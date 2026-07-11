Index Flow: Dynamic Grid for Indices (Long-Term Strategy)

Hi fellow traders, I’m excited to introduce Index Flow, my first Expert Advisor designed for those who prefer a mid-to-long-term approach.

I built this EA because I wanted a tool that leverages the natural upward bias of global indices without the constant stress of "get-rich-quick" scalping. It’s simple, it’s systematic, and it’s built for patience.

Why Index Flow?

Dynamic Grid Strategy: Instead of static, fixed-distance grids, Index Flow uses a dynamic approach. The grid widens as the market moves against you, allowing for better management of deeper pullbacks.

Trend-Following Core: Designed specifically for assets that trend long-term, such as NAS100, NIKKEI225, or S&P500 .(Or any asset, you can try. it's up to you✌️)

Mid-to-Long Term Focus: This is not a "fire and forget" bot. It’s for traders who think in weeks and months, not minutes.

How to Use It (The "Real" Talk)

I don’t provide "Live Signals" because every trader has a different account size and risk tolerance. There is no "one-size-fits-all" setting. I want you to be in control of your risk.

Customization is Key: I strongly encourage you to download the Demo version to Backtest and find settings that match your specific account equity and risk appetite.

Strategy Recommendation: Best used with "Buy Only" settings on indices that historically trend upward.

Grid Logic: You have full control. Configure how much the grid widens, the multiplier, and at which order levels it starts to adjust.

Risk Management: As this is a mid-to-long-term EA, temporary floating drawdown is a normal part of the process. You can set your own maximum DD% or choose to cut losses if the trend signals shift—the choice is yours.

Account Type: I highly recommend using a Swap-Free account for long-term holding.

Developer’s Note: Honesty First

Market Reality: This EA is a tool, not a guarantee. You must understand the risks of Grid trading. Please treat this as a part of your diversified strategy, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Backtest Insight

Asset: S&P500 (Buy Only)

Period: Jan 1, 2026 – Apr 11, 2026

Strategy: Hold without cutting on Sell signals (or customize your own stop logic).

TF: 15M (Adjustable to your preference).

“If you’re looking for a steady companion for your long-term index journey, Index Flow is here for you. Let’s trade with discipline.”