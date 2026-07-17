Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5

Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator turns any symbol into a real seconds chart. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (BTCUSD becomes BTCUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Not a subwindow drawing: a real chart. Attach indicators and EAs, draw trendlines, apply templates, zoom, scroll. Everything works.

Made to stay current. Two things commonly go wrong with seconds charts: the chart stops updating and shows stale prices, or it flickers when data comes fast. This tool is built to handle both. It rebuilds cleanly on every attach, refreshes open charts so they keep up instead of sitting on old data, tells you plainly when the market is closed, and draws with plain chart objects, not a heavy canvas. If it is not ticking, the market is not, and the panel says so.

One generated symbol serves the whole seconds ladder. You switch seconds intervals with the chart's own timeframe selector, instantly, no rebuild:

M1 = 1 second
M2 = 2 seconds
M3 = 3 seconds
M4 = 4 seconds
M5 = 5 seconds
M6 = 6 seconds
M10 = 10 seconds
M12 = 12 seconds
M15 = 15 seconds
M20 = 20 seconds
M30 = 30 seconds
H1 = 1 minute
H2 = 2 minutes
H3 = 3 minutes
H4 = 4 minutes
H6 = 6 minutes
H8 = 8 minutes
H12 = 12 minutes
D1 = 24 minutes
W1 = 2 hours 48 minutes
MN = about 12 hours

Most tools in this category rebuild one fixed-interval symbol per setting. Here all intervals live on one symbol and switching is instant.

HOW TO USE
1. Drop the EA on any chart. The source chart or the generated one, both work.
2. It creates SYMBOL.Sec, backfills from your broker's tick history, opens the 1-second chart and moves itself onto it, panel included.
3. Analyze the seconds chart, and trade it too: the panel's BUY/SELL buttons send orders to the real symbol. That's it.

WHAT YOU GET
- Tick history backfill: attach and the last hours are already on the chart (1 to 72h window).
- Live feed with tick precision, millisecond order preserved.
- Your drawings survive: trendlines, fibs and rectangles stay glued to their candles across re-attach and terminal restarts.
- Price source option: source default, Bid, Mid (bid+ask)/2, or Last (exchange instruments).
- One-click trading strip, top-left like the terminal's own: SELL | lot | BUY with live bid/ask on the buttons (the native widget cannot work on a generated symbol - this replaces it). Orders go to the real symbol, never the generated one. Your entry, SL and TP show as lines on the seconds chart (bold blue = long, red = short entry line); drag the SL/TP lines to move them, or drag the entry line to set them where you drop it.
- Pending orders from the chart: arm BUY @ CLICK or SELL @ CLICK and click a price - below the market a buy becomes a buy limit, above it a buy stop (sells inverted), like the terminal's own menu. The pending shows as a draggable dashed line, with a cancel button.
- Status panel with one-click buttons for 1s / 5s / 15s / 30s / 1min charts.
- Real-time labels on the generated chart (actual server time + candle size of the current TF).
- Stays current: auto-refreshes open charts so they keep up, light plain-object drawing, honest "market closed" status. 20 activations.
- Works on every symbol your broker streams ticks for: FX, indices, metals, crypto.
- Runs on real and demo accounts. No DLLs, no internet, everything stays inside your terminal.

HONEST LIMITS, READ BEFORE BUYING
- The time AXIS of the generated chart is synthetic. Candle shapes, sequence and prices are real, the axis dates are not (a "real time" label on the chart shows the actual server time). Every custom-symbol seconds tool on MT5 works this way.
- History depth = your broker's tick history. No ticks at the broker, no candles.
- The Strategy Tester cannot host custom symbols. You cannot backtest ON the generated chart, and the free Market demo can only show an explanation note. Use the free version below for a real try.
- If you attach outside trading hours the chart stays empty until the market ticks again. The panel says so.

HOW DO I TRADE ON IT?
One click, like a normal chart. A SELL | lot | BUY strip sits at the top-left with live bid and ask on the buttons - the terminal's own one-click widget cannot work on a generated symbol, so this replaces it. Under it: CLOSE, pending orders and optional SL/TP in points. Orders are sent to the real symbol, never to the generated one (that one stays trade-disabled on purpose, so nothing can ever route to the wrong place). Your entry, SL and TP show as price lines on the seconds chart, and you can drag the SL and TP lines to move them. No SL or TP set yet? Drag the entry line: drop it below the market to set the SL there, above it to set the TP (reversed for shorts). Pending orders too: arm BUY @ CLICK or SELL @ CLICK, click a price on the chart, and the limit or stop goes to the real symbol at that price (the terminal's own right-click trading menu cannot work on a generated symbol, so the panel replaces it). The EA parks itself on the seconds chart right after attach, so everything runs from one window (there is an input to keep it on the attach chart instead). Prices on the seconds chart are the real prices, only the time axis is compressed, so the lines match exactly. An Expert Advisor that understands custom symbols can also run on the seconds chart and trade the real symbol.

FREE VERSION
Want to try it first? "Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator Sample" runs the same engine on demo accounts with a 2 hour backfill window. Get it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185808

SUBWINDOW VERSION
Prefer seconds candles in a subwindow on your normal chart, no custom symbols involved? That's my Tick Candles Live Seconds Chart indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184600

SUPPORT
I answer within 24 hours. If anything looks off, send the TickGen lines from your Experts journal.
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5 (4)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
KT Equity Protector MT5
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Active Lines
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5 (2)
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Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Trader Evolution
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