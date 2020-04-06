Experts Advisors Arjuna

Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently.

Arjuna doesn’t just follow the market—it anticipates its moves, adapting dynamically to changing conditions. Its sophisticated approach blends powerful indicators and smart money management techniques to ensure every trade aligns with your financial goals. Whether the market is calm or volatile, Arjuna remains steadfast, offering you a seamless trading experience that turns complexity into opportunity.

Step into the future of trading with Arjuna, where precision meets power, and your ambitions become reality.


Рекомендуем также
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Эксперты
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Эксперты
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Gold Scalping Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Эксперты
Are you into scalping trading? Do you enjoy investing in gold? Gold Scalping Pro is an EA product for MT4 that could potentially benefit you in the market with a scalping movement. It is highly recommended that you use take profits and stop losses for proper risk management since investing in gold can fluctuate. With an open buy order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross above and take profit is set to order open price +100 pips. For an open sell order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross below an
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Эксперты
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Smart Counter Grid Pro
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Open_expert_work=true Powerful Counter-Trend Expert Advisor for MT4 Maximize profits – Minimize risk – All in one smart EA Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence. --- Key Features: Counter-Trend Strategy Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main tr
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Эксперты
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Fxdolarix - автоматический робот скальпер для GBPUSD M5. Был протестирован на реальном счету в течении 3 месяцев. Робот использует стратегию скальпинга, ориентированную на краткосрочное движение цены внутри дня. Основной акцент детается на выявление моментов краткосрочной волатильности и выоспроизведении быстрых сделок. Робот использует в своей работе такие индикаторы как: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. С помощью этих индикаторов робот выявляет направление тренда, а с помощью активности тикового движе
News Advisor MT4 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT4. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT5 version of this expert: News Advisor MT5 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the
Air gold so good H1
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Эксперты
Air gold so good H1   is created based on price movements and time as well as mathematical ideals. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take  profit and stop loss. Such a system allows you to quickly increase your account balance and keep your losses in place. Profit and loss for each broker is not the same, try to test before using it. Don't rush to buy an EA, test it to be sure and like it before you buy it. The Expert is very simple to use. You don't ne
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
BiBoosterix — это мощный торговый робот для MetaTrader 4, созданный для автоматической торговли на финансовых рынках. Он сочетает в себе адаптивный алгоритм управления капиталом и продвинутые стратегии анализа рынка, что делает его идеальным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных трейдеров. Основные преимущества Адаптивный алгоритм: Автоматическое управление лотом в зависимости от баланса счёта. Мультивалютная поддержка: Возможность одновременной торговли на нескольких валют
Team Trading Eur Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
MultiBrain 10
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
5 (6)
Эксперты
Исследуйте нашего Мультивалютного советника для Metatrader 4, известного как Multibrain. Этот инновационный робот использует передовые алгоритмы машинного обучения, нейронные сети и ценовые паттерны для точного прогнозирования движения рынка в выбранном вами временном интервале. Важно протестировать эту стратегию в тестере стратегий и на демонстрационном счете, чтобы проанализировать производительность и настроить параметры под ваши потребности. Основные характеристики: Стратегия на основе машин
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Эксперты
Автоматическая круглосуточная торговая система на основе алгоритма коллективного поведения автоматов адаптации (разновидность алгоритмов самообучения искусственного интеллекта). Не требует ручного вмешательства. Не использует каких либо индикаторов или общеизвестных методик торговли. Принцип работы советника заключается в запоминании и анализе каждого шага. Шагом называется движение цены на определенное число (BaseStep) пунктов вверх или вниз. Глубина памяти (сколько шагов помнить и анализироват
Josh
Kelve Flany Espirito Santo Guadalupe
1 (1)
Эксперты
This EA is based on Volatility Trading Strategies, designed for more conservative investors with lower risk tolerance.  Josh is designed to reduce drawdowns to the least possible amount, and give investors the smoothest most stress free long term investing experience possible. Volatility Trading Strategies tells you how drastically a certain currency has moved within a timeframe. This helps to adjust a trading systems and trading times to perfectly suit a trading style. Usually, a Forex trader
FlashPoint EA
Hasan Abdulhussein
Эксперты
FlashPoint Professional EA The Ultimate Smart Daily Breakout Revolution | Version 1.0 | Unlimited Activations FlashPoint – The Advanced Automated Trading Expert Elevate your trading to the highest professional standards with FlashPoint Professional – the most powerful Expert Advisor engineered for consistent daily profitability. Powered by a revolutionary dual-strategy system, advanced money management algorithms, and military-grade protection, FlashPoint delivers unmatched performance acr
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Эксперты
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
Team Trading Gbp Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Averaging Master
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
The mechanism of this system is a technique to reduce unwanted risks by opening other positions in the same direction at different price levels. That is to reduce the average risk of more than one position that opens at different price levels. In the event that the order is opened, if the market changes in the opposite direction causing loss. In this scenario, the system will prevent the risk by using Averaging technique to minimize the risk by opening orders in the same direction. And if the ti
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Эксперты
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Эксперты
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Ant nest 7 in 1
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
5 (2)
Эксперты
Таймфрейм: 1H Символ: EURUSD Полностью автоматический советник, который имеет 7 различных советников, упакованных в один! Различные ЕА тщательно отбираются, чтобы соответствовать друг другу. Все они следуют тренду, и все они работают с различными индикаторами, чтобы сбалансировать свою силу. Этот советник предназначен для долгосрочного использования и работает лучше всего, когда рынок стабилен. Этот советник имеет функцию, так что вы можете продавать ВСЕ ордера с прибылью или сверх определенной
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Эксперты
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
EA Golden King
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Эксперты
Торговый советник "Золотой Король" – это автоматизированная торговая программа, разработанная специально для рынка Форекс, с уникальной скальперской стратегией, ориентированной в основном на торговлю золотом (XAU/USD). Этот советник предназначен для трейдеров, которые ищут высокочастотный и быстрый способ заработка на колебаниях цен золота. Основные характеристики "Золотого Короля": Скальперская стратегия : Этот советник использует стратегию скальпинга, что означает, что он открывает и закрывает
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Эксперты
Советник Ilanis - торговый эксперт для биржевой торговли, подходит как для работы на Форекс, так и для других рынков, товарных, рынков металлов, индексов. Для определения входа в рынок используется современный и сверх-адаптивный индикатор FourAverage . Принцип ведения позиции схож с работой не без известного форекс советника "Ilan", с использованием усреднения. Но в отличии от Илана, Ilanis использует точный и выверенный вход в рынок. Робот внимание уделяет контролю позиции, в случае если цена п
Gold Buy Trader
George Aguilor
Эксперты
Gold Buy Trader V105 Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets. This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers. Key Features Buy-grid entry
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Данный Expert Advisor разработан для точных входов, умных отложенных ордеров и строгого контроля риска , что д
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Эксперты
Titan AI — Торговая система нового поколения Titan AI — это торговая система нового поколения, разработанная экспертной командой MX Robots , объединяющая передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта и глубокую экспертизу в финансовых рынках. Советник обучен на высококачественных данных: Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) и MBO (Market by Order) — тех же данных, которые используют институциональные торговые системы. Это обеспечивает стабильное и интеллектуальное принятие решений на разных рынка
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Эксперты
Обязательно свяжитесь со мной после покупки написав в личные сообщения!  Также если у вас возникли вопросы перед покупкой, не стесняйтесь задавать их.  Осталось только несколько копий по 129$. Следующая цена 399$ Живой сигнал Мониторинг Версия MT5 Познакомьтесь с вашим надежным помощником на крипторынке —   Bitcoin Scalper Pro. Это и деальное решение для тех, кто хочет торговать биткоином профессионально и эффективно!   Этот уникальный торговый советник создан специально для торговли биткоин
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Эксперты
Распродажа в течение 24 часов - всего $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" - это советник (Эксперт) специально разработанный для участия в соревнованиях по HFT, торгующий в паре US30. Для получения более подробной информации о лучших советниках и индикаторах посетите: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Я - Лос, подпишитесь, чтобы получать обновления: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Что такое HFT? Торговля высокой частоты (HFT) - это метод торговли, использующий мо
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Эксперты
Pingo Pingo — это полностью автоматический торговый робот, созданный для стабильной и безопасной торговли на валютном рынке. Советник разработан с упором на строгий контроль рисков и отсутствие опасных стратегий, таких как мартингейл, сетки или усреднение. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Принцип работы Pingo анализирует ценовые паттерны и краткосрочную динамику рынка, используя интеллектуальные фильтры волатильности. Робот определяет зоны импульса и коррекции, чтобы
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
"BlackCat Grid" — автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт-советник), разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 4, специализирующийся на использовании стратегии сетки ордеров (Grid Trading). Он предназначен для автоматической торговли на валютном рынке Forex, минимизируя необходимость постоянного ручного вмешательства трейдера. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Принцип работы Советник открывает серию ордеров в соответствии с заданным шаг
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким планом по стопу и цели. Обычный советник по пробоям может ошибаться. А наш — думает. Он использует   нейронную сеть , которая анализирует сотни параметров перед каждым входом: не просто «пробила цена уровень», а «
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper - высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper)  с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары отдельно. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться?  Советник разработан на основе опыта, полученного почти за 10 лет программирования советников. Основываясь на текущих данных выбранной валютной пары, ее котировках, спецификации, спреда, советник совершает краткосрочные сделки с минимальным т
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Другие продукты этого автора
Supernova Trading Indikator
David Antonius
Индикаторы
Supernova Trading Indicator – See the Market Like Never Before Supernova isn’t just an indicator — it’s your secret weapon. Powered by advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, Supernova cuts through the noise and reveals high-probability entry and exit points with stunning clarity. No more guesswork. No more hesitation. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, or stocks, Supernova adapts to any strategy and any timeframe — delivering clean, confident signals that help you trade faster, smarter,
Experts Advisors Gatotkaca
David Antonius
Эксперты
Meet the ultimate trading robot – your smart, tireless partner in the financial markets. Built with precision algorithms and intelligent decision-making, this expert advisor is designed to capture the best trading opportunities and execute them flawlessly, without emotions or hesitation. It analyzes market trends in real-time, adapts to changing conditions, and opens trades with calculated confidence. Whether the market is trending or ranging, the robot adjusts its strategy to stay ahead, giving
Experts Advisors Yudistira
David Antonius
Эксперты
Yudistira – Intelligent Trend-Following Trading Robot Yudistira is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on strong market trends using a disciplined and strategic approach. Named after the wise and noble warrior from the Mahabharata, Yudistira embodies patience, precision, and strength in trading decisions. Built for MetaTrader 4, this EA utilizes a powerful combination of technical indicators including the 50 EMA , 200 EMA , MACD , and ATR to identify high-probability trend-fol
Experts Advisors Bima
David Antonius
Эксперты
Meet BIMA — your elite scalping weapon, forged for traders who demand precision, power, and profit in every tick of the market. BIMA isn’t just a trading robot — it’s a relentless market predator. Designed to hunt opportunities in the smallest price fluctuations, BIMA strikes with split-second execution and unshakable discipline. Every move is calculated, every entry is timed to perfection, and every exit is backed by a smart, adaptive algorithm that reads the market like an open book. Engineer
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв