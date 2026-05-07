GDS Renko Momentum Map

GDS Renko Momentum Map

GDS Renko Momentum Map is a free visual momentum map for MetaTrader 5 Renko charts.

It helps traders read the energy behind Renko movement: quiet areas, building activity, stronger momentum, fading movement and unstable sections.

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predict future price movement. It is designed as a visual market-reading tool for manual Renko analysis.

Main Idea

Renko charts make price movement cleaner, but not every Renko movement has the same strength or quality.

GDS Renko Momentum Map visualizes the momentum environment directly on the chart, helping the trader understand whether Renko movement is quiet, building, active, strong or fading.

Free Version Features

  • Visual Renko momentum map
  • Low, medium, strong and fading momentum areas
  • Momentum glow around active Renko movement
  • Clean chart-based visual analysis
  • No trade arrows
  • No automatic trading
  • No prediction or profit claims

Free vs PRO

The free version is designed as a visual Renko momentum map.

GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is the advanced version for traders who need deeper Renko momentum context, professional HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export data.

The PRO version includes:

  • Momentum Score 0–100
  • Advanced PRO state classification
  • Flow, Quality and Risk context
  • Premium HUD with Momentum Score Bar
  • State Hysteresis / Anti-Flicker layer
  • Refined Fading and Exhaustion context
  • Professional state-change alerts
  • Export buffers for iCustom / EA research and integration
  • Premium visual overlay and Market Screenshot Mode

Upgrade to the PRO version here:

GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO

Designed For

  • Renko traders
  • Price action traders
  • Manual and discretionary traders
  • Intraday market analysis
  • Momentum-based Renko reading
  • Cleaner visual chart workflow

Important

This product is an analytical visual indicator. It is not a trading robot. It does not open trades. It does not close trades. It does not provide financial advice. It does not guarantee profitable results. It does not predict future price movement.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user. Always test any tool on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Final Idea

Renko shows movement.

Momentum Map shows the energy behind that movement.

Use the free version to read Renko momentum visually. Upgrade to PRO when you need deeper context, HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export buffers.

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https://goldendeltaea.com/gds-renko-momentum-map-pro/

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
GDS Renko MultiSymbol
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko MultiSymbol - Multi-Symbol Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko MultiSymbol is a Renko multi-symbol overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko market context across several instruments from one compact visual workspace. The purpose of this tool is to make multi-symbol Renko observation easier. It does not predict market direction, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide which symbol should be traded. Why Multi-Symbol Renko Conte
FREE
GDS Renko Ghost
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Ghost Free Renko Market Memory Visualization Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Ghost is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want to study how similar Renko structures behaved in the past. The indicator visualizes historical Renko memory: similar past structures, continuation paths, consensus behavior and uncertainty zones. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual research and context tool for manual Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Conscience
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Conscience - Renko Decision Awareness Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Conscience is a free Renko decision-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders slow down and review the current Renko context before making manual trading decisions. This tool is not a signal indicator and does not tell you when to buy or sell. Its purpose is to support discipline, context review and risk awareness during Renko chart analysis. What Renko Conscience Does Renko charts can make price mo
FREE
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence Renko Zones Indicator MT5 with Score, Freshness and Active Zone Verdict GDS Renko Zones Intelligence is a premium Renko zones indicator for MetaTrader 5. It adds zone score, freshness lifecycle, active zone verdict, Top Zones and flip-level context to Renko support and resistance analysis. Free Renko Zones shows where the zones are. GDS Renko Zones Intelligence helps explain what they mean. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price mo
GDS Renko Structure
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Structure Free Renko Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Structure is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to read market structure, movement phases and brick-based behavior. The indicator helps visualize how Renko structure is forming on the chart: movement legs, pauses, continuation areas, pullback behavior and structural shifts. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro - Professional Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more controlled workflow for execution, position awareness and risk discipline. This is not an automated trading strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for market analysis, risk decisions and execution. TradeDesk Renko Pro i
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge Advanced Manual Execution and Risk-Control Cockpit for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge is a professional chart-based trading cockpit for discretionary traders who use Renko charts, support and resistance zones, momentum context and structured risk control in MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to manage the full manual workflow from one place: market context, setup readiness, risk planning, order preparation an
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro Setup Quality Context for Renko Zones in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro is a Renko context indicator for traders who already use support and resistance zones and want more information around the current zone interaction. Free Entry Helper highlights where price is interacting with a zone. Entry Helper Pro adds a setup-quality context layer: structure, momentum, zone reaction and current market behavior around that area. It does not tell the trader to buy or se
GDS Renko Gold Dollar
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Gold Dollar XAUUSD Renko Macro Pressure Context for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Gold Dollar is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who analyze XAUUSD with Renko charts and want to compare gold movement with US dollar pressure. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict gold price movement. It provides a visual context layer that helps the trader understand whether gold-side pressure or dollar-side pressure appears more dominant in the current mark
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is a professional Renko momentum context indicator designed to help traders read the structure, strength and quality of Renko movement. The indicator does not provide buy or sell instructions and does not predict future price movement. It visualizes Renko momentum context, movement quality and caution conditions in a clear analytical format. Main Features PRO Momentum Score: 0-100 momentum strength model PRO State: LOW, BUILDING, ACTIVE, HIGH
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