Smart Reversal Arrows

Smart Reversal Arrows

Non-repainting Buy/Sell reversal signals with built-in alerts.

Smart Reversal Arrows is a clean, lightweight MT5 indicator that plots simple Buy/Sell arrows directly on your chart, warning you when price shows real signs of a reversal or a trend pullback. No clutter, no extra lines on the chart - just clear arrows and instant alerts when it matters.

Timeframe

This indicator works on all timeframes, but signal frequency depends on the timeframe you choose. Lower timeframes (M1-M15) produce more frequent arrows, making them ideal for active/scalping trading. Higher timeframes (H4, D1, W1) are stricter by nature and will produce fewer arrows, since a full pullback or engulfing setup takes longer to form - but each signal tends to carry more weight. For the most active signal flow, we recommend running this indicator on lower timeframes.

How It Works

The indicator runs two independent detection engines behind the scenes, and an arrow is generated whenever either one fires:

  • Trend Pullback Engine - detects a clean pullback inside an established trend, followed by a strong momentum candle back in the trend direction.
  • Reversal Engulfing Engine - detects a dominant engulfing candle pair forming right at a key reaction zone, signalling exhaustion and a potential turn.

Both engines include strict internal filters to reject weak or low-quality setups, so you only see arrows for setups that meet the full criteria - not every minor wiggle in price.

Key Features

  • Simple Buy/Sell arrows - works on any symbol, any timeframe
  • Non-repainting alerts - signals are confirmed only on fully closed candles
  • Built-in Alert system: Popup, Push Notification, and Sound - choose any combination
  • Lightweight - no lag, minimal chart clutter, only arrows are plotted
  • Adjustable arrow distance (ATR-based offset) so arrows never overlap your candles
  • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks

Alerts

Never miss a setup again. Turn on any of the following:

  • Popup Alert - instant on-screen notification
  • Push Notification - get notified on your phone via the MetaTrader mobile app
  • Sound Alert - custom sound file support

Inputs

  • ATR Period - controls the ATR used for arrow spacing above/below the candle
  • Arrow Offset (ATR units) - fine-tune how far arrows sit from price
  • Alert Popup / Push / Sound - enable or disable each alert type independently
  • Alert Sound File - set your own custom alert sound

Recommended Use

Works well as a confirmation tool alongside your existing strategy, or as a standalone reversal/pullback scanner across multiple charts. Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Best combined with proper risk management and your own trade filtering (support/resistance, session timing, news avoidance, etc).

Disclaimer: This product is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading and trade responsibly.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
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