GDS Renko Momentum Map

GDS Renko Momentum Map

GDS Renko Momentum Map is a free visual momentum map for MetaTrader 5 Renko charts.

It helps traders read the energy behind Renko movement: quiet areas, building activity, stronger momentum, fading movement and unstable sections.

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predict future price movement. It is designed as a visual market-reading tool for manual Renko analysis.

Main Idea

Renko charts make price movement cleaner, but not every Renko movement has the same strength or quality.

GDS Renko Momentum Map visualizes the momentum environment directly on the chart, helping the trader understand whether Renko movement is quiet, building, active, strong or fading.

Free Version Features

  • Visual Renko momentum map
  • Low, medium, strong and fading momentum areas
  • Momentum glow around active Renko movement
  • Clean chart-based visual analysis
  • No trade arrows
  • No automatic trading
  • No prediction or profit claims

Free vs PRO

The free version is designed as a visual Renko momentum map.

GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is the advanced version for traders who need deeper Renko momentum context, professional HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export data.

The PRO version includes:

  • Momentum Score 0–100
  • Advanced PRO state classification
  • Flow, Quality and Risk context
  • Premium HUD with Momentum Score Bar
  • State Hysteresis / Anti-Flicker layer
  • Refined Fading and Exhaustion context
  • Professional state-change alerts
  • Export buffers for iCustom / EA research and integration
  • Premium visual overlay and Market Screenshot Mode

Upgrade to the PRO version here:

GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO

Designed For

  • Renko traders
  • Price action traders
  • Manual and discretionary traders
  • Intraday market analysis
  • Momentum-based Renko reading
  • Cleaner visual chart workflow

Important

This product is an analytical visual indicator. It is not a trading robot. It does not open trades. It does not close trades. It does not provide financial advice. It does not guarantee profitable results. It does not predict future price movement.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user. Always test any tool on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Final Idea

Renko shows movement.

Momentum Map shows the energy behind that movement.

Use the free version to read Renko momentum visually. Upgrade to PRO when you need deeper context, HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export buffers.

renko, mt5 renko, renko indicator, renko momentum, momentum map, momentum indicator, renko chart, renko trading, price action, market momentum, momentum flow, trend momentum, fading momentum, market structure, visual trading, manual trading, forex renko, gold renko, indices renko, xauusd renko, intraday trading, chart analysis, no repaint, free renko indicator, pro renko indicator, renko ea buffers, icustom buffers, gds renko, golden delta

https://goldendeltaea.com/gds-renko-momentum-map-pro/

推荐产品
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
指标
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
指标
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
VWAP Anchor Tool
Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
指标
Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.11 (27)
指标
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Deriv Boom and crash
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Boom: Take SELL signals only (price spikes up then crashes) Crash: Take BUY signals only (price drops then spikes up) SL goes beyond the line as labeled Interactive Market Watch Panel : A left-side sidebar showing real-time strength indicators (po
FREE
Gold Max pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatic Professional Theme:   Instantly applies a high-contrast "Color on White" theme with DeepSkyBlue bull candles and Black bear candles for maximum clarity. Interactive Timeframe Panel:   21 vertical buttons on the left side allow for one-clic
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
指标
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.55 (11)
指标
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
指标
Haven Volume Profile 是一个多功能的成交量剖面分析指标，帮助基于交易量分布识别关键价格水平。它旨在为专业交易者提供更深入的市场理解，并帮助识别重要的进出场点。 其他产品 ->  这里 主要功能： Point of Control (POC) 计算 - 最大交易活动水平，帮助识别最具流动性的水平 Value Area 定义（增加活动区）和可自定义的成交量百分比，帮助更准确地评估交易区间 支持tick成交量和实际成交量，适用于不同市场类型和交易策略 灵活的计算周期设置（天数），使工具能够适应任何时间范围 自动适应浅色和深色终端主题，提升用户界面的可视体验 清晰的水平可视化，支持自定义样式和颜色，便于图表分析和快速决策 该指标非常适合识别重要的价格水平和整合区，帮助交易者做出更加明智的交易决策。使用 Haven Volume Profile 有助于通过更准确的成交量和市场动态分析来降低风险并增加利润。
FREE
HTF PO3 3 with FVG and Open Price Line
Darren Graham Pallatina
指标
My other indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156702 (FREE) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153968 (FREE) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153960 (FREE) This indicator displays higher timeframe candles directly on your lower timeframe chart, allowing you to monitor higher timeframe price action without switching between charts. It also plots session highs and lows for the Asia, London, and New York kill zones, giving you key liquidity levels directly on your chart. Wh
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
指标
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
VolumaxProfile
Alexandre Vincent Traber
指标
概述 VolumaxProfile 直接在图表上构建真实的成交量分布图，显示所选周期内各价格水平的成交量集中位置。自 动标出成交量控制点(POC)和价值区域(VAH/VAL)。 工作原理 扫描最近N根K线(Lookback_Bars)，将价格区间划分为若干 行 将每根K线的成交量分配到其触及的价格行 为每行绘制与成交量成比例的水平直方图 识别POC(成交量最高的行)并计算覆盖设定百分比的价值区域 每根新K线自动重建 输入参数 Lookback_Bars: 用于构建分布图的K线数量 Row_Count: 价格行数量 Value_Area_Pct: 价值区域覆盖的成交量百分比 Max_Bar_Width_Px: 直方图最大宽度 Show_POC: 显示POC线 Show_Value _Area: 显示VAH/VAL线 Use_Tick_Volume: 使用tick成交量或真实成交量 Color_Profile: 直方图颜色 Color_ValueArea: 价值区域颜色 Color_POC: POC线颜色 Color_VAH_VAL: VAH/VAL线颜色 推荐设置 适用于任何品种和
FREE
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.45 (11)
指标
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
Frato Vwap Bands
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
指标
Frato VWAP 带——带标准差的成交量加权平均价格 Frato VWAP 带指标结合了传统的成交量加权平均价格 (VWAP) 和动态波动率带。它提供成交量加权平均价格的多周期视图。 主要功能： 该指标计算成交量加权平均价格 (VWAP)，并根据标准差绘制最多 3 条上下波动率带。每次选择新的周期（小时、4 小时、日线、周线、月线）时，计算都会重置，从而支持日内和长期趋势分析。 标准差带的权重与 VWAP 的权重相同。这使得它们具有动态性，能够灵敏地反映市场活动，有助于识别异常的价格波动和潜在的反转区域。 解读指南：VWAP 线通常用作加权平均价格的参考线。高于 VWAP 线的交易表明买盘压力，而低于 VWAP 线的交易则表明卖盘压力。这些带状区域作为动态参考水平，外侧带状区域指示具有统计显著性的极值。 配置参数： 周期：定义 VWAP 重置频率。 - 1 小时 (H1) – 每 00:00 重置一次。 - 4 小时 (H4) – 每 4 小时重置一次（00:00、04:00、08:00 等）。 - 日线 – 在每个交易日开始时重置。 - 周线 – 在每个交
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
总体描述 Fair Gap Value 指标在 MetaTrader 5 图表上识别并突出显示“公平价值缺口”（fair value gaps）。当一根 K 线的最低价与隔一根中间 K 线后的另一根 K 线的最高价之间形成价格空白时，就产生了公平价值缺口。该指标使用彩色矩形（多头和空头）标注这些区域，为基于价格行为的交易策略提供直观支持。 主要功能 多头缺口检测 ：用绿色矩形高亮当前 K 线最低价与两根前序 K 线最高价之间的缺口。 空头缺口检测 ：用红色矩形高亮当前 K 线最高价与两根前序 K 线最低价之间的反向缺口。 动态延展 ：可将矩形向右延伸指定数量的 K 线。 透明度控制 ：可配置矩形的不透明度，以免遮挡底部图表。 显示开关 ：支持单独开启或关闭多头/空头缺口的绘制。 历史扫描限制 ：可选设置扫描的最大 K 线数量，以提升大数据量图表的性能。 自动清理 ：切换周期或首次加载时，会自动删除并重绘所有已有缺口。 输入参数 LookbackBars ：用于计算缺口的回溯 K 线数量（默认 3）。 MaxBars ：最大扫描 K 线数量（0 = 不限；默认 0）。 ShowBullG
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
指标
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Max Volume Candle Levels MT5
Vitaliy Noshchenko
指标
找出每个周期内成交量最大的K线，并将其转化为可操作的水平。量在哪里，位就在哪里。 • 对每个周期（日、周或您选择的任意周期），指标找到成交量最高的那根K线，并将其 High、Low 和 Mid 绘制为水平线。 • 水平线可在周期边界处结束，也可作为射线向右延伸。 • K线周期可在面板上一键切换。 • 成交量标签显示定义该水平的K线的实际成交量。 • 多时间周期：同时跟踪多个周期的最大成交量水平。 • 水平触及警报（默认关闭）。 图表控制面板：可拖动面板，带周期选择和设置窗口——11 种界面语言、深色与浅色主题、18 色调色板、30–300% 面板缩放。所有设置自动保存。 如果您在使用中遇到任何问题或 bug，请随时联系我——我会尽快修复。也恳请您留下评价：您的反馈是我持续为大家打造优质工具的动力。
FREE
MBL Daily Candle Digital Timer
Botsalo Martin Letlhoagoje
指标
MBL Daily Candle Digital Timer MBL Daily Candle Digital Timer is a clean and precise countdown tool designed to help traders monitor candle time and daily price movement directly on the chart. It provides a real-time candle countdown, timeframe label, and daily percentage change in a clear digital-style display. Key Features • Live Candle Countdown Displays the remaining time for the current candle with flexible format options: HH:MM:SS MM:SS Total Seconds • 3-Level Color System The timer
FREE
Phoenix Delta Volume
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
指标
This is the Phoenix Institutional SMC Dashboard (Emerald-Teal Edition). It is engineered to provide retail traders with the same "Volume-at-Price" clarity used by institutional desks. Below is a full breakdown of the benefits, the high-confluence logic for entries, and how to manage your trades using the current visual engine. Strategic Benefits to the User Sentiment over Price: Most indicators only look at where the price is. This dashboard tells you how much effort (Volume Delta) was required
FREE
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box a
FREE
Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
指标
Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price acti
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Volume profile CVD Frato
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
5 (2)
指标
Frato Volume Profile Pro v7.5 由 Frato Academy 开发 此指标用于 MetaTrader 5 平台，显示价格成交量分布图。它计算在可配置周期内各价格水平的交易量分布，并将结果直接显示在主图表上。 功能： 带颜色渐变的成交量分布图 该指标将价格区间划分为多个水平，并为每个水平分配相应的成交量。每个水平的颜色根据成交量呈连续渐变：低成交量水平采用冷色调（深蓝色），高成交量水平采用暖色调（黄色）。最高成交量水平，称为控制点 (POC)，会以视觉方式突出显示。 参考线：POC、VAH 和 VAL 该指标会自动绘制三条水平线： - POC（控制点）：最高成交量水平 - VAH（价值区域上限）：价值区域的上限 - VAL（价值区域下限）：价值区域的下限 定义价值区域的百分比可配置（默认值：70%）。 预估成交量差值 对于每个价格水平，该指标根据每根K线的开盘价、收盘价、最高价和最低价之间的关系，估算买卖成交量之间的差异。结果以镜像K线的形式显示在成交量分布图旁边。 当日成交量差值面板 一个浮动面板显示自当日开盘以来的累计成交
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
指标
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
指标
如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fib
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
指标
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
指标
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
作者的更多信息
GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones Free Renko Support and Resistance Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a simple visual layer for support and resistance areas. The indicator helps mark important Renko zones directly on the chart, so the trader can focus on areas where price may react, pause, reject or break through. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
GDS Renko Classic
Andrey Goida
指标
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.67 (6)
专家
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline. Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller     Set file Questions? Us
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
GDS Renko Pip
Andrey Goida
指标
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
GDS Renko ATR
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko ATR - ATR-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko ATR is a free ATR-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study Renko movement using a volatility-adaptive brick size based on Average True Range. The purpose of this tool is to provide a flexible Renko chart foundation for manual market analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. Why ATR Renko Matter
FREE
GDS Renko Pulse
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Pulse - Renko Market Activity Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pulse is a free Renko market activity indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe the current rhythm, pressure, activity and cleanliness of Renko movement directly on the chart. This indicator does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. Its purpose is to help you understand whether the current Renko environment is active, slow, clean, unstable, compressed or losing rhythm. What Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ADX
Andrey Goida
指标
Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
FREE
GDS Renko Adaptive
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Adaptive - Adaptive Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Adaptive is a free adaptive Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe price movement through a more flexible Renko structure instead of relying only on one fixed brick-size view. The purpose of this tool is to support manual Renko analysis by making structure, movement rhythm and changing market conditions easier to observe. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signal
FREE
GDS Renko Anatomy
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Anatomy Free Renko Structure and Movement Anatomy Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Anatomy is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to understand how brick-based movement is built. The indicator helps visualize Renko movement anatomy: structure, legs, pullbacks, pauses, continuation areas and weakening movement phases. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context tool for manual Renk
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko - Free Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko is a free manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more organized execution and risk-control workflow. This tool is not an Expert Advisor, not an automated strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for analysis, decision-making, risk size and execution. The goal of TradeDesk Renko is to give Renko trad
FREE
GDS Risk Calculator Panel
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Risk Calculator Panel - Free Risk and Position Size Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS Risk Calculator Panel is a free risk and position-size utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders review basic trade risk, lot size logic and position planning before making manual trading decisions. This tool does not analyze the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not open trades automatically. Its purpose is to support a more disciplined manual workflow where risk is checked before executio
FREE
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
GDS Renko Shadow
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Shadow - Hidden Pressure Visualization for Renko Charts in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Shadow is a free Renko hidden pressure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders visualize the pressure, instability, exhaustion and residual force behind Renko price movement. Renko charts show where price has moved. GDS Renko Shadow helps show what kind of pressure may be forming behind that movement. This indicator does not predict future price direction and does not generate buy or sell signals. It
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
GDS Renko MultiSymbol
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko MultiSymbol - Multi-Symbol Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko MultiSymbol is a Renko multi-symbol overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko market context across several instruments from one compact visual workspace. The purpose of this tool is to make multi-symbol Renko observation easier. It does not predict market direction, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide which symbol should be traded. Why Multi-Symbol Renko Conte
FREE
GDS Renko Ghost
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Ghost Free Renko Market Memory Visualization Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Ghost is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want to study how similar Renko structures behaved in the past. The indicator visualizes historical Renko memory: similar past structures, continuation paths, consensus behavior and uncertainty zones. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual research and context tool for manual Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence Renko Zones Indicator MT5 with Score, Freshness and Active Zone Verdict GDS Renko Zones Intelligence is a premium Renko zones indicator for MetaTrader 5. It adds zone score, freshness lifecycle, active zone verdict, Top Zones and flip-level context to Renko support and resistance analysis. Free Renko Zones shows where the zones are. GDS Renko Zones Intelligence helps explain what they mean. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price mo
GDS Renko Conscience
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Conscience - Renko Decision Awareness Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Conscience is a free Renko decision-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders slow down and review the current Renko context before making manual trading decisions. This tool is not a signal indicator and does not tell you when to buy or sell. Its purpose is to support discipline, context review and risk awareness during Renko chart analysis. What Renko Conscience Does Renko charts can make price mo
FREE
GDS Renko Structure
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Structure Free Renko Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Structure is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to read market structure, movement phases and brick-based behavior. The indicator helps visualize how Renko structure is forming on the chart: movement legs, pauses, continuation areas, pullback behavior and structural shifts. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro - Professional Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more controlled workflow for execution, position awareness and risk discipline. This is not an automated trading strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for market analysis, risk decisions and execution. TradeDesk Renko Pro i
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge Advanced Manual Execution and Risk-Control Cockpit for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge is a professional chart-based trading cockpit for discretionary traders who use Renko charts, support and resistance zones, momentum context and structured risk control in MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to manage the full manual workflow from one place: market context, setup readiness, risk planning, order preparation an
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro Setup Quality Context for Renko Zones in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro is a Renko context indicator for traders who already use support and resistance zones and want more information around the current zone interaction. Free Entry Helper highlights where price is interacting with a zone. Entry Helper Pro adds a setup-quality context layer: structure, momentum, zone reaction and current market behavior around that area. It does not tell the trader to buy or se
GDS Renko Gold Dollar
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Gold Dollar XAUUSD Renko Macro Pressure Context for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Gold Dollar is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who analyze XAUUSD with Renko charts and want to compare gold movement with US dollar pressure. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict gold price movement. It provides a visual context layer that helps the trader understand whether gold-side pressure or dollar-side pressure appears more dominant in the current mark
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is a professional Renko momentum context indicator designed to help traders read the structure, strength and quality of Renko movement. The indicator does not provide buy or sell instructions and does not predict future price movement. It visualizes Renko momentum context, movement quality and caution conditions in a clear analytical format. Main Features PRO Momentum Score: 0-100 momentum strength model PRO State: LOW, BUILDING, ACTIVE, HIGH
筛选:
无评论
回复评论