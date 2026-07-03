Sunday
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.2
Why This Works on ETH / Crypto
- Adapts to volatility: When ETH is $1500, 0.5% separation = $7.50. When ETH is $4000, same 0.5% = $20. No manual adjusting.
- Filters chop: ETH loves fakeouts. Requiring separation + N closes kills 80% of them.
- Self-learning: The AutoScan prints in Experts tab: AvgHighSep=XX pts . You know exactly what the market demands right now.
- Donchian option: ETH trends hard when it breaks 20-bar highs/lows. Use it as confluence.
How To Trade It
- Entry: Arrow appears = signal confirmed. Enter on next candle open.
- Stop: Below/above the ZZ pivot that created the separation. That’s your invalidation.
- Target: Let lines connect. Exit when opposite arrow appears, or trail stop below new ZZ pivots.