Impulse EA — six-strategy XAUUSD momentum system. Conservative configuration.

This account runs Impulse in its low-risk lot sizing configuration. It is the setup I recommend to most buyers and the one the default set file ships with.

Impulse combines six independently developed momentum strategies into a unified grid framework, with per-strategy entry vetoes designed to keep the system out of the conditions that historically produced the worst grid events.

If you want to see what the same EA does when run aggressively, my Impulse High Risk signal is on the same profile — the difference between the two is the entire argument for running this one conservatively.

The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179349

Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading