King ElChart HFT Scalper EA

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA | Professional Gold Trading

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA is a high-performance,
high-frequency trading Expert Advisor
designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

The Expert Advisor is available for both
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
with a separate and optimized version for each platform.

Why choose this Expert Advisor:
• Optimized for gold market volatility
• High-frequency scalping logic with fast execution
• Precise entries with minimal retracement
• Intelligent and controlled risk management
• Stable performance on small accounts
• Scalable performance for larger capital
• Compatible with different brokers and trading conditions

Performance overview:
• Tested on MetaTrader 5 (latest version)
• 100 percent tick data quality
• Recent and short testing period
• Strong profit factor with controlled drawdown

Main features:
• Adjustable lot size
• Virtual and real stop loss
• Virtual take profit
• Direction reversal option
• Break even system
• Trailing stop system
• Magic number for running multiple instances safely
• Daily target system:
  – Stop trading after reaching a defined daily profit
  – Stop trading after reaching a defined daily loss
  This system helps protect the account and enforce discipline.

Support and communication:
After purchasing the Expert Advisor,
all communication and support
are provided exclusively through the MQL5 website messages.

Buyers will receive:
• Installation and setup guidance
• Optimal parameter recommendations
• Answers to all questions and inquiries
• Continuous support via MQL5 messages

This Expert Advisor is not just a trading tool,
but a complete and professional trading solution
backed by real experience and ongoing support.

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA
Trade with confidence and discipline.

Mais do autor
King Dual Force EA
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King Dual Force is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions. It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends. Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilitários
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform. This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
King ElChart HFT Scalper EA MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA | Professional Gold Trading KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA is a high-performance, high-frequency trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with a separate and optimized version for each platform. Why choose this Expert Advisor: • Optimized for gold market volatility • High-frequency scalping logic with fast execution • Precise entries with minimal retracement • Intelligent
King ElChart
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King ElChart – Advanced Dual-System AI for MetaTrader 5 Overview   King ElChart is a premium Expert Advisor engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, stability, and flexibility in every market condition.   It combines adaptive logic, intelligent capital protection, and multi-phase trading control under one unified framework. Key Highlights   - Dual-core architecture that dynamically adjusts to changing volatility   - Smart position-management and recovery logic built for both short-ter
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilitários
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Indicadores
Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5 This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator.  Main features: - Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic. - Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings. - Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength. - Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero. - Fully customizable and completely non-repainting. - Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes. How it differs from t
King ElChart Telegram Bridge
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilitários
King ElChart Telegram Bridge    A professional bridge between MetaTrader and Telegram.   It can send and receive trading signals instantly and manage trades automatically.     FEATURES   • Two modes: Sender and Receiver   • Works on any symbol or timeframe   • Fast and lightweight   • Easy setup and real-time status display   NOTE   After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messages   to receive the bridge package and assistance with setup.  
King Dual Force EA MT5
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King Dual Force   is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions. It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends. Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King ElChart Breakout
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King ElChart Breakout EA is a professional breakout trading system designed for traders who want a precise, reliable, and fully automated approach to market breakouts. The EA executes trades based on two powerful mechanisms: 1. Daily Breakout – using the previous day’s high and low with customizable offset. 2. Session Breakout – for Asian, London, and New York sessions with dynamic session-high/low detection. The system includes advanced risk-management tools: • Fixed or Auto Lot sizing based
