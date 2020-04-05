Index Flow
- Эксперты
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Thanasit KerdprakhonMy Journey in Algorithmic Trading
Hi there! I’m an IT student based in Thailand, and I’ve been deeply immersed in the world of algorithmic trading for the past four years, starting from my final year of high school.
- Версия: 1.0
Hi fellow traders, I’m excited to introduce Index Flow, my first Expert Advisor designed for those who prefer a mid-to-long-term approach.
I built this EA because I wanted a tool that leverages the natural upward bias of global indices without the constant stress of "get-rich-quick" scalping. It’s simple, it’s systematic, and it’s built for patience.
Why Index Flow?
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Dynamic Grid Strategy: Instead of static, fixed-distance grids, Index Flow uses a dynamic approach. The grid widens as the market moves against you, allowing for better management of deeper pullbacks.
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Trend-Following Core: Designed specifically for assets that trend long-term, such as NAS100, NIKKEI225, or S&P500.(Or any asset, you can try. it's up to you✌️)
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Mid-to-Long Term Focus: This is not a "fire and forget" bot. It’s for traders who think in weeks and months, not minutes.
How to Use It (The "Real" Talk)
I don’t provide "Live Signals" because every trader has a different account size and risk tolerance. There is no "one-size-fits-all" setting. I want you to be in control of your risk.
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Customization is Key: I strongly encourage you to download the Demo version to Backtest and find settings that match your specific account equity and risk appetite.
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Strategy Recommendation: Best used with "Buy Only" settings on indices that historically trend upward.
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Grid Logic: You have full control. Configure how much the grid widens, the multiplier, and at which order levels it starts to adjust.
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Risk Management: As this is a mid-to-long-term EA, temporary floating drawdown is a normal part of the process. You can set your own maximum DD% or choose to cut losses if the trend signals shift—the choice is yours.
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Account Type: I highly recommend using a Swap-Free account for long-term holding.
Developer’s Note: Honesty First
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Market Reality: This EA is a tool, not a guarantee. You must understand the risks of Grid trading. Please treat this as a part of your diversified strategy, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
Backtest Insight
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Asset: S&P500 (Buy Only)
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Period: Jan 1, 2026 – Apr 11, 2026
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Strategy: Hold without cutting on Sell signals (or customize your own stop logic).
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TF: 15M (Adjustable to your preference).
“If you’re looking for a steady companion for your long-term index journey, Index Flow is here for you. Let’s trade with discipline.”