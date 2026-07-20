XAU Volatility Respiration
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.17
- Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
- Активации: 12
XAUUSD VOLATILITY RESPIRATION AI
Market Respiration Algo - Perfectly synced entries with the natural breathing cycle of Gold.
XAUUSD Volatility Respiration AI is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that synchronizes itself mathematically with the breathing cycle of the Gold market. The market is a living entity with a distinct "breathing" rhythm. It inhales (accumulates energy and consolidates) and exhales (bursts out violently in a directional trend). This EA DOES NOT trade while the market is holding its breath in a tight range. Instead, it waits and mathematically detects the exact millisecond the market "exhales" violently, capturing massive breakout momentum safely and profitably.
=== WHY XAUUSD VOLATILITY RESPIRATION AI? ===
1. MARKET RESPIRATION ALGO: Utilizes Bollinger Band Squeeze logic combined with ATR Expansion to identify "Inhale" and "Exhale" phases.
2. TREND SYNCHRONIZATION: Masterfully synchronizes breakouts with long-term moving averages to ensure you are trading with- the prevailing wind.
3. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: Built-in Daily Drawdown limits to halt trading automatically if conditions become extreme. No toxic strategies!
4. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE: Pure, mathematical, stop-loss-protected entries.
5. GOLDEN HUD DASHBOARD: A gorgeous left-aligned on-chart heads-up display showing real-time Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and the Active AI Logic state.
6. MANUAL FORCE BUTTONS: Real-time on-chart FORCE BUY and FORCE SELL buttons protected by the AI's dynamic stop-loss and take-profit calculations.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE STRIKE (High Yield)
For adrenaline junkies. Highly optimized for massive compounding.
- Recommended Balance: 1,000+
- Performance: High frequency, massive spikes during market exhales.
- BB Period: 14 / BB Dev: 1.8
- Trend MA: 20
- TP: 2.5x ATR / SL: 1.0x ATR
[SETUP 2] BALANCED CORE (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)
The perfect blend of safety and growth. Smooth equity curve.
- Performance: Consistent returns with minimal drawdown.
- BB Period: 20 / BB Dev: 2.0
- Trend MA: 50
- TP: 2.0x ATR / SL: 1.0x ATR
[SETUP 3] CONSERVATIVE SHIELD (Conservative Prop Firm)
For institutional-style capital preservation.
- Performance: Extremely low drawdown, perfect for Prop Firms.
- BB Period: 20 / BB Dev: 2.5
- Trend MA: 100
- TP: 1.5x ATR / SL: 0.8x ATR
[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Cent / Small Account)
Got only No problem. This mode is specifically tuned for micro-equity scaling.
- Recommended Balance:
- Performance: Turns small change into serious capital.
- BB Period: 20 / BB Dev: 2.0
- Trend MA: 50
- TP: 2.0x ATR / SL: 1.0x ATR
=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Volatility Respiration AI onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset mode.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. Run on a VPS 24/5 for optimal performance.