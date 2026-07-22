- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|167
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|18K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Impulse EA — six-strategy XAUUSD momentum system. Conservative configuration.
This account runs Impulse in its low-risk lot sizing configuration. It is the setup I recommend to most buyers and the one the default set file ships with.
Impulse combines six independently developed momentum strategies into a unified grid framework, with per-strategy entry vetoes designed to keep the system out of the conditions that historically produced the worst grid events.
If you want to see what the same EA does when run aggressively, my Impulse High Risk signal is on the same profile — the difference between the two is the entire argument for running this one conservatively.
The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179349
Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading
USD
USD
USD