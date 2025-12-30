Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier

Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier

🦊 Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management

⭐ Key Features

Multi-Master Architecture

  • Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously
  • Automatic master account detection or manual configuration
  • Real-time trade synchronization via file system
  • Independent risk management for each master

Advanced Risk Management

  • Individual risk settings per master account
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on balance ratios
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Daily loss limit
  • Daily profit target with auto-stop

Intelligent Filters

  • Time filter for trading hours
  • Symbol filter for instrument selection
  • News filter (high volatility protection)
  • Correlation filter (prevent overexposure)

Professional Features

  • Copy partial position closes
  • Copy break-even modifications
  • Copy trailing stops
  • Automatic conflict resolution
  • Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing

Safety

  • Automatic backup mechanisms
  • Master account connection monitoring
  • Emergency stop when limits reached
  • Protection against erroneous closures during outages

Dashboard & Notifications

  • Real-time dashboard with overview of all masters
  • Push notifications to mobile
  • Email alerts for critical events
  • Sound alarms
  • Detailed performance statistics

📋 How It Works

Master Account (Source)

  1. Install EA on master account
  2. Set Mode to "Master Account"
  3. EA automatically writes all trades to file

Slave Account (Copying)

  1. Install EA on slave account
  2. Set Mode to "Slave Account"
  3. Enter master account numbers (comma separated)
  4. Configure risk management and filters
  5. EA automatically copies all trades

Communication: EA uses MT5 common data folder for fast and reliable synchronization.

⚙️ Main Parameters

Mode Settings

  • Copier Mode: Master or Slave mode

Master Accounts (Slave only)

  • Master Account Numbers: Comma-separated account list
  • Auto-detect Masters: Automatic detection from data folder

Risk Management

  • Risk % per Master: Risk percentage per master (default 2%)
  • Max Total Risk: Maximum total risk (default 10%)
  • Lot Multiplier: Lot size multiplier (default 1.0)
  • Fixed Lots: Option for fixed lot size instead of percentage
  • Min/Max Lots Per Trade: Position size limits

Filters

  • Time Filter: Trade only during specified hours
  • Symbol Filter: Select allowed symbols
  • News Filter: News protection
  • Correlation Filter: Check correlation between positions

Protection

  • Max Drawdown: Maximum drawdown protection (default 20%)
  • Max Daily Loss: Maximum daily loss (default 5%)
  • Daily Profit Target: Target daily profit with auto-stop

Notifications

  • Sound Alerts: Audio notifications
  • Push Notifications: MT5 mobile push
  • Email Notifications: Email alerts

💎 Fox Wave Pro Copier Advantages

Multi-Master: Copy from multiple accounts simultaneously ✅ Flexible: Master and Slave on same VPS ✅ Safe: Advanced loss protection ✅ Intelligent: Automatic conflict resolution ✅ Transparent: Detailed dashboard and statistics ✅ Fast: Real-time copying (<1s latency) ✅ Reliable: Backup mechanisms during outages ✅ Easy Setup: 5 minutes and you're done

🎯 Ideal For

  • Copy Trading Services: Signal providers
  • Account Managers: Managing multiple accounts
  • PAMM Alternative: No PAMM license required
  • Family Offices: Copying family accounts
  • Prop Trading Firms: Signal distribution among traders
  • Personal Portfolio: Diversification across accounts

📊 Dashboard Overview

Real-time dashboard displays:

  • Status of each master account (ACTIVE/OFFLINE)
  • Number of active trades from each master
  • Total number of copied trades
  • Number of failed attempts
  • Daily profit/loss
  • Current drawdown
  • Emergency stop status

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800+)
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
  • Common Folder: Master and Slave must have access to same data folder
  • Installation Options:
    • Master and Slave on same VPS (ideal)
    • Master and Slave on different VPS (requires shared folder/cloud sync)
    • Local PC for testing

🚀 Quick Start (5 minutes)

Step 1: Master Account

1. Open chart on master account 2. Drag EA onto chart 3. Set: Mode = "Master Account" 4. Click OK

Step 2: Slave Account

1. Open chart on slave account
2. Drag EA onto chart
3. Set: Mode = "Slave Account"
4. Enter Master Account Numbers: "12345678" (your master number)
5. Set Risk % per Master: 2.0
6. Click OK

Step 3: Verification

1. Check Dashboard - should show master as ACTIVE 2. Open test trade on master 3. Slave should automatically copy within 1-2 seconds

📝 Configuration Examples

Conservative Setup

Risk % per Master: 1.0%
Max Total Risk: 5.0%
Max Drawdown: 15%
Max Daily Loss: 3%

Standard Setup

Risk % per Master: 2.0% Max Total Risk: 10.0% Max Drawdown: 20% Max Daily Loss: 5%

Aggressive Setup

Risk % per Master: 3.0%
Max Total Risk: 15.0%
Max Drawdown: 30%
Max Daily Loss: 8%

⚠️ Important Notes

  1. One EA per chart: One chart is enough, EA monitors all symbols
  2. Automatic synchronization: EA automatically reads/writes every second
  3. Outage protection: EA won't close slave trades if master unavailable
  4. Trade comments: Each copied trade has comment with master account and ticket

🛡️ Security Features

  • Emergency Stop: Automatic stop when limits exceeded
  • Connection Monitor: Master account availability check
  • Safe Close Logic: Doesn't close trades during master outages
  • Conflict Resolution: Intelligent duplicate handling
  • Error Logging: Detailed logs for diagnostics

💼 License & Support

License: Lifetime license after purchase Activation: Automatic after MQL5 Market purchase Support: Email support + complete documentation Updates: Free updates forever

📞 Contact

Web: https://www.foxwavetrading.top Email: support@foxwavetrading.top Documentation: Included with product

⭐ Why Fox Wave Pro Copier?

After 5 years of developing trading systems, we've created the most reliable and flexible trade copier on the market. Our EA is used by dozens of prop trading firms and signal providers worldwide.

Quality Guarantee: Full functionality immediately after purchase, no hidden fees.

Copyright 2025 Fox Wave Trading. All rights reserved.


Другие продукты этого автора
Cool iExposure
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
Индикаторы
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value www.foxwave.eu
Annual Bar Info
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Basic tool Showing annual candle, range for Day, range for Week, range for Month, range for Year. Showing fibonacci for Day fibonacci for Week, fibonacci for Month, fibonacci for Year. Showing percent change for Day, percent change for Week, percent change for Month, percent change for Year. Showing distance of the current value the previous close for Day, Week, Month, Year.
Fox Wave QCW DrawFiboByDate
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
What are Fibonacci Numbers and Lines? Fibonacci numbers are used to create technical indicators using a mathematical sequence developed by the Italian mathematician, commonly referred to as "Fibonacci," in the 13th century. The sequence of numbers, starting with zero and one, is created by adding the previous two numbers. For example, the early part of the sequence is 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89,144, 233, 377, and so on. The Fibonacci sequence is significant because of the so-calle
FOX Wave QCW Account Protector
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
This is a simple and very effective utility for closing in profir or in loss. Constant overview of daily Draw Down, Current profit and Daily profit This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading. Thanks to the minimal set of parameters, you can easily set up the utility for any symbol in MT4
Cool iExposure MT5
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value Profit https://www.facebook.com/groups/prop4y iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main wi
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Dashboard for the nearest H L for the last X years
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
This multi-currency annual dashboard analyzes the nearest high and low to the current price for a chosen number of recent years. It displays how many pips away the price is from the nearest high or low. You can set a pip threshold, and the alert will notify you when the price gets close to the specified levels. In real-time, the dashboard also provides an overview of the closest high or low values for each specific year, helping you make informed trading decisions.
Annual Highs Lows Over X Years
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Key level analysis : The indicator tracks the nearest annual high and low to the current price over a chosen number of years. Proximity alerts : It triggers an alert when the price reaches a specified number of pips from the nearest high or low. Customizable notification intervals : You can set how often alerts repeat, for example, every 30 minutes. Historical perspective : Enables long-term tracking of market levels and effective planning of trading strategies. Multi-currency support : This ind
Cool iExposure MT5 II
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place. Key Features: Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total vol
Sorted Range Monitor with Alerts
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
RangeDashboard – Multi-symbol Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Range Overview with Alerts RangeDashboard is a powerful and user-friendly indicator that displays the current range (high-low) of selected currency pairs or instruments over a chosen timeframe (D1, W1, MN1) directly on the chart. It allows you to input a customizable list of symbols, add suffixes if needed, and select the timeframe from which the ranges are calculated. Key Features: Dynamic calculation of ranges for any number of symbols o
Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes Description: Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status. Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m"). Di
MT5NewHighLowDashboardScanner
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
New High / Low Dashboard Scanner is not a common indicator. It is a market-structure control system designed to monitor, in real time, the creation of new Highs and Lows across Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly time horizons — while simultaneously measuring the exact distance of price from these critical levels in pips. This tool is built for traders who do not want to react late, but instead want to stand at the origin of market movement . What the system does The dashboard continuously scan
Fox Wave Account Nexus
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Short Description Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart. Full Description  Fox Wave Account Nexus Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control . The indicator collects live data from all con
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв