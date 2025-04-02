NEWSFALCON — Multi-Asset Macro-News Portfolio EA

Precision entries on the market's most predictable volatility events.



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



WHY NEWSFALCON EXISTS



Most Expert Advisors on this marketplace are not trading strategies. They are equity-curve illustrations. Grid systems, martingale recovery engines, arbitrary indicator combinations dressed up with a beautiful backtest; almost all of them share the same fatal flaw. They look flawless on a single historical run and collapse the moment real market conditions, real spreads, or a different time window are applied.

NewsFalcon was not built by picking a strategy that "looked good" on a chart. It is the end product of an exceptionally long and deliberately adversarial research process. Dozens of strategy families (grid trading, martingale position sizing, arbitrary technical filters, curve-fit indicator stacks) were built, tested, and then actively attacked with statistical tools designed specifically to expose whether their apparent profitability was real or an illusion of compounding, over-optimization, or unrealistic execution assumptions. The overwhelming majority failed that scrutiny. Their backtests were mathematically indistinguishable from randomly shuffled price data, meaning there was never an edge there to begin with, only noise that happened to look like one.



NewsFalcon is what survived. One strategy family, tested to destruction and still standing.





Benefit from the current launch promotional price. 5 copies are available for $299, after which the price will increase.





IMPORTANT — BROKER REQUIREMENTS NewsFalcon trades EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) by default. A third sleeve, US2000 (Russell 2000 / US Small Cap 2000 index CFD), is available but DISABLED by default since not every broker offers this symbol. PLEASE FIND A BROKER THAT ALLOWS IT TO DO THE TESTING AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, TO TRADE ON A REAL ACCOUNT. If your broker offers US2000 (or a closely matching name), you can enable it in the settings (Trade US2000 = true) to run the full 3-asset diversified portfolio. If you're not sure, check your broker's symbol list (Market Watch) before enabling it — attempting to trade a symbol your broker doesn't offer will simply cause that sleeve to be skipped, with no other effect on the EA.







═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



WHAT NEWSFALCON DOES



NewsFalcon trades a single, well-documented market phenomenon: the volatility spike that occurs around scheduled, high-impact US macroeconomic releases (Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI, PPI, Retail Sales, and, optionally, weekly Jobless Claims), all released at the same fixed time slot (8:30 AM ET). Rather than guessing direction, the EA:



1. Measures the market's own pre-release positioning by capturing the exact trading range in the minutes immediately before the release.

2. Places a symmetric OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other) breakout bracket just outside that range, a Buy Stop above and a Sell Stop below.

3. Lets the market itself decide the direction: whichever side the release actually breaks toward is the side that gets filled; the opposite pending order is cancelled automatically.

4. Manages the resulting position with a full rule-based exit system: partial profit-take at +1R (banking half the position while it's winning, the single most impactful improvement to the strategy's realized win rate), break-even stop, R-multiple trailing stop, an early time-stop that exits trades that aren't developing, and a hard time exit if the move hasn't matured within the holding window.



This is not a scalper and not a grid system. There is no averaging down, no martingale, no hedging of losing positions, and never more than one net position per symbol. Every trade has a hard, pre-defined stop-loss from the moment it is filled.



NewsFalcon runs THREE independent, diversified sleeves from a single chart (EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and US2000 (Russell 2000 index)) all reacting to the same catalyst window but with a close-to-uncorrelated daily P/L profile. Running them together, sharing one account's risk management, measurably lowers portfolio drawdown compared to trading any single sleeve alone, for a similar or better combined return. You are not buying one trade idea; you are buying a small diversified portfolio in a single EA.



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



**POWERED BY A QUANTUM-MECHANICS-DERIVED REGIME FILTER**

NewsFalcon includes a proprietary regime filter built on Quantum Harmonic Oscillator (QHO) theory, the same mathematical framework used in quantum physics to describe the energy states of a bound particle. Price-return distributions are fitted against this framework by matching their kurtosis to the characteristic "ground-state" parameter (w0) of a quantum harmonic oscillator. The result is a continuously-updated read of the market's underlying statistical "energy regime." When conditions are not favorable, the filter automatically reduces or withholds risk on the EURUSD sleeve, filtering out exactly the kind of choppy, low-information regime that produces false breakouts. This is not a cosmetic feature, it was tested and validated out-of-sample specifically because it improves results, and it is switched off automatically wherever testing showed it did not.

A second, independently-validated regime filter (volatility percentile, applied to the Gold sleeve) works the same way using a different statistical lens, because the two assets behave differently, and treating them identically would be a mistake most EA developers make and never test for.



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



VALIDATED LIKE RESEARCH, NOT LIKE A SALES PAGE



This is the section most sellers skip, because most EAs cannot survive it:



• In-sample Monte Carlo Permutation Testing (MCPT): the historical price data was repeatedly shuffled, preserving each day's overall drift and volatility but destroying the internal sequence, and the strategy was re-run thousands of times against this randomized data. The real strategy's result had to beat the vast majority of these random outcomes (p < 0.01) before it was even considered for further testing. Most strategy ideas fail at this very first gate.

• Walk-forward Monte Carlo validation on data the strategy had never "seen" during development (p < 0.05), to control specifically for overfitting.

• Verification on REAL historical tick data (not just OHLC bars) inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, across a genuinely difficult stress period (2020) as well as the recent 2024–2026 regime, because a strategy that only works in one regime is not a strategy, it is a coincidence.

• Every add-on filter, every exit-management parameter, every position-sizing choice shipped in this EA was individually tested against the alternative of simply doing nothing, including a formal statistical test against random trade selection, before being kept. Several ideas that "looked" like improvements on a simple year-by-year comparison were later proven, under stricter testing, to be statistical noise, and were correctly left out.



No grid. No martingale. No position averaging. No hedging of losers. Every number above comes from a system that risks a fixed, known amount on every single trade.



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



KEY FEATURES



• Multi-asset portfolio engine: EURUSD + XAUUSD + US2000 traded simultaneously from one chart, one shared risk budget.

• Choose your own position sizing: Risk % of equity per trade (compounding) OR fixed lot size per sleeve. Your choice, switchable with one input.

• Global risk multiplier to scale the whole portfolio up or down instantly.

• Portfolio-level equity-stop with three behaviors (throttle risk, pause trading, or hard halt) once drawdown crosses your chosen threshold.

• Daily loss circuit-breaker.

• Anti-streak protection: risk automatically reduced after a defined number of consecutive losses, per sleeve.

• Partial take-profit, break-even, R-multiple trailing stop, early time-stop and SL-tightening, a complete, independently-tested exit management stack.

• Heavy-day catalyst filter: trades only around NFP week and the CPI/PPI/Retail Sales window (and optionally weekly jobless-claims Thursdays, validated separately per asset).

• Quantum-mechanics-based regime filter (EURUSD) and volatility-percentile regime filter (XAUUSD), each validated independently.

• Clean on-chart panel: live status, lot sizes, skip reasons, running trade/win/PnL stats per sleeve and for the whole portfolio.

• No grid. No martingale. No hedging. No black-box machine-learning "trust me" logic,every mechanism in this EA is fully documented and was tested to justify its existence.



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



FULL SPECIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS



• Platform: MetaTrader 5.

• Chart to attach: any ONE chart of your account (symbol and timeframe of that chart do not matter. The EA manages its own three symbols internally via its own timer, not the chart's ticks).

• Timeframe: irrelevant to strategy logic (M1 or M15 recommended purely for convenient visual monitoring of the panel).

• Account type: Any. Netting or Hedging both work. The EA never holds two opposing positions on the same symbol simultaneously, so it is compatible with either accounting model.

• Symbols required at your broker: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and US2000 (Russell 2000 / US Small Cap 2000 index CFD), under those or closely matching names. If your broker uses suffixed symbol names (e.g. EURUSDm, XAUUSD.c), verify symbol availability, each sleeve can be individually disabled if a given symbol is not offered by your broker.

• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500. This gives comfortable margin headroom for the simultaneous two-sided pending orders across all three sleeves, especially at higher risk settings. The EA includes its own margin cap (adjustable) to prevent order rejection even on lower leverage.

• Broker execution: any execution mode; works with brokers that support specified pending-order expiration and automatically falls back to GTC handling on brokers that don't.

• Spread/commission: a raw-spread/ECN-style account with low round-turn cost is strongly recommended, this strategy's edge is sensitive to execution cost, exactly like every genuine short-duration strategy is, and the EA includes a minimum-range-vs-spread floor specifically to refuse trading when costs would eat the edge. TAKE INTO ACCOUNT WHEN USING THE TESTING TOOL.

• VPS: strongly recommended. The EA needs to be connected and running in the exact seconds before each scheduled release; any downtime at that specific moment means a missed opportunity that day.

• One-time setup requirement: your broker's server clock must be matched to 8:30 AM US Eastern Time in the EA's fixed-time inputs (server hour/minute). This is a one-line setting you confirm once against your broker's known GMT offset — full instructions are included in the input comments.

• Recommended minimum starting capital: $1,000–$2,000 for micro-lot operation; $5,000+ recommended for comfortable simultaneous operation of all three sleeves at the default risk settings. Risk per sleeve is fully adjustable for any account size.

• Default inputs are the validated configuration. You do not need to optimize anything to start. Every non-default value shipped in this EA was chosen because it was proven better than the alternative during testing, not because it looked good on one chart.





**THE EDGE OF THE STRATEGY IS STRONGER IN 2026 AND FURTHER, SO BETTER RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN THIS YEAR AND BEYOND**



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



ABOUT THE DEVELOPER



NewsFalcon was built by a physicist with a research background in nuclear fusion and materials science, a field where a claimed result is worthless until it survives independent, adversarial verification, and where "it worked once" is never accepted as evidence of anything. That same standard was applied here, over a very long period of dedicated research applying physics, statistical mechanics and quantum-mechanical modeling techniques to financial time series, not as marketing decoration, but as the actual tools used to build, test, and reject strategy after strategy until one finally earned the right to be called an edge. NewsFalcon is the result of that discipline, not a shortcut around it.



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



RISK DISCLAIMER



All trading involves risk, and past performance, however rigorously validated, does not guarantee future results. NewsFalcon uses hard stop-losses on every trade and includes multiple layers of portfolio-level risk control, but no risk control eliminates the possibility of loss. Always test on a demo account first, understand every input before going live, and only trade with capital you can afford to put at risk.



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



Start with the defaults. Watch the panel. Let the catalyst do the work.

