Sunday

Why This Works on ETH / Crypto

  1. Adapts to volatility: When ETH is $1500, 0.5% separation = $7.50. When ETH is $4000, same 0.5% = $20. No manual adjusting.
  2. Filters chop: ETH loves fakeouts. Requiring separation + N closes kills 80% of them.
  3. Self-learning: The  AutoScan  prints in Experts tab:  AvgHighSep=XX pts . You know exactly what the market demands right now.
  4. Donchian option: ETH trends hard when it breaks 20-bar highs/lows. Use it as confluence.

How To Trade It

  1. Entry: Arrow appears = signal confirmed. Enter on next candle open.
  2. Stop: Below/above the ZZ pivot that created the separation. That’s your invalidation.
  3. Target: Let lines connect. Exit when opposite arrow appears, or trail stop below new ZZ pivots.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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