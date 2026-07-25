Smart Risk Manager Trade Panel

Stop juggling a lot-size calculator, a trade manager, and a fistful of indicators. Smart Risk Manager combines precise risk-based execution, complete position management, and a professional Market Structure toolkit in one clean, draggable panel — built for Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto and CFDs.





Plan a trade visually, see your exact lot size, risk and reward before you click, and manage every position straight from the chart with a single tap.





Utility for MetaTrader 5. Trades manual entries and orders from any other EA. No subscriptions, no external services, no repainting.





🎯 Trade with exact risk, every time

Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart. The panel instantly shows lot size, SL/TP in pips, dollar risk, dollar reward and the true Risk:Reward — and it auto-sizes so your chosen risk is hit to the cent, even when the broker minimum lot gets in the way. Set risk as a % of balance or a fixed $ amount, with three one-tap presets.





⚡️ Smart order detection

Just pick BUY or SELL — the panel automatically resolves Market, Limit or Stop from where your entry sits relative to price. Market mode holds your risk steady as price moves; Pending mode gives you a fully draggable entry with SL/TP glued to it.





🎚 Your Risk:Reward, your way

Three R:R presets you can fully customize — set them to anything (1:0.5, 1:1.5, 1:5…) and the buttons display exactly what you chose. Switch between Fixed-RR (TP follows the ratio) and Manual-TP (drag the TP yourself) instantly.





🛡 Full position management, one click

Close, Close-All, Break-Even, Partial Close, Scale-In, Cancel Pendings, and a Trailing Stop — all built in and one tap away.





💵 Exclusive "Realize $" tool

Type a target dollar figure and press one button: the panel moves all your TPs (or all your SLs) to the single price where your combined net P/L — including swap and commission — equals that amount. Lock in a profit or cap a loss across every position on the symbol in one move. You won't find this anywhere else.





🎯 "Set at Price" tool

Type any price level and push the SL or TP of every open position on the symbol to it in one click — the panel automatically applies it to the correct side (profit → TP, loss → SL).





📊 Built-in Market Structure suite (a full indicator pack, included)

Round Numbers that auto-adapt to each instrument (Forex, JPY pairs, metals, indices), Previous Day/Week/Month High-Low, Fair Value Gaps, Asia/London/New York session ranges, ADR bands, Daily & Weekly opens, Stochastic cross signals with an EMA trend filter, and a ZigZag Fibonacci with a fixed-timeframe option so your levels stay put when you switch charts. Toggle each tool from its own side panel.





🖥 Built for real trading desks

Multi-symbol switcher from your Market Watch, per-symbol memory, 4K / high-DPI aware with live zoom, and a layout that stays exactly where you put it across symbols and timeframes.





Full feature list

Risk & sizing





Automatic risk-based lot sizing (broker-accurate across Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CFDs)

Risk unit selectable: % of balance or fixed $, with three one-tap presets

Auto-fit SL so the chosen risk is exact — even at the minimum lot

Live readout: lot, risk $, reward $, risk %, R:R, spread and margin

Fully customizable Risk:Reward presets; Fixed-RR or Manual-TP modes

Execution





Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with on-chart labels

Automatic order-type detection (Buy/Sell • Market/Limit/Stop)

Market mode with "floating" SL/TP for a stable risk % as price moves

One-click execution mode; lockable lines

Management





Close / Close-All / Cancel Pendings

Break-Even, Partial Close, Scale-In

Trailing Stop

"Realize $" — move all SL/TP to a net (profit + swap + commission) $ target

"Set at Price" — push every position's SL/TP to a typed price level

Manages trades from other EAs or opened manually

Risk controls / guardrails





Max lot, minimum R:R, max spread, max risk %, max daily loss, max open trades, loss-streak lockout, trading-hours window

Market Structure toolkit

Round Numbers (major/minor), auto-adapting per instrument

Previous Day / Week / Month High-Low

Fair Value Gaps, Session ranges (Asia / London / NY), ADR bands

Daily & Weekly open lines

Stochastic cross signals + EMA trend filter

ZigZag Fibonacci with a configurable, constant timeframe

Usability





Market Watch symbol switcher with per-symbol persistent state

4K / high-DPI scaling + live zoom

Draggable, dockable panel that remembers its position

✅ Compatibility

MetaTrader 5, any broker and any symbol (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CFDs)

Netting and hedging accounts

Requires AutoTrading enabled to place and manage orders

🚀 Quick start

Drag the EA onto a chart and allow AutoTrading.

Pick BUY/SELL and a risk preset, then drag the SL/TP lines where you want them.

Check the live lot size and risk, and press EXECUTE ORDER.

Manage everything else from the panel — Break-Even, Partial, Trailing, "Realize $", and more.