Smart US500

Trade the most popular investment strategy in the world: Buy the US500. A solid, no-nonsense strategy, now empowered to use with leveraged CFD trading.

*Contact me after downloading for the manual and a free bonus!*

Backtesting

Fast Backtesting - Developed with AI - Ten year history from 2016. Backtesting is very fast even with Real Ticks. Custom coding and features have been enabled and sped up using the best AI models to help keen the code efficient and lean.





ATTACH TO

US500 (Find in your broker's Indices / Index section / Major Spot, sometimes called SP500)

Timeframe

Any (D1 / Daily Native)

Testing Period

2016-2026

Modelling Quality

Any (1minOHLC is fast w/ same results as ticks)

Broker Type Any

Minimum Deposit

$100

The Strategy

Buying the US500 isn't straightforward with CFDs, swap fees are large and the timing of entry isn't obvious. This EA includes timed entries and exits, ATR-stops, trendline angle filters and more to perform at a higher level. We Buy the SP500 except when it's trending downward. The principle is simple, the execution is Smart.

Trading Frequency

If the bot is not trading - it's because the market is in too much of a downturn. In a bull market - the strategy will trade. Take advantage of CFD leveraged trading of the SP500 - for free! Makes an average of 3 trades per week.

Built-In Risk Management

No grids, tight ATR-based StopLoss with all orders to protect against unexpected falls. Backtesting from 2016 shows an outperforming of the actual SP500 by a significant margin.



Please note past performance is not an indicator of future performance.