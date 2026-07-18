Break matrix MTF

Name: BREAK MATRIX MTF

Tagline: Trade Only The Breaks.

Description:

A main-chart replacement system that deletes noise. It doesn't draw on top of candles, it becomes the chart.

1. The Core - TLB Break Engine
Instead of time-based candles, each brick is a real Three Line Break. A new brick is created only when price breaks the High of the last  LB  bricks or the Low of the last  LB  bricks. No break = no new brick.

2. The Fusion - HTF / LTF Architecture

  • LTF Engine (M15 default): Builds the bricks you see on the chart. This is your execution.
  • HTF Engine (H1 default): Builds the higher timeframe TLB structure for bias.
  • HTF Filter: HTF ZigZag swing + Donchian 20 breakout. A HTF Buy is validated only when a ZigZag low breaks below HTF Donchian Lower.
  • LTF Trigger: Pure Donchian 20 breakout on LTF mapped to current chart.

3. The Color Matrix - Permanent Colors
The brick color is not its own direction, it's the HTF/LTF alignment:

  • Lime Green - Strong Bull: HTF Bull + LTF Bull
  • Tomato Red - Strong Bear: HTF Bear + LTF Bear
  • Aqua Blue - Pullback Bull: HTF Bull + LTF Bear (buy the dip)
  • Yellow - Pullback Bear: HTF Bear + LTF Bull (sell the rally)
  • Gray - Neutral / Doji

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Индикаторы
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