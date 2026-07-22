KMF Trend and Pullback Signals

KMF EMA Zone is a trend visualization and pullback signal indicator built by Kingdom Minded Financier (KMF).





HOW IT WORKS:

The indicator draws a colored zone between EMA 20 and EMA 50 on your chart. When the market is in an uptrend, the zone fills GREEN. When the market is in a downtrend, the zone fills RED. This gives you instant visual clarity on market direction at a glance.





ENTRY SIGNALS:

- Green up arrow: Bullish pullback signal - price pulled back into the EMA zone in an uptrend and a bullish candle formed

- Red down arrow: Bearish pullback signal - price pulled back into the EMA zone in a downtrend and a bearish candle formed





FEATURES:

- Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

- Works on any timeframe (M1 to Monthly)

- Optional pop-up alerts

- Optional mobile push notifications

- All parameters fully adjustable via inputs





INPUT PARAMETERS:

- FastEMA Period (default 20)

- SlowEMA Period (default 50)

- PullbackBars: bars to check for pullback (default 3)

- ShowArrows: show/hide entry arrows

- EnableAlerts: pop-up alerts on/off

- EnablePushAlerts: mobile alerts on/off

- UptrendColor: customize uptrend zone color

- DowntrendColor: customize downtrend zone color

- ArrowSize: size of signal arrows (1-5)