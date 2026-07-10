The trigger

Feature

What it does

MTF Mapping

Calculates H4 Donchian+BB, but draws the levels and arrows on your H1 chart.  SignalTF  sets the LTF

Non-Repainting

SignalShift = 1  makes it wait for LTF bar close. Set to 0 for current-bar signals but they can repaint

ZigZag + Arrows

Draws zigzag legs only when trend flips per BB-confirmed signals. Places buy/sell arrows at pivot lows/highs

BB Overlay

Optionally plots the LTF Bollinger Bands on your HTF chart:  ShowBBPlots

Dashboard

Table shows last X reversals: time, LTF, direction, price, size in points. Tracks avg reversal size

Smart Donchian Display

Hides opposite Donchian line once trend is set. If last signal was buy, you only see lower Donchian line as support

Alerts

Popup + push + custom text for buy/sell

Video The trigger
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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