a one-click preset that covers commission. Eight trailing modes are available: regular, risk-reward based, candle high/low, profit-based, moving average, Parabolic SAR, ATR and fractals — for positions and for pending orders.

The basket view lists every managed position and pending order with per-row partial close, breakeven, trailing and close actions. A breakeven-plus-buffer rule closes a whole side at its combined volume-weighted breakeven price plus the buffer you set, drawn as a labelled line on the chart. A summary view shows buy, sell and net exposure with three bulk exits.

Order entry

The visual buy and sell boxes let you drag entry, stop loss and take profit lines on the chart while risk in account currency, risk-reward ratio, reward, commission and margin update live. Position size can be calculated as a percentage of balance or equity, as a fixed cash risk, or as a fixed lot. Market and pending orders, hedging mode, risk-reward presets and a fast multi-symbol switcher are included. Additional execution options cover OCO pending orders, a spread multiplier, multi-order split, and automatic stop and target placement from ATR or from market structure.

Reporting

A reporting window turns your trade history into readable analytics: daily, weekly, monthly and yearly growth on visual gauges, an equity and balance curve, long and short ratio, and profit broken down by month and by day. Filter by symbol, magic number and date range, then export the whole report to CSV.

Daily use

Fifteen colour themes, a fully draggable and minimisable panel, per-symbol or global settings, on-chart trade boxes, a screenshot button, four keyboard shortcuts, an on-chart expiry slider for pending orders, an optional virtual stop and target mode held inside the EA, and live account and profit information with daily and monthly breakdown.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 with a hedging or netting account.
  • Calendar features use the terminal's built-in economic calendar, which most brokers provide.
  • AI features require an internet connection and a free Google Gemini API key, and the Gemini API address must be added under Tools, Options, Expert Advisors, Allow WebRequest.

Input parameters

Risk management:

  • Magic number: unique identifier for the trades opened by the panel.
  • Management scope: which trades the panel manages — this magic number only, the current symbol, or all trades.
  • Lot sizing mode: risk percentage, fixed cash risk, or fixed lot.
  • Risk value: the amount used by the selected sizing mode.
  • Use equity for risk: size risk from equity when enabled, from balance when disabled.
  • Max spread in points: blocks execution when the spread is too wide.
  • Round-turn commission per lot: used for accurate risk and commission display.

Virtual levels and interface:

  • Enable virtual stop loss, take profit and pending orders: levels are hidden from the broker and managed by the panel.
  • Object prefix: chart object name prefix, only needs changing when running several copies on one chart.

Most day-to-day settings — risk, risk-reward presets, themes, guards, alerts and AI — are controlled directly from the panel and do not require reloading the input parameters.

Documentation

Detailed explanations of every tab and feature, including the Smart Money Concepts overlay and the Gemini AI co-pilot, are provided within the MQL5 platform.

Licensing

Available for outright purchase or monthly and yearly rental. Every buyer receives ongoing updates.

Support

For questions or issues, please use the Comments section of this product page or send a private message on MQL5. Include your MT5 build number and a screenshot of the Experts or Journal tab when reporting a problem.

Important note

This is a trade-management tool. It is not a signal service and not a set-and-forget robot. It helps you execute and manage trades faster and more safely, and it does not guarantee profit. Please test on a demo account first.

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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QuantMultiSymbolHunter
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EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
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