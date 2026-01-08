Clever Dolphin

Overview

Clever Dolphin is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.

The system is designed to adapt to changing market conditions and operates only when predefined internal criteria are met.

The EA focuses on structured trade management and controlled exposure, aiming for stable long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term trading.

General Trading Logic

Clever Dolphin uses a proprietary combination of volatility and trend-based conditions to determine when trading is allowed.

Trades are opened only under specific market conditions

Position management adapts dynamically to market behavior

The system avoids random entries and excessive trading

Multiple internal filters are applied to reduce low-quality setups

The exact trading logic and internal algorithms are proprietary and intentionally not disclosed.

Key Characteristics

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Optimized for M15 timeframe

Fully automated operation

Structured position and exposure management

No martingale

No arbitrage

No high-frequency trading

Built-in protection mechanisms for unfavorable market conditions

Usage Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Broker: ECN / Raw spread recommended

Minimum balance: Depends on risk settings and position size

Risk can be adjusted through position sizing and available input parameters.

Risk Disclosure

Trading financial markets involves risk.

This Expert Advisor may experience drawdowns depending on market conditions.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and ensure proper risk management.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Additional Notes

Suitable for traders who prefer automated execution

No manual intervention required during normal operation

Internal strategy logic is protected and not customizable beyond provided settings

Message me after your purchase, and i will send you the set files!





Yes, it does use SL on every trade, virtual Stoploss. Also use trailing stop to exit trades.