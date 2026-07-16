Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator Sample

The free edition of Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator: real seconds charts on any DEMO account.

It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (EURUSD becomes EURUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Attach indicators and EAs, draw, apply templates. One generated symbol serves the whole seconds ladder through the chart's own timeframe selector:

M1 = 1 second, M5 = 5 seconds, M15 = 15 seconds, M30 = 30 seconds, H1 = 1 minute, D1 = 24 minutes. Full table: M2=2s, M3=3s, M4=4s, M6=6s, M10=10s, M12=12s, M20=20s, H2=2min, H3=3min, H4=4min,
H6=6min, H8=8min, H12=12min, W1=2h48min, MN=about 12h.

FREE LIMITS
- Demo accounts only. The full version runs on real accounts too.
- Tick backfill capped at 2 hours. The full version backfills up to 72 hours.
- Price source fixed to the source default. The full version adds Bid, Mid and Last. Everything else is the full engine: drawings survive re-attach and restarts, real-time labels, status panel, one-click chart buttons, the EA hops onto the seconds chart it opens, and the trade panel is included (it trades your demo account's real symbol, so you can try trading from a seconds chart before buying).

GOOD TO KNOW
- The time axis of the generated chart is synthetic (real prices, real shapes; a "real time" label shows the actual server time). All custom-symbol seconds tools share this.
- The Strategy Tester cannot host custom symbols, so nothing runs in the tester. Attach on a chart in your terminal while logged into a demo account.
- If you attach outside trading hours the chart stays empty until the market ticks again. The panel says so.
- The generated symbol itself is trade-disabled. Trading happens through the panel, which sends orders to the real symbol on your demo account.

FULL VERSION
"Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5": real accounts, 72 hour backfill, Bid/Mid/Last price source. Get it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185807

SUPPORT
I answer within 24 hours. Send the TickGen lines from your Experts journal with any report.
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