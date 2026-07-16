Lot Architect

Lot Architect — Risk-Based Position Sizer & Trade Panel

Stop doing lot-size math in your head. Lot Architect calculates the exact position size for the risk you choose, shows the money and reward-to-risk before you commit, and places the order in one click — all from a clean, modern panel that sits on your chart.

Built for traders who manage risk deliberately: scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm / funded-account traders who must respect a fixed risk-per-trade.

Risk-based position sizer and one-click trade panel for MT5. Drag your Entry/SL/TP, size by risk % or money, and place Market/Limit/Stop orders with built-in spread, margin and stops-level checks. Up to 4 targets, light/dark themes. [MT4 Version]

■ What it does

 Sizes every trade by risk, not by guesswork. Enter your risk as a percentage, a money amount, or trade with a fixed lot — the panel solves for the rest instantly.
 Drag your levels on the chart. Move the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-Profit lines with the mouse; the size, risk, reward and R:R update live. Or type the exact prices.
 See the trade before you take it. Position size, margin required, money at risk (with % of account), potential reward and reward-to-risk ratio — all on one card.
 One-click execution with a safety net. The order button refuses to fire — and tells you why — when the spread is too wide, margin is insufficient, a level is inside the broker's stops level, or a target sits on the wrong side of entry.
 Up to 4 take-profit targets with automatic volume splitting across them.
 Shaded risk / reward zones drawn straight on the chart so the trade reads at a glance.

■ Accurate on every instrument

Money values are computed through the terminal's own contract engine, so Forex, metals, indices, and CFDs with exotic quote currencies are all sized correctly — not just the majors.

■ Feature highlights

• Risk basis: Balance, Equity, Free margin, or a custom amount
• Order types: Market, Limit, Stop — with pending-order expiry
• Commission support: per lot, percent of turnover, or points
• Open-risk monitor: total risk across your live positions, and a flag for positions with no stop
• Instrument info tab: spread, stops level, contract size, point value, swaps
• Auto-TP locked to a chosen multiple of the stop distance
• Close-positions and delete-pending buttons
• Fuses: max spread, max slippage, magic number, order comment
• Light and dark themes, DPI-aware — sharp on 1080p and 4K
• Per-symbol settings are remembered between sessions

■ Hotkeys

Shift+T — place the trade • Tab — flip Long/Short • O — cycle order type • H — hide/show lines • ` — minimize the panel

■ Notes

Works on MetaTrader 5, any symbol, any timeframe. Enable Algo Trading to place orders (the calculator works without it). Test on a demo account first to get familiar with the workflow.

This tool assists with order placement and sizing; it does not predict markets or guarantee profit. You are responsible for every trade you place.


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Индикаторы
Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro) Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side. Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has cl
ICT Kill Zones Sessions
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.  The MT
Order Block Pro for MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
FVG Hunter
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
ConfluX Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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ConfluX Pro - Multi-Filter Trend Confluence Indicator ConfluX Pro is a multi-filter confluence indicator built to help traders identify higher-quality entries by requiring several independent market factors to agree before a signal is shown. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only - the indicator never repaints and never reads future price data. HOW IT WORKS Specifically optimized for XAUUSD, BTCUSD - this indicator adapts to changing market conditions through ATR-based volatility l
Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Gann Trend Navigator Gann Trend Navigator is a decision-focused trend indicator built around the classic Gann, redesigned for traders who want a clear read on market direction and a ready-to-use order plan on every confirmed signal — without staring at a blank chart wondering where to enter. Instead of leaving you with a line to interpret, the indicator translates Gann swing logic into a complete, structured setup: a BUY or SELL arrow, an Entry level, a protective Stop Loss, and three scaled tar
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
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