TrendRider Pullback Pro

TrendRider Pullback Pro — The Disciplined Trend-Following System That Waits For The Right Moment, Not Just Any Moment

If you have ever watched a trade go against you seconds after you entered — because you bought right at the top of a spike, or sold right at the bottom of a drop — you already understand the single biggest reason retail traders lose money: bad timing, not bad direction. Most traders correctly identify the trend. They just enter at the worst possible point inside it.

TrendRider Pullback Pro was engineered to solve exactly that problem. It is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the oldest, most respected concepts in professional trading — trade with the trend, but enter on the pullback, not the peak. Every single line of entry logic in this EA exists to answer one question before it risks a cent of your capital: is this genuinely a high-probability continuation, or just noise?

This is not a martingale system that doubles down on losers. It is not a grid EA hiding unrealistic equity curves behind unlimited drawdown risk. It is not a black box you have to blindly trust. TrendRider Pullback Pro is a transparent, rule-based strategy that you can watch unfold candle by candle on your own chart, understand completely, and verify for yourself in the Strategy Tester before ever risking real money.

THE LOGIC — BUILT ON FOUR LAYERS OF CONFIRMATION

Nothing about this EA's entries is arbitrary. Every trade must pass through four independent filters, stacked in sequence, so that only the highest-quality setups survive:

Layer 1 — Trend Confirmation (Direction).
The 50 EMA and 200 EMA form the backbone of the system. For a buy setup, the 50 EMA must be sitting above the 200 EMA, and price itself must be trading above both moving averages — a classic, battle-tested definition of an established uptrend used by professional trend traders for decades. Sell setups require the exact mirror image. If the trend structure isn't clearly in place, the EA does nothing. No trend, no trade — period.

Layer 2 — Pullback Detection (Timing).
This is the layer most retail EAs skip entirely, and it's the layer that matters most. Instead of entering the instant a trend is detected — which usually means buying into an already-extended move — TrendRider Pullback Pro waits for price to retrace back down toward the 50 EMA in an uptrend (or back up to it in a downtrend). This is the exact zone where institutional buyers and disciplined swing traders look to add positions, because it offers a better entry price and a tighter, more logical stop-loss.

Layer 3 — Candlestick Confirmation (Proof of Reversal).
A pullback alone isn't enough — price could easily keep sliding through the EMA and reverse the trend entirely. So the EA waits for visual proof that buyers (or sellers) have actually stepped back in: a bullish engulfing candle, a hammer, or a strong-bodied bullish close near the pullback zone for buys; a bearish engulfing candle, a shooting star, or a strong bearish close for sells. These are the same candlestick signals taught in every serious price-action course, applied mechanically and without hesitation or emotion.

Layer 4 — Momentum Confirmation (Final Green Light).
Finally, RSI(14) must cross back above the 50 level for buys, or below 50 for sells. This last filter confirms that momentum itself — not just price and not just a candle pattern — has genuinely shifted back in the direction of the trend before the EA commits capital.

Only when all four layers align does TrendRider Pullback Pro place a trade. This is precisely why the system doesn't overtrade — it is built to be selective, not busy.

RISK MANAGEMENT THAT ACTUALLY PROTECTS YOUR ACCOUNT

A brilliant entry strategy means nothing without disciplined risk control, so this was treated as a first-class part of the system, not an afterthought:

  • Percentage-based position sizing. You set your risk per trade as a percentage of account balance (default 1–2%, fully adjustable), and the EA automatically calculates the correct lot size on every single trade based on your actual stop-loss distance. Your risk stays consistent whether your account is $500 or $50,000, and lot sizes scale intelligently as your balance grows.
  • Structural stop-loss placement. Rather than using an arbitrary fixed number, the stop-loss is anchored to the most recent swing low (for buys) or swing high (for sells) — the same logical level a discretionary trader would use — while being clamped within a controlled 20–30 pip range so no single trade can ever carry outsized, unpredictable risk.
  • Enforced minimum 1:2 reward-to-risk ratio. Every single trade the EA places targets at least double the stop-loss distance in profit. This means the system is mathematically designed so that your winning trades can outweigh your losing trades even at a win rate below 50%.
  • One-position control. Optional setting to prevent the EA from stacking multiple simultaneous trades on the same symbol, keeping your exposure clean and predictable.

This combination means you always know, before a trade is even opened, the maximum you can lose and the profit target the system is working toward. No surprises, no runaway drawdown.

A DASHBOARD THAT SHOWS YOU EXACTLY WHAT'S HAPPENING, LIVE

Most EAs are a black box — you drop them on a chart and just have to trust that something sensible is happening in the background. TrendRider Pullback Pro gives you full visibility with a clean, professional dark-themed on-chart panel that updates in real time, showing:

  • Current trend direction (color-coded green for uptrend, red for downtrend)
  • Live EMA50 and EMA200 values
  • Live RSI(14) reading
  • Your active risk percentage and reward-to-risk ratio
  • Number of currently open positions
  • Live account balance

You will never have to dig through logs or guess what the EA is "thinking." It's all visible at a glance, exactly the way a professional trading desk dashboard should look.

WHY XAUUSD & EURUSD, AND WHY M15/H1

TrendRider Pullback Pro is tuned and recommended specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) and EUR/USD on the M15 and H1 timeframes. These pairs were chosen deliberately, not arbitrarily:

  • Both are among the most liquid instruments in the market, meaning tighter spreads and more reliable order execution.
  • Both respect trend and moving-average structure exceptionally well compared to choppier, low-liquidity pairs.
  • M15 and H1 strike the ideal balance between enough price data for clean EMA/RSI structure to form, and a manageable number of signals per week — this is not a hyperactive scalper generating hundreds of low-quality trades.

WHO THIS EA IS BUILT FOR

  • Swing traders who want a systematic way to catch trend continuations without staring at charts all day.
  • Part-time and working traders who can't monitor the market in real time but want confidence their EA isn't overtrading or gambling.
  • Traders who've been burned by martingale or grid systems and want a strategy where risk is defined and controlled on every single trade, not compounding silently in the background.
  • Price-action traders who already believe in trend + pullback + candlestick confirmation and want that exact process automated with total discipline and zero emotion.
  • Anyone tired of FOMO entries — chasing green candles up or red candles down — who wants a system engineered specifically to avoid that trap.

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER EAs ON THE MARKET

  • No martingale, no grid, no hidden lot-doubling. Every trade has a fixed, calculated size based on real risk percentage.
  • No arbitrary stop-loss. SL is structurally placed at real market swing points, not a random pip number pulled from thin air.
  • No single-signal entries. Four independent confirmations must align — trend, pullback, candlestick, and momentum — dramatically reducing false signals compared to single-indicator systems.
  • Full transparency. The live dashboard and clean logic mean you're never trading a mystery black box.
  • Built and refined through rigorous testing, including passing strict validation checks for real-world execution reliability across different broker environments, account types, and symbol conditions.

SIMPLE TO USE, PROFESSIONAL UNDER THE HOOD

Attach it to an XAUUSD or EURUSD chart on M15 or H1, set your risk percentage, and let it work. You don't need to be a coding expert or a professional trader to run TrendRider Pullback Pro — the intelligence is built into the EA. Your job is simply to set your risk tolerance and let the multi-layer confirmation system do what it was designed to do: wait for real opportunities, and let disciplined, structural risk management protect your account when it acts.

TrendRider Pullback Pro doesn't try to catch every move in the market. It tries to catch the right ones — the ones with trend, timing, confirmation, and controlled risk all lined up in your favor.


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Gennady Sergienko
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4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
ICT Liquidity Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
ICT Liquidity Zones Pro – FVG, PDH/PDL, Session & Smart Money Levels Product Overview ICT Liquidity Zones Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional trading concepts derived from the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This tool provides traders with a comprehensive suite of liquidity detection, fair value gap analysis, session mapping, and market structure tools typically used by institutional traders. Key Features Supply and Demand Zones The
MTF Liquidity Radar
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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