Blaze Histo Filter

  • Индикаторы
  • Maxwell Ndzoyiya
    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    Maxwell Ndzoyiya

    • Programmer в  MY_MQL_CODING_SPACE
    • ЮАР
    • 841
    1 (1)
    ривет, уважаемые трейдеры,
    Меня зовут Максвелл. У меня 5 лет опыта в форексе и 3 года опыта в программировании. У меня есть мышление, которое позволяет мне мыслить нестандартно и проявлять креативность в работе, и, как и вы, я стремлюсь к долгосрочной высокой точности, чтобы победить на рынках ;)
    8 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.10

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BLAZE HISTOGRAM FILTER is a professional histogram indicator designed to help traders read market direction with greater confidence. The indicator combines several market analysis techniques into one simple histogram that measures bullish and bearish pressure. Instead of watching several indicators at once, traders receive a clean visual confirmation that is easy to understand. Whether you are a scalper, day trader or swing trader, BLAZE HISTO FILTER can be used as an additional confirmation tool before entering a trade.


Features:

- Multiple filter modes for different trading styles such as:

SMC Structure type filter, Liquidity Sweeps, Long Term Trend, Price Action, Momentum, Volatility Breakout, Pullback continuation, Mean Reversal, Volume Confirmation 

- Up to seven built in themes

- Optional chart themes

- Built in buy and sell arrows

- Adjustable signal strength levels

- Clean histogram display

- Works on any symbol

- Works on any timeframe

- Designed for manual trading confirmation

- Simple and beginner friendly


Filter Modes:

The indicator includes several intelligent filter modes, including liquidity sweep analysis, smart money structure, pullback continuation, momentum confirmation and additional market filtering techniques. Each mode offers a different perspective of market behaviour so traders can choose the style that best matches their strategy.

Built In Arrows: The optional arrow mode displays buy and sell signals directly on the price chart after confirmation from the histogram. This helps traders identify potential opportunities without constantly watching the histogram window.

Themes: Choose from up to seven carefully designed themes to match your preferred trading environment. Themes can also apply matching chart colours for a consistent appearance.


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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
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Dave J. Roswell
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Dave J. Roswell 2026.07.16 21:34 
 

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AlfredMikey
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AlfredMikey 2026.07.16 18:23 
 

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