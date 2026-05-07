GDS Renko Momentum Map

GDS Renko Momentum Map is a free visual momentum map for MetaTrader 5 Renko charts.

It helps traders read the energy behind Renko movement: quiet areas, building activity, stronger momentum, fading movement and unstable sections.

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predict future price movement. It is designed as a visual market-reading tool for manual Renko analysis.

Main Idea

Renko charts make price movement cleaner, but not every Renko movement has the same strength or quality.

GDS Renko Momentum Map visualizes the momentum environment directly on the chart, helping the trader understand whether Renko movement is quiet, building, active, strong or fading.

Free Version Features

Visual Renko momentum map

Low, medium, strong and fading momentum areas

Momentum glow around active Renko movement

Clean chart-based visual analysis

No trade arrows

No automatic trading

No prediction or profit claims

Free vs PRO

The free version is designed as a visual Renko momentum map.

GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is the advanced version for traders who need deeper Renko momentum context, professional HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export data.

The PRO version includes:

Momentum Score 0–100

Advanced PRO state classification

Flow, Quality and Risk context

Premium HUD with Momentum Score Bar

State Hysteresis / Anti-Flicker layer

Refined Fading and Exhaustion context

Professional state-change alerts

Export buffers for iCustom / EA research and integration

Premium visual overlay and Market Screenshot Mode

Upgrade to the PRO version here:

GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO

Designed For

Renko traders

Price action traders

Manual and discretionary traders

Intraday market analysis

Momentum-based Renko reading

Cleaner visual chart workflow

Important

This product is an analytical visual indicator. It is not a trading robot. It does not open trades. It does not close trades. It does not provide financial advice. It does not guarantee profitable results. It does not predict future price movement.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user. Always test any tool on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Final Idea

Renko shows movement.

Momentum Map shows the energy behind that movement.

Use the free version to read Renko momentum visually. Upgrade to PRO when you need deeper context, HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export buffers.

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https://goldendeltaea.com/gds-renko-momentum-map-pro/