Smart Fair Value Zones

# Smart Fair Value Zones - Professional Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5

## Advanced FVG Detection with Intelligent Auto-Removal

Smart Fair Value Zones is a sophisticated, automated Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. This professional trading tool identifies market imbalances with precision and includes intelligent auto-removal functionality that deletes FVGs immediately when price touches them - because **each FVG should only be used once**.

## Key Features:

### 🎯 **Smart Auto-Removal System**
- **One-Time Use Logic**: FVGs are automatically removed as soon as price touches them
- **Real-Time Detection**: Instant recognition when FVGs are filled
- **Clean Chart Management**: No clutter from outdated or invalid FVGs

### 🔍 **Automatic FVG Detection**
- Identifies both Buy and Sell FVGs automatically
- Uses standard 3-candle FVG detection method
- Works on all timeframes and trading instruments
- No manual drawing required

### 🎨 **Fully Customizable Display**
- Choose custom colors for Buy and Sell FVGs
- Toggle visibility for Buy/Sell FVGs independently
- Option to extend FVGs to the right for better visibility
- Control maximum number of displayed FVGs

## Why This Indicator is Essential:

### **Professional FVG Implementation**
Fair Value Gaps represent market imbalances where institutional order flow creates price voids. These zones often act as price magnets, but **they're only valid until filled**. Once price touches a FVG, the imbalance is resolved and the zone loses its significance.

### **How It Works:**
1. **Detection**: The indicator scans for FVGs using the standard 3-candle pattern:
   - Buy FVG: Current candle's low > Candle-2's high
   - Sell FVG: Current candle's high < Candle-2's low

2. **Visualization**: Identified FVGs are displayed as colored rectangles on your chart

3. **Auto-Removal**: When price enters a FVG zone, the indicator immediately removes it from the chart

4. **Continuous Monitoring**: Real-time tracking of all active FVGs

## Trading Applications:

### **Price Magnet Zones**
- Identify areas where price is likely to return
- Use unfilled FVGs as potential entry zones
- Combine with other confluence factors for high-probability trades

### **Risk Management**
- Set stop losses beyond FVG zones
- Use FVG edges as precise entry/exit points
- Identify when market structure is shifting

### **Market Structure Analysis**
- Spot institutional order flow imbalances
- Identify market inefficiencies
- Understand where "fair value" should be

## Input Parameters:

- **BuyColor**: Color for Buy FVG zones (Default: Green)
- **SellColor**: Color for Sell FVG zones (Default: Red)
- **MaxFVGs**: Maximum FVGs to display (Default: 200)
- **ShowBuyFVG**: Display Buy FVGs (Default: True)
- **ShowSellFVG**: Display Sell FVGs (Default: True)
- **ExtendToRight**: Extend zones to right edge (Default: True)

## Why Choose Smart Fair Value Zones?

### ✅ **Accurate & Reliable**
- Precise FVG detection algorithm
- No repainting - zones stay fixed
- Stable performance across all market conditions

### ✅ **Clean & Professional**
- Automatic cleanup of filled FVGs
- No chart clutter
- Professional visual presentation

### ✅ **Educational Value**
- Perfect for learning FVG concepts
- See FVGs form and fill in real-time
- Understand market microstructure

### ✅ **Time-Saving**
- No manual FVG drawing required
- Focus on trading decisions, not chart analysis
- Streamlined workflow

## Installation & Support:

1. Download the `Smart Fair Value Zones.mq5` file
2. Place in your MT5 Indicators folder
3. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator
4. Drag onto any chart
5. Configure settings as desired

**Compatible with:** All MT5 brokers, all timeframes, all trading instruments

## Important Note:

This indicator is a tool for identifying potential trading opportunities. It should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy with proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test new strategies in a demo account first.

---

**Smart Fair Value Zones - Because Every FVG Has Only One Chance**

Automate your FVG trading with professional-grade detection and intelligent zone management. Perfect for traders following ICT, Smart Money Concepts, or any strategy utilizing Fair Value Gaps.

📈 **Trade Smarter. Trade Cleaner. Trade with Precision.**
おすすめのプロダクト
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
インディケータ
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
インディケータ
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
インディケータ
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
インディケータ
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
インディケータ
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
ユーティリティ
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
インディケータ
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
インディケータ
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
インディケータ
TRI Visualizer Enhanced - 熱力学的市場分析の革命 概要 TRI（Thermal Range Indicator）Visualizer Enhanced は、従来のテクニカル分析を超越した、物理学の熱力学理論を応用した革新的なマーケット分析インジケーターです。市場の価格変動を「熱力学的エネルギー」として捉え、これまで見落とされていた市場の微細な変化を高精度で検出します。 革新的な仕組み 1. デュアル計算エンジン クラシックTRIモード 基本公式： |終値-始値| + (高値-安値) ローソク足の実体とヒゲを統合した純粋なボラティリティ測定 シンプルで直感的、あらゆる市場環境で安定動作 熱力学的TRIモード（独自開発） 価格加速度 ：2次微分による価格変化の勢いを測定 出来高変化率 ：相対的な出来高の変化を動的に評価 ポジションエネルギー ：正規化された価格変動エネルギーを計算 熱力学的係数 ：物理学の熱力学法則を市場分析に応用 2. 高度な平滑化システム SMA（単純移動平均） ：基本的なノイズ除去 EMA（指数移動平均） ：最新データ重視の平滑化
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
インディケータ
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
エキスパート
Moving Average Surfer – MT5向け精密トレンドキャプチャ EA Moving Average Surfer は、正確なエントリー判断・効率性・自動リスク管理を求めるトレーダーのために設計された高度なエキスパートアドバイザーです。高速と低速の移動平均線を組み合わせたトレンド分析に加え、市場環境をさらに精査するための複数のフィルターを搭載し、高確率の取引セットアップだけを選び抜くことを目的としています。 RSI フィルターによるモメンタム判定、ATR ベースのストップロス／テイクプロフィット、資金を保護する動的ロット管理など、実践的な安全機能が豊富に組み込まれています。また、長期・短期を問わずあらゆる時間足で稼働でき、スキャルピングからスイングまで幅広い手法に対応します。ユニークなマジックナンバーにより複数チャート同時運用も安全に行えます。 規律ある自動売買と柔軟なカスタマイズ性を両立した Moving Average Surfer は、高確率エントリーを正確に捉えたいトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
ユーティリティ
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
インディケータ
フラットとトレンドを決定するための指標。 価格が2つのヒストグラムと2つの線（赤と青）のいずれかを下回っている場合、これは売りゾーンです。 このバージョンのインジケーターを購入するときは、1つの実際のアカウントと1つのデモアカウント用のMT4バージョン-ギフトとして（受け取るには、プライベートメッセージを書いてください）！ 価格が2つのヒストグラムと2つの線（赤と青）のいずれかを上回っている場合、これは購入ゾーンです。 MT4バージョン： https//www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 価格が2つの線の間、またはいずれかのヒストグラムのゾーンにある場合、市場に明確な傾向はありません。簡単に言えば、市場は横ばいです。 インジケーターの動作は、スクリーンショットでより明確に示されています。
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Orderblocks ICT Levels
Philip Esterhuizen
インディケータ
ICT Order Blocks Premium Indicator Professional Market Structure Analysis Based on ICT Methodology OrderBlocks ICT   is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies high-probability trading zones based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This professional-grade indicator detects key market turning points using institutional order block analysis, revealing where smart money is likely accumulating positions. Key Features: Smart Filtering Technology : Eliminates weak and insignific
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
インディケータ
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Click2FiboDrawer
Kenta Serino
インディケータ
Click2FiboDrawer – 2クリックで即描画、裁量トレーダーのためのフィボナッチ補助ツール Click2FiboDrawer は、裁量トレードを重視する方向けに設計された、 フィボナッチ・リトレースメント（Fibonacci retracement）描画専用のインジケーター です。 [fibo]をクリックしチャート上で始点と終点わずか2回クリックするだけで、美しいFibonacciラインを瞬時に描画できます。 スキャルピングのような高速判断が求められるトレードでも、「Fibo」ボタンを押せば2クリックで即座にFibonacci retracementを引くことができ、 エントリーチャンスを逃しません。 主な機能： チャート上で 2クリックだけでFibonacci retracementを描画 作成順に 1本ずつ削除できるDeleteボタン すべてのFiboを安全に一括削除できるClear Allボタン ラインやラベルの色を チャート背景に合わせて自由にカスタマイズ可能 あらゆるチャート背景でも高い視認性 シンプルで直感的なボタンUI（表示位置や色も調整可能） 仕
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
インディケータ
サポートとレジスタンススクリーナーは、1つのインジケーター内に複数のツールを提供するMetaTraderの1つのレベルインジケーターにあります。 利用可能なツールは次のとおりです。 1.市場構造スクリーナー。 2.強気のプルバックゾーン。 3.弱気プルバックゾーン。 4.デイリーピボットポイント 5.毎週のピボットポイント 6.毎月のピボットポイント 7.ハーモニックパターンとボリュームに基づく強力なサポートとレジスタンス。 8.銀行レベルのゾーン。 期間限定オファー：HVサポートおよびレジスタンスインジケーターは、50ドルと生涯でのみご利用いただけます。 （元の価格125 $） MQL5ブログにアクセスすると、分析例を含むすべてのプレミアム指標を見つけることができます。 ここをクリックしてください。 主な機能 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強力なサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン。 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強気および弱気のプルバックゾーン。  市場構造スクリーナー 毎日、毎週、毎月のピボットポイント。 ドキュメント すべてのサポートおよび
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に /   MT4バージョン 。 無料インジケーター：   Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ：   強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3:   3回目の利食い価格 Current price :   現在値 Age (in bars):    最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols:   "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols:   カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接
作者のその他のプロダクト
Delta Flow Display
Walter Takeo Eposhi Ito
インディケータ
画像 / スクリーンショット 技術説明 画像1 – インジケーター全体表示（サブウィンドウ） この画像は、Delta Flow ULTRA がサブウィンドウに表示されている状態を示しています。 デルタライン、デルタ移動平均、色分けされたヒストグラムが表示され、 買い圧力と売り圧力を視覚的に確認できます。 固定スケールにより、一貫した分析が可能です。 画像2 – リアルタイム・デルタ表示（チャート上） この画像では、価格チャート上に表示されるリアルタイム・デルタディスプレイを示しています。 現在のデルタ値が数値で表示され、色によって状態が判別できます。 緑：買い圧力、赤：売り圧力、黄色：中立状態。 表示位置やフォントはカスタマイズ可能で、チャートサイズ変更にも自動対応します。 画像3 – 正のデルタ（買い圧力） このスクリーンショットは、デルタが正の値を示している状態です。 ヒストグラムが緑色になり、短期的な買い圧力の増加を示しています。 画像4 – 負のデルタ（売り圧力） この画像は、デルタが負の値を示している場面です。 赤色のヒストグラムと負のデルタ値により、 短期的な売り
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信