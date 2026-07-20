XAU Volatility Respiration



XAUUSD VOLATILITY RESPIRATION AI

Market Respiration Algo - Perfectly synced entries with the natural breathing cycle of Gold.



XAUUSD Volatility Respiration AI is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that synchronizes itself mathematically with the breathing cycle of the Gold market. The market is a living entity with a distinct "breathing" rhythm. It inhales (accumulates energy and consolidates) and exhales (bursts out violently in a directional trend). This EA DOES NOT trade while the market is holding its breath in a tight range. Instead, it waits and mathematically detects the exact millisecond the market "exhales" violently, capturing massive breakout momentum safely and profitably.



=== WHY XAUUSD VOLATILITY RESPIRATION AI? ===

1. MARKET RESPIRATION ALGO: Utilizes Bollinger Band Squeeze logic combined with ATR Expansion to identify "Inhale" and "Exhale" phases.

2. TREND SYNCHRONIZATION: Masterfully synchronizes breakouts with long-term moving averages to ensure you are trading with- the prevailing wind.

3. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: Built-in Daily Drawdown limits to halt trading automatically if conditions become extreme. No toxic strategies!

4. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE: Pure, mathematical, stop-loss-protected entries.

5. GOLDEN HUD DASHBOARD: A gorgeous left-aligned on-chart heads-up display showing real-time Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and the Active AI Logic state.

6. MANUAL FORCE BUTTONS: Real-time on-chart FORCE BUY and FORCE SELL buttons protected by the AI's dynamic stop-loss and take-profit calculations.





=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] AGGRESSIVE STRIKE (High Yield)

For adrenaline junkies. Highly optimized for massive compounding.

- Recommended Balance: 1,000+

- Performance: High frequency, massive spikes during market exhales.

- BB Period: 14 / BB Dev: 1.8

- Trend MA: 20

- TP: 2.5x ATR / SL: 1.0x ATR



[SETUP 2] BALANCED CORE (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)

The perfect blend of safety and growth. Smooth equity curve.

- Performance: Consistent returns with minimal drawdown.

- BB Period: 20 / BB Dev: 2.0

- Trend MA: 50

- TP: 2.0x ATR / SL: 1.0x ATR



[SETUP 3] CONSERVATIVE SHIELD (Conservative Prop Firm)

For institutional-style capital preservation.

- Performance: Extremely low drawdown, perfect for Prop Firms.

- BB Period: 20 / BB Dev: 2.5

- Trend MA: 100

- TP: 1.5x ATR / SL: 0.8x ATR



[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Cent / Small Account)

Got only No problem. This mode is specifically tuned for micro-equity scaling.

- Recommended Balance:

- Performance: Turns small change into serious capital.

- BB Period: 20 / BB Dev: 2.0

- Trend MA: 50

- TP: 2.0x ATR / SL: 1.0x ATR



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Volatility Respiration AI onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset mode.

4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

5. Run on a VPS 24/5 for optimal performance.