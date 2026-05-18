Smart Risk Manager Pro MT5

Smart Risk Manager Pro — Professional Trading Workspace for MT4/MT5

Smart Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trading workspace for professional manual trading, risk control and visual trade execution in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The utility combines dynamic risk calculation, interactive trade placement, pending order management and trade control in one fully synchronized environment.

Designed for active traders who need speed, precision and consistent risk management.

✔ Two Professional Trading Modes

Risk-Based Mode

Main Features

Keep your risk fixed automatically.

When Stop Loss changes, the lot size is recalculated automatically to maintain the selected risk value.

Perfect for disciplined risk management.

Trade Setup Mode

Keep the lot size fixed.

When Stop Loss changes, the risk value changes dynamically.

Ideal for flexible manual trade configuration.

✔ Visual Trade Execution Panel

The interactive Trading Panel allows you to place and configure trades directly on the chart.

Features include:

Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit placement

Dynamic Risk/Reward calculation

Live profit and risk calculation

Drag-and-drop order configuration

Automatic Market / Stop / Limit order detection

Buy/Sell direction switching

Horizontal chart positioning

All parameters are synchronized instantly with the main panel.

✔ Dynamic RR Lock

Lock the Risk/Reward ratio automatically.

When RR Lock is enabled, moving Stop Loss or Take Profit automatically adjusts the opposite level to maintain a constant RR ratio.

✔ Advanced Trade Management

Manage all open positions from one panel.

Available actions:

Close selected positions

Close all positions

Close Buy positions only

Close Sell positions only

Close pending orders only

✔ Account Exposure Monitoring

Monitor total exposure across all symbols from a dedicated exposure panel.

Useful for traders working with multiple positions or correlated instruments.

✔ Break Even System

Automatic Break Even functionality:

Break Even by points

Break Even for current symbol or all symbols

Configurable activation and profit levels

Included Panels

Smart Risk Manager Pro includes four integrated panels:

Main Risk Management Panel

Visual Trading Panel

Manage Trades Panel

Account Exposure Panel

Manual traders

Active intraday traders

Scalpers

Swing traders

Risk-focused traders

Professional MT4/MT5 users

General Settings

Panel Indent Left/Top

Scale (%)

Trading Modes

Risk-Based Mode

Risk Value

Risk/Reward Ratio

Trade Setup Mode

Lot Size

Take Profit

Risk Settings

Calculate Risk By: Percent or Amount

Calculate Risk By Account: Balance or Equity

Stop Loss

Order Expiration Type

Break Even Settings

Break Even ON/OFF

Break Even by Current Symbol or All Symbols

Break Even Start

Break Even Profit

Display Scaling Support The panel supports Windows display scaling. If your Windows display scaling is set above 100% (for example 125%, 150% or 200%), set the panel Scale parameter to the same value for correct font and interface sizing.



Perfect ForInput Parameters

Version for MetaTrader 4 is here



Important

The utility is designed for manual trading assistance and trade management.

Before using on a live account, test all settings on a demo account.