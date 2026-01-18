Frankenstein Hands Of Gold

This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD on M1 and focuses on capturing directional breakouts,built from the market’s upper and lower price behavior. Trades are executed via pending stop orders, helping avoid impulsive entries and keeping execution structured.

The EA includes a dynamic pending order system that can reposition pending entries gradually, aiming to stay aligned with the evolving price action while maintaining broker safety rules.

Key Features

Channel Breakout Logic

Pending Stop Entries

Places BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders instead of instant market orders.

Minimum Distance Logic from New Candle Open

Helps keep entries from being placed too close to the current bar’s open price.

Pending “Chase” System

Can adjust pending order price step-by-step with configurable timing and limits.

Includes maximum lifetime control for pending orders.

Position Management

Optional Breakeven (trigger + extra points)

Optional Trailing Stop (start + step)

Safe SL/TP modification logic to reduce common broker rejection issues.

One-Trade Mode

Optional “one trade at a time” behavior for cleaner exposure control.

Automatic Pending Cleanup

Optional cancellation of pending orders on each new bar.

Lightweight Trading Panel


Displays key live stats including active status, positions, pending tracking, and daily performance


Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Digits: tuned for common 2-digit gold pricing (works on other digits too, but default inputs are optimized for 2-digit style quotes)

Use VPS: recommended for stable order management and fast updates (especially with pending adjustments)

Inputs You Can Customize

Lot size, magic number

Stop Loss / optional Take Profit

Breakeven trigger and offset

Trailing start and step

Pending order distance rules

Pending chase timing, step size, max moves, and lifetime

Panel position and display style

Notes / Best Practices

Run on a low-latency connection/VPS for best consistency.

Always test on a demo first to match your broker’s contract specs and execution conditions.

Use sensible risk settings for gold (XAUUSD can move quickly on M1).

What’s Included

Expert Advisor

On-chart control panel

Ready-to-run default settings for XAUUSD M1

Quick “How to Use”

Attach EA to XAUUSD M1 chart.

Enable Algo Trading.

Adjust Lots / SL / trailing / breakeven as desired.

IMPORTANT:IN MT5 TESRET HAVE TO TEST ON EURUSD 1H,EVEN IF MY EA IS DESIGNED FOR XAUUSD 1M,HAD TO CHANGE PARAMITERS IN TEST MODE,SO YOU KNOW THAT IN TEST MODE NEED TO TEST EURUSD 1H....LIVE WORKS AS ITS SHOULD IN XAUUSD 1M AND TRADING PANEL IS VISIBLE 


