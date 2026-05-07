GDS Renko Momentum Map
- 指标
-
Andrey Goida
- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 30 六月 2026
GDS Renko Momentum Map
GDS Renko Momentum Map is a free visual momentum map for MetaTrader 5 Renko charts.
It helps traders read the energy behind Renko movement: quiet areas, building activity, stronger momentum, fading movement and unstable sections.
This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predict future price movement. It is designed as a visual market-reading tool for manual Renko analysis.
Main Idea
Renko charts make price movement cleaner, but not every Renko movement has the same strength or quality.
GDS Renko Momentum Map visualizes the momentum environment directly on the chart, helping the trader understand whether Renko movement is quiet, building, active, strong or fading.
Free Version Features
- Visual Renko momentum map
- Low, medium, strong and fading momentum areas
- Momentum glow around active Renko movement
- Clean chart-based visual analysis
- No trade arrows
- No automatic trading
- No prediction or profit claims
Free vs PRO
The free version is designed as a visual Renko momentum map.
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is the advanced version for traders who need deeper Renko momentum context, professional HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export data.
The PRO version includes:
- Momentum Score 0–100
- Advanced PRO state classification
- Flow, Quality and Risk context
- Premium HUD with Momentum Score Bar
- State Hysteresis / Anti-Flicker layer
- Refined Fading and Exhaustion context
- Professional state-change alerts
- Export buffers for iCustom / EA research and integration
- Premium visual overlay and Market Screenshot Mode
Upgrade to the PRO version here:
Designed For
- Renko traders
- Price action traders
- Manual and discretionary traders
- Intraday market analysis
- Momentum-based Renko reading
- Cleaner visual chart workflow
Important
This product is an analytical visual indicator. It is not a trading robot. It does not open trades. It does not close trades. It does not provide financial advice. It does not guarantee profitable results. It does not predict future price movement.
All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user. Always test any tool on a demo account before using it in live trading.
Final Idea
Renko shows movement.
Momentum Map shows the energy behind that movement.
Use the free version to read Renko momentum visually. Upgrade to PRO when you need deeper context, HUD analytics, alerts and EA-ready export buffers.
renko, mt5 renko, renko indicator, renko momentum, momentum map, momentum indicator, renko chart, renko trading, price action, market momentum, momentum flow, trend momentum, fading momentum, market structure, visual trading, manual trading, forex renko, gold renko, indices renko, xauusd renko, intraday trading, chart analysis, no repaint, free renko indicator, pro renko indicator, renko ea buffers, icustom buffers, gds renko, golden delta