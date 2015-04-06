Operations Manager for MT4
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 5
Real Problem and its solution:
In real trading, especially with XAUUSD and EURUSD, backtests show that less than 20% of trades that reach 50% of the stop loss manage to recover without manual intervention. This is due to:
Adjustments:
The volatility factors per session are adjustable at your discretion; slSidneyFactor, slTokyoFactor, slLondonFactor, and slNYFactor have default settings based on historical statistics from the current year.
MinimumSL: This option allows you to set a flat stop-loss for all sessions, based on your broker’s requirements.
atrPeriod: Sets how sensitive the Operations Manager EA is to volatility. For highly volatile assets, you might adjust this to 21 periods. Useful when trading cryptocurrencies, XAU/USD, coffee, etc.
magicReverse: This ID must be different from the IDs of all other bots running on your MT5 or MT4, depending on your version of MetaTrader.
Conclusion
Statistics show that waiting for a recovery after reaching 50% of the stop-loss is a high-risk strategy. Operations Manager EA transforms that critical point into an opportunity for control: it protects your equity, adjusts your stops, and keeps your account alive even under adverse conditions.
Investing in this EA is investing in discipline, longevity, and consistency.
references:
Drawdown Recovery Math: Why a 50% Loss Needs a 100% Gain to Break Even | ChartMini BlogHow to Recover From a 50% Trading Drawdown: 12-Week Protocol