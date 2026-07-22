KMF Trend and Pullback Signals
- Индикаторы
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Richard Inioluwa Bakare-amooMQL5 Expert Advisor and Indicator developer specializing in Smart Money Concepts (SMC), price action strategies, and automated trading systems for MT4/MT5. I build clean, well-commented, strategy-tester-compatible EAs with proper risk management. Experienced in XAUUSD, Forex majors, and Synthetic
- Версия: 1.0
KMF EMA Zone is a trend visualization and pullback signal indicator built by Kingdom Minded Financier (KMF).
HOW IT WORKS:
The indicator draws a colored zone between EMA 20 and EMA 50 on your chart. When the market is in an uptrend, the zone fills GREEN. When the market is in a downtrend, the zone fills RED. This gives you instant visual clarity on market direction at a glance.
ENTRY SIGNALS:
- Green up arrow: Bullish pullback signal - price pulled back into the EMA zone in an uptrend and a bullish candle formed
- Red down arrow: Bearish pullback signal - price pulled back into the EMA zone in a downtrend and a bearish candle formed
FEATURES:
- Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
- Works on any timeframe (M1 to Monthly)
- Optional pop-up alerts
- Optional mobile push notifications
- All parameters fully adjustable via inputs
INPUT PARAMETERS:
- FastEMA Period (default 20)
- SlowEMA Period (default 50)
- PullbackBars: bars to check for pullback (default 3)
- ShowArrows: show/hide entry arrows
- EnableAlerts: pop-up alerts on/off
- EnablePushAlerts: mobile alerts on/off
- UptrendColor: customize uptrend zone color
- DowntrendColor: customize downtrend zone color
- ArrowSize: size of signal arrows (1-5)