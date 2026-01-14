True Timer
- Indicatori
- Arva Sesha Sandeep
- Versione: 1.0
TRUE TIMER - Candle Countdown
Real-time countdown timer (MM:SS) showing seconds until candle close on any timeframe. Features intelligent hint messages that alert you on new candles and in the final 20 seconds.
Key Features:
- Precise server-time countdown
- Auto color detection (light/dark backgrounds)
- Smart "New Candle" & timing alerts
- Fully customizable font & position
- Works M1 → Monthly
Perfect for: Scalpers & precise entry timing