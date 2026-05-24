Fibo Shadow

Fibo Shadow (FISH) – The Precision Entry & Zero Floating Indicator for MT5

Discounted Price !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Master the Art of Precision Trading with Fibo Shadow.

Are you tired of guessing where to enter the market? Do you struggle with wide Stop Losses and missing the "perfect" entry? Meet Fibo Shadow (FISH), a professional-grade indicator designed to automate the process of finding high-probability Fibonacci retracement entries.

Fibo Shadow isn’t just another Fibonacci tool; it is a dynamic price action engine that identifies market pivots and projects the "Golden Zones" where institutional traders are most likely to enter.

Why Traders Choose Fibo Shadow

  • 100% Non-Repaint: Once a signal is plotted and a Fibo zone is created, it stays there. You can trust your historical analysis and strategy backtesting.

  • Capture the "Zero Floating" Entry: Our algorithm is designed to highlight the "Shadows" (wicks) of candles. By focusing on the Golden Zone (23.6% – 50.0%), you can time your entries to enter exactly where the retracement likely ends, minimizing your drawdown.

  • Advanced Zone Mapping: No more manually drawing Fibos. The indicator automatically calculates and shades the Golden Zone and the Premature Entry Zone (76.4% – 88.2%), so you know exactly where to set your limit orders.

  • SNR Integration Ready: Fibo Shadow is the perfect companion to Support and Resistance (SNR) strategies. Simply align your SNR levels with the Golden Zone to filter out low-probability trades and increase your win rate significantly.

How to Trade with Fibo Shadow

The strategy is simple, systematic, and efficient:

  1. Wait for the Signal: Let the indicator identify the market pivot.

  2. Identify the Zone: A Fibonacci grid will appear. Look for the Golden Zone (23.6% - 50.0%).

  3. The Setup: Place your Buy/Sell Limit order within the Golden Zone.

  4. Stop Loss (SL): Place your SL strictly at the 0% Fibonacci level.

  5. Take Profit (TP):

    • TP 1: 161.8% Level

    • TP 2: 200.0% Level

Key Features

  • PAIR: XAUUSD and Currency, recomended timeframe M15 up.

  • Customizable Levels: Don't like our default levels? Easily input your own custom Fibo levels in the settings.

  • Visual Clarity: Beautiful, non-obstructive color zones help you make decisions at a glance.

  • Noise Filtering: Set your own minimum range points to ensure you are only trading significant market moves, not market noise.

  • Alerts: Get notified the moment a new setup is confirmed so you never miss a trade.

Stop fighting the market. Start trading with precision. Get Fibo Shadow today and transform your charts.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- MT4 Version is Here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178426

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

# Non-Repaint, Fibo Shadow, FISH, Entry Wick, Entry Shadow, Zero Floating, Fibonacci, Price Action, MT5.


Рекомендуем также
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Эксперты
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
SUPERTREND ; Это индикатор следования за трендом, основанный на SuperTrend ATR, созданном Оливье Себаном. Его можно использовать для обнаружения изменений в направлении тренда и обнаружения стопов. Когда цена падает ниже кривой индикатора, она становится красной и указывает на нисходящий тренд. И наоборот, когда цена движется выше кривой, индикатор становится зеленым, указывая на восходящий тренд. Как и другие индикаторы, он хорошо работает с SuperTrend в сочетании с другими индикаторами, такими
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Индикаторы
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
Эксперты
Royal Sterling Intel – Обзор советника Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) представляет собой автоматизированную торговую систему, основанную на индикаторе Relative Strength Index (RSI), который широко используется для анализа рыночного импульса. По умолчанию советник разработан для работы на таймфрейме H4 (4 часа), что позволяет анализировать более крупные рыночные движения и снижать влияние краткосрочного ценового шума. Основная задача системы заключается в выявлении рыночных условий, при которых импул
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Эксперты
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Точный моментный трейдинг для BTCUSD Привет, трейдеры! Я — BTC Trend Scalper MT5, интеллектуальный советник для торговли Биткоином, созданный для захвата импульсных движений с дисциплинированным управлением рисками. Я   не   мартингейл. Я   не   сеточная система. Я   не   робот-игроман. Я — скальпер, следующий за трендом, созданный специально для трейдеров, которые понимают, что сохранение капитала важнее погони за каждым ценовым движением. Моя сп
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
SMC Smart Flow Pro
Thitipong Nookhunthod
Индикаторы
Short Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is an advanced Smart Money Concept indicator that automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and projects precise TP/SL target levels on all timeframes — built for serious traders who trade with institutional flow. Full Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is a premium Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who want to trade alongside institutional order flow. By automatically mapping m
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
"Adjustable Fractals" - это расширенная версия индикатора фракталов, очень полезный инструмент для торговли! - Как мы знаем, стандартный индикатор fractals MT5 вообще не имеет настроек - это очень неудобно для трейдеров. - Adjustable Fractals решил эту проблему - в нем есть все необходимые настройки: - Настраиваемый период индикатора (рекомендуемые значения - выше 7). - Настраиваемое расстояние от максимумов/минимумов цены. - Настраиваемый дизайн фрактальных стрелок. - Индикатор имеет встроенны
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Gold Beast Pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Индикаторы
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
VolFire
Robby Suhendrawan
Эксперты
Volfire 3.0: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $375,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $650. Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement . By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynami
CIFER Algorithm The ICT Concept EA
Robby Suhendrawan
Эксперты
EA - C.I.F.E.R. (Change in Imbalance Fill & Execution Routine) Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $250,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $500. WARNING AND TRANSPARENCY NOTICE Please read this carefully before purchasing. This Expert Advisor is newly developed and just released to the public. It is currently entering its real-market testing phase. The performance data available right now is based entirely on backtesting data starting from the beginnin
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Утилиты
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files? Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Wind
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
MySNR Support and Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
MySNR & OCL Combined: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Line Price Action  Indicator Tired of drawing levels manually or guessing where the price will react inside a thick, messy zone? Now you can save time and trade with absolute confidence. Unlike traditional tools that plot broad and ambiguous zones,   MySNR & OCL Combined   is an advanced analytical tool engineered to automatically plot exact, pinpoint price action lines. Specifically designed to simplify the highly effective   Mal
Quasimodo Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator.  Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro with FVG and Dynamic Scoring.  Master Institutional Trading with Precision Are you tired of cluttered charts and subjective analysis? Step into the world of institutional trading with the   Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro . This is not just another basic indicator; it is a highly advanced, algorithmic charting tool designed specifically for traders who utilize   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circl
Market Session by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders. Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access  
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5 Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand   is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations. Discounted   Price  
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT5! The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here : https:/
Quasimodo QM Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT4 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to gu
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Quick Drawing
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв