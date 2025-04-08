Frankenstein Hands Of Gold

This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD on M1 and focuses on capturing directional breakouts,built from the market’s upper and lower price behavior. Trades are executed via pending stop orders, helping avoid impulsive entries and keeping execution structured.

The EA includes a dynamic pending order system that can reposition pending entries gradually, aiming to stay aligned with the evolving price action while maintaining broker safety rules.

Key Features

Channel Breakout Logic

Pending Stop Entries

Places BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders instead of instant market orders.

Minimum Distance Logic from New Candle Open

Helps keep entries from being placed too close to the current bar’s open price.

Pending “Chase” System

Can adjust pending order price step-by-step with configurable timing and limits.

Includes maximum lifetime control for pending orders.

Position Management

Optional Breakeven (trigger + extra points)

Optional Trailing Stop (start + step)

Safe SL/TP modification logic to reduce common broker rejection issues.

One-Trade Mode

Optional “one trade at a time” behavior for cleaner exposure control.

Automatic Pending Cleanup

Optional cancellation of pending orders on each new bar.

Lightweight Trading Panel


Displays key live stats including active status, positions, pending tracking, and daily performance


Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Digits: tuned for common 2-digit gold pricing (works on other digits too, but default inputs are optimized for 2-digit style quotes)

Use VPS: recommended for stable order management and fast updates (especially with pending adjustments)

Inputs You Can Customize

Lot size, magic number

Stop Loss / optional Take Profit

Breakeven trigger and offset

Trailing start and step

Pending order distance rules

Pending chase timing, step size, max moves, and lifetime

Panel position and display style

Notes / Best Practices

Run on a low-latency connection/VPS for best consistency.

Always test on a demo first to match your broker’s contract specs and execution conditions.

Use sensible risk settings for gold (XAUUSD can move quickly on M1).

What’s Included

Expert Advisor

On-chart control panel

Ready-to-run default settings for XAUUSD M1

Quick “How to Use”

Attach EA to XAUUSD M1 chart.

Enable Algo Trading.

Adjust Lots / SL / trailing / breakeven as desired.

IMPORTANT:IN MT5 TESRET HAVE TO TEST ON EURUSD 1H,EVEN IF MY EA IS DESIGNED FOR XAUUSD 1M,HAD TO CHANGE PARAMITERS IN TEST MODE,SO YOU KNOW THAT IN TEST MODE NEED TO TEST EURUSD 1H....LIVE WORKS AS ITS SHOULD IN XAUUSD 1M AND TRADING PANEL IS VISIBLE 


Рекомендуем также
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Эксперты
Round Lock — умный советник с динамическим локированием позиций Round Lock — интеллектуальный советник с функцией динамической локировки позиций, продвинутый торговый советник, реализующий  двустороннюю стратегию блокировки ордеров с постепенным ростом позиции и динамической адаптацией к рынку . Преимущества Round Lock : Контроль риска через локирование позиций, Динамический рост объёмов на трендовых участках рынка, Гибкая настройка поведения в зависимости от лимитов, Подходит для флэтовых и тр
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Эксперты
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Эксперты
GoldenRatioX — Скальпинг на золоте, доведённый до идеала GoldenRatioX — это мощная и интуитивная платформа для высокоскоростной торговли золотом, созданная специально для скальперов и активных трейдеров, работающих на грани секунд и стремящихся выжать максимум из каждого движения цены. После покупки обязательно свяжитесь со мной для получения настроек. Почему именно золото? Золото — это не просто актив. Это высоколиквидный и волатильный инструмент с чёткими уровнями, идеально подходящий для ска
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Эксперты
VR Black Box — это современный автоматический торговый эксперт, разработанный опытным трейдером программистом. Мощный торговый инструмент, построенный на проверенной стратегии следования за трендовыми движениями рынка. Этот робот прошёл длительный путь развития и усовершенствования, регулярно обновляясь и адаптируясь к меняющимся условиям рынка. За годы эксплуатации на реальных торговых счетах он зарекомендовал себя как надежный помощник как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров. Файлы нас
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Forex Factory News EA mt5
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (1)
Эксперты
Автоматический советник предназначен для торговли на новостях. Новости скачивает с сайта Forex Factory Для работы советника нужно добавить URL в настройки терминала. Советник устанавливается на каждый валютный график. В поле Symbol News нужно установить символ валюты для поиска новости в календаре. Пример: если устанавливаете советник на график AUDUSD устанавливаем Symbol News - AUD, если USDCAD Symbol News - CAD, XAUUSD Symbol News - USD и так далее. На каждом графике меняем магическое число, т
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Эксперты
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Эксперты
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Эксперты
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Эксперты
NeoPips Engine EA — настоящая торговая революция уже наступила! «Настоящая сила торговли заключается в том, чтобы видеть то, что упускают другие. NeoPips Engine не следует за рынком — он им управляет». О NeoPips Engine EA: ваш интеллектуальный торговый союзник NeoPips Engine EA — это не обычный торговый робот. Это многомерный, оптимизированный для ИИ экспертный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужна точность, адаптивность и долгосрочная эффективность. В отличие от устаревших
The Market Beast MT5
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Эксперты
Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter 1. Overview: The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently. It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events. It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms. 2. Key Features: a. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and ris
Magic Gold Scalper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
Эксперты
Magic Gold Scalper EA   Magic Gold Scalper EA is designed to identify   hidden gold market liquidity zones ,   fractal imbalances , and   multi-pattern confirmations   to build high-confidence entries. The EA’s adaptive engine automatically adjusts to market rhythm, blending   trend following ,   pattern recognition , and   smart scaling   to maintain performance across varying volatility cycles. With powerful account protection systems,  this EA aims for steady and responsible growth. Core Cap
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Эксперты
Советник находит расхождения в двух коррелирующих валютных парах и торгует в сторону их обратного схождения. Рабочий таймфрейм: M30 Входные параметры MagicNumber - идентификационный номер на советника; OrdersComment - комментарий к ордеру, при пустом значении автоматический; Lots - размер лота; DepoPer001Lot - автоматический расчет лота (указывается баланс на единицу 0.01 лота) (при 0 используется значение лота из параметра Lots); TimeFrame - рабочий период; Symbol #2 - коррелирующая валюта; Sy
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — это многофункциональный робот для активного трейдинга на самых востребованных финансовых инструментах, включая популярные валютные пары (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), золото (XAU/USD), нефть (Brent, WTI) и криптовалюты (BTC, ETH, LTC и прочие). В основе алгоритма лежит модернизированная версия скользящей средней Hull (HMA), которая даёт более чёткие сигналы по сравнению с классическими Moving Average. Советник гибко реагирует на краткосрочные ценовые колебани
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (104)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (17)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Ограниченная по времени скидка. Осталось только 7 из 20 мест — почти распродано. Цена скоро повысится до 999 долларов . Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fusion AI — это автоматизи
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.67 (12)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (7)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 199  USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.05 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.8 (25)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Эксперты
Инвестиционная фирма готова! Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO     |    Открытое сообщество Стартовая цена: 249 долларов, следующая цена: 349 долларов (осталось всего 6 экземпляра) Что такое Золотой Атлас? Gold Atlas — это профессиона
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв