Buy Steady Climber

Strategy: This is a Guard for your account in case the Margin Call of the Account is called. The most brokers have Margin Call at Margin Level of 100%. If account Margin Level is below TriggerMarginLevelPercent (100%), the EA checks all open account positions. For every non-hedge position it opens one reverse position with the same symbol and same volume. After that it will remove itself from the Chart IMPORTANT: CHECK this manually on the Account before using this EA. Only some Broker offer t

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