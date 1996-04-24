Spend less time navigating. More time reviewing.

MTF Time Navigator removes the repeated work of finding the same point across multiple timeframe charts.

Mark it once.

Move it once.

Find it on every synchronized chart.

Stay focused on the chart review — not on moving each chart to the same point in time.





User Manual

For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the MTF Time Navigator – User Manual.







Draw one vertical line. See the same moment on every timeframe.





Place a vertical line on the chart with MTF Time Navigator.

Your other open timeframe charts automatically move to that same point in time, with synchronized vertical lines marking the same moment on every chart.





Immediately after the move, the synchronized vertical lines are highlighted for three seconds — so your eyes find them immediately.





Move the line. Keep every timeframe with you.





Drag the synchronized vertical line to another moment.

All your open timeframe charts follow automatically, staying aligned to the same point in time.





No repeated scrolling.

No searching for the same moment again.









Pick a date. Go there together.





Select a date from the panel and press GO.

No time entry needed.





All your open timeframe charts jump to 00:00 on the selected date together, ready for you to fine-tune the exact moment by dragging the synchronized vertical line.





No dragging through months of history.

No entering hours and minutes just to get close.









Done with the past? Bring every chart back.





Press TODAY.

All your open timeframe charts return to the latest market data together.





One click.

Every timeframe.

Back to now.









Done reviewing? Clear every line.





Press CLEAR.

All synchronized vertical lines are removed from your open timeframe charts together.





One click.

Every chart.









One panel. Every timeframe.





MTF Time Navigator gives you one simple control point for your synchronized timeframe charts.





Click MARK, then place a vertical line on the chart.





Use it just like the familiar MetaTrader 5 vertical line — drag it to another moment, and your other timeframe charts follow automatically.





Jump to a date, return to the latest market data, or clear every synchronized vertical line from one simple panel.





You work from one chart.

Your other timeframe charts follow.





To move the panel, drag it from the top section.









See the bigger picture. Check the details.





Review a setup on H4.

Check the structure on H1.

Refine the moment on M15 or M5.





MTF Time Navigator keeps every timeframe connected to the same moment in time — so you can focus on the analysis, not on finding your place again.





Less searching.

More reviewing.

Stay with the same moment in time.









Built for the timeframes traders actually use.





MTF Time Navigator supports all major MT5 timeframes:





M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1





Choose the timeframe combination that fits your analysis.





MTF Time Navigator keeps them connected to the same moment in time.









Important Notes





Same symbol synchronization





MTF Time Navigator synchronizes supported open charts of the same symbol.

The Standard Edition supports up to three synchronized vertical lines at the same time.









One instance per symbol





For the Standard Edition, we recommend using one MTF Time Navigator instance per symbol.





Open chart requirement





MTF Time Navigator synchronizes only charts that are currently open in MetaTrader 5.





Supported timeframes





MTF Time Navigator supports the following MT5 timeframes:





M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1





Other built-in MT5 timeframes are not supported in the Standard Edition.





Historical data availability





Navigation to past dates depends on the historical data available from your broker in MetaTrader 5.





MTF Time Navigator can move only within the past data available on each MT5 chart.





For example, an H4 chart may allow navigation much further back in time, while an M15 or M5 chart may stop earlier because lower timeframes require many more bars and your broker may not provide data that far back.





GO time basis





GO jumps to 00:00 based on the broker’s MT5 chart/server time.





It does not use your PC local time or UTC.









Stop checking charts one by one.

Navigate your timeframes together.





User Manual

For complete installation instructions, operation details, settings, and FAQs, see the MTF Time Navigator – User Manual.





Built by a trader, for traders.