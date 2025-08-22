Secura Multi Dashboard
Утилиты
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Версия:
3.2
Обновлено:
2 января 2026
Активации: 5
5
# 🚀 Secura Multi Dashboard - Advanced Trading Assistant
## **Professional Multi-Indicator Analysis Platform**
Secura Multi Dashboard is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and efficiency. This powerful EA integrates multiple technical analysis tools into a single, intuitive interface, helping you make informed trading decisions without overwhelming complexity.
### **🌟 Key Features:**
**📊 Multi-Indicator Consensus System**
- Simultaneous analysis of 5 leading technical indicators
- Intelligent voting system identifies high-probability trade setups
- Customizable alignment thresholds to match your trading style
**🎯 Advanced Pattern Recognition**
- Comprehensive candle pattern detection technology
- Real-time pattern identification with clear visual classification
- Professional-grade pattern analysis without the complexity
**⚡ One-Click Trading Execution**
- Instant market order execution
- Flexible pending order types (Stop-Limit unified system)
- Quick trade management with dedicated close/cancel buttons
**🛡️ Intelligent Risk Management**
- ATR-based stop loss calculation with adjustable multiplier
- Flexible risk percentage allocation
- Visual risk-reward ratio locking technology
- Automatic lot size calculation based on account equity
**✨ User-Friendly Interface**
- Clean, professional dashboard design
- Drag-and-drop price level adjustment
- Real-time strategy visualization
- Customizable display parameters
### **🔄 Technical Specifications:**
- **Platform:** MetaTrader 5
- **Timeframes:** All timeframes
- **Instruments:** Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities
- **Required:** Minimum deposit $100 (recommended)
### **🎨 Visual Features:**
- Professional color-coded signal system
- Real-time indicator status updates
- Interactive price level preview
- Unified trading panel with instant access
### **🛠️ Easy Configuration:**
- Pre-optimized default settings
- Straightforward input parameters
- No programming knowledge required
- Comprehensive tooltips and guidance
### **💡 Perfect For:**
- Swing traders seeking confirmation signals
- Day traders needing quick analysis
- Beginners wanting guided trading
- Professionals wanting time efficiency
### **🔒 Safety Features:**
- Magic number trade identification
- Comprehensive error handling
- Secure order execution protocols
- Stable performance across market conditions
---
**📈 Transform Your Trading Workflow**
Secura Multi Dashboard eliminates analysis paralysis by providing clear, consensus-driven signals in a visually intuitive interface. Spend less time analyzing and more time executing high-quality trades.
**⭐ Why Traders Love Secura:**
> "Finally, an EA that doesn't overcomplicate things. The consensus system keeps me out of bad trades while catching the best opportunities." - Professional Trader
> "The visual interface makes it so easy to understand what the market is doing. Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders." - Trading Educator
---
**🎯 Your All-in-One Trading Solution**
Whether you're looking for confirmation of your analysis or want a systematic approach to finding trading opportunities, Secura Multi Dashboard provides the tools you need in a clean, professional package.
**📥 Free Updates & Support**
- Regular feature enhancements
- Responsive customer support
- Continuous performance optimization
---
**⚠️ Risk Warning:** Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test strategies in demo accounts before live trading.
**🔍 Explore the future of trading analysis today with Secura Multi Dashboard!**