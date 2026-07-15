Blaze Histo Filter
- 指标
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Maxwell Ndzoyiya你好，各位交易者，
我叫马克斯韦尔，我有5年的外汇经验和3年的编程经验。我有一个能跳出框框思考的头脑，可以在工作中展现创造力。就像你们一样，我一直在追求高精度，以期在市场中获胜；）
我喜欢就市场发展的严肃话题进行讨论，通过我的研究和学习——我接触到了许多指标和EA，并理解了它们，以更好地完善自己的思维。
期待能与你们一起在市场中成长。
- 版本: 1.10
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BLAZE HISTOGRAM FILTER is a professional histogram indicator designed to help traders read market direction with greater confidence. The indicator combines several market analysis techniques into one simple histogram that measures bullish and bearish pressure. Instead of watching several indicators at once, traders receive a clean visual confirmation that is easy to understand. Whether you are a scalper, day trader or swing trader, BLAZE HISTO FILTER can be used as an additional confirmation tool before entering a trade.
Features:
- Multiple filter modes for different trading styles such as:
SMC Structure type filter, Liquidity Sweeps, Long Term Trend, Price Action, Momentum, Volatility Breakout, Pullback continuation, Mean Reversal, Volume Confirmation
- Up to seven built in themes
- Optional chart themes
- Built in buy and sell arrows
- Adjustable signal strength levels
- Clean histogram display
- Works on any symbol
- Works on any timeframe
- Designed for manual trading confirmation
- Simple and beginner friendly
Filter Modes:
The indicator includes several intelligent filter modes, including liquidity sweep analysis, smart money structure, pullback continuation, momentum confirmation and additional market filtering techniques. Each mode offers a different perspective of market behaviour so traders can choose the style that best matches their strategy.
Built In Arrows: The optional arrow mode displays buy and sell signals directly on the price chart after confirmation from the histogram. This helps traders identify potential opportunities without constantly watching the histogram window.
Themes: Choose from up to seven carefully designed themes to match your preferred trading environment. Themes can also apply matching chart colours for a consistent appearance.
Share your review to receive a gift of my best personal set files :)
Want to discover more of our work? Join our channel!
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