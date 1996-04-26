Fibonacci Pips MT4

  • Индикаторы
  • Sindhu Bairavim
    Sindhu Bairavim

    Sindhu Bairavim

    4.4 (19)
    Я являюсь техническим архитектором с более чем 14-летним опытом разработки надежных и качественных программных решений. Тот же уровень точности, системного подхода и умения решать сложные задачи я переношу на создание индикаторов MQL5 и торговых советников (Expert Advisors). Мой главный приоритет
    11 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 20

Fibonacci Pips MT4

Instant Fibonacci Levels, Prices and Pip Distances

Fibonacci Pips MT4 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 4. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations.

Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand:

  • The Fibonacci level
  • The exact market price
  • The pip distance from the reference point

This turns traditional Fibonacci analysis into clear, usable trading information.

Solve Everyday Fibonacci Measurement Problems

Many traders know the level they want to use, but still need to calculate the exact distance manually.

Fibonacci Pips MT4 helps solve common issues such as:

  • Knowing the level but not the pip distance
  • Measuring targets manually
  • Pip confusion on Gold and JPY pairs
  • Different price formats across markets
  • Repeated crosshair measurements
  • Cluttered charts with too many objects

The indicator calculates and displays the information neatly on the chart.

See Every Level in Pip Language

For each selected Fibonacci level, the indicator can show:

Fibonacci Level Price Pip Distance
38.2% 1.08528 -57.4 pips
50.0% 1.08351 -75.1 pips
61.8% 1.08175 -92.7 pips
127.2% 1.07195 -190.7 pips

At a glance, traders can see where the level is located and how far price must move to reach it.

Faster Pullback Analysis

In an uptrend, traders often watch the 38.2%, 50.0% and 61.8% retracement zones.

With Fibonacci Pips MT4, these levels are shown together with their measured distance. This helps traders evaluate how deep a pullback may be and compare different retracement zones more clearly.

For example:

  • 38.2% retracement: 57.4 pips
  • 50.0% retracement: 75.1 pips
  • 61.8% retracement: 92.7 pips

Simple Take-Profit Planning

Common Fibonacci extension levels such as 127.2% and 161.8% are often used as potential target areas.

The indicator shows the pip distance to each target directly, helping traders judge whether the projected move is realistic for the selected symbol, timeframe and market condition.

Clearer Stop-Loss Planning

Fibonacci Pips MT4 can also support stop-loss planning.

By comparing an entry area with the displayed Fibonacci price levels and pip distances, traders can estimate risk more efficiently and review whether the planned trade offers a suitable risk-to-reward structure.

Built for Different Markets

Pip and price movement calculations can vary between instruments.

Fibonacci Pips MT4 is designed to support chart analysis on broker-supported markets such as:

  • Forex pairs
  • JPY pairs
  • Gold and metals
  • Indices
  • Crypto CFDs
  • Other MT4 trading symbols

This can reduce manual calculation errors when switching between instruments with different decimal formats.

Clean Chart Presentation

The indicator displays the important information neatly on the right side of the chart:

  • Fibonacci percentage
  • Exact price
  • Pip distance
  • Clear and organized labels
  • Reduced chart clutter
  • Faster manual analysis

Useful For

  • Fibonacci traders
  • Scalpers
  • Intraday traders
  • Swing traders
  • Price-action traders
  • Forex traders
  • Gold traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto CFD traders
  • Manual traders

Real Trading Example

Suppose XAUUSD is moving strongly upward and Fibonacci is drawn from the swing low to the swing high.

The indicator may display:

Fibonacci Level Price Pip Distance
38.2% 2334.50 -82.0 pips
50.0% 2330.20 -125.0 pips
61.8% 2325.90 -168.0 pips
127.2% 2368.40 +257.0 pips
161.8% 2382.70 +400.0 pips

This gives the trader immediate clarity about pullback depth, target distance and the practicality of the planned risk-to-reward setup.

Important Notice

Fibonacci Pips MT4 is a measurement and trade-planning indicator.

It does not generate BUY or SELL signals and does not predict market direction. It is designed to support manual decision-making by making Fibonacci levels easier to understand and measure.

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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