Break matrix MTF
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 3.0
Name: BREAK MATRIX MTF
Tagline: Trade Only The Breaks.
Description:
A main-chart replacement system that deletes noise. It doesn't draw on top of candles, it becomes the chart.
1. The Core - TLB Break Engine
Instead of time-based candles, each brick is a real Three Line Break. A new brick is created only when price breaks the High of the last LB bricks or the Low of the last LB bricks. No break = no new brick.
2. The Fusion - HTF / LTF Architecture
- LTF Engine (M15 default): Builds the bricks you see on the chart. This is your execution.
- HTF Engine (H1 default): Builds the higher timeframe TLB structure for bias.
- HTF Filter: HTF ZigZag swing + Donchian 20 breakout. A HTF Buy is validated only when a ZigZag low breaks below HTF Donchian Lower.
- LTF Trigger: Pure Donchian 20 breakout on LTF mapped to current chart.
3. The Color Matrix - Permanent Colors
The brick color is not its own direction, it's the HTF/LTF alignment:
- Lime Green - Strong Bull: HTF Bull + LTF Bull
- Tomato Red - Strong Bear: HTF Bear + LTF Bear
- Aqua Blue - Pullback Bull: HTF Bull + LTF Bear (buy the dip)
- Yellow - Pullback Bear: HTF Bear + LTF Bull (sell the rally)
- Gray - Neutral / Doji