Smart Fair Value Zones

# Smart Fair Value Zones - Professional Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5

## Advanced FVG Detection with Intelligent Auto-Removal

Smart Fair Value Zones is a sophisticated, automated Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. This professional trading tool identifies market imbalances with precision and includes intelligent auto-removal functionality that deletes FVGs immediately when price touches them - because **each FVG should only be used once**.

## Key Features:

### 🎯 **Smart Auto-Removal System**
- **One-Time Use Logic**: FVGs are automatically removed as soon as price touches them
- **Real-Time Detection**: Instant recognition when FVGs are filled
- **Clean Chart Management**: No clutter from outdated or invalid FVGs

### 🔍 **Automatic FVG Detection**
- Identifies both Buy and Sell FVGs automatically
- Uses standard 3-candle FVG detection method
- Works on all timeframes and trading instruments
- No manual drawing required

### 🎨 **Fully Customizable Display**
- Choose custom colors for Buy and Sell FVGs
- Toggle visibility for Buy/Sell FVGs independently
- Option to extend FVGs to the right for better visibility
- Control maximum number of displayed FVGs

## Why This Indicator is Essential:

### **Professional FVG Implementation**
Fair Value Gaps represent market imbalances where institutional order flow creates price voids. These zones often act as price magnets, but **they're only valid until filled**. Once price touches a FVG, the imbalance is resolved and the zone loses its significance.

### **How It Works:**
1. **Detection**: The indicator scans for FVGs using the standard 3-candle pattern:
   - Buy FVG: Current candle's low > Candle-2's high
   - Sell FVG: Current candle's high < Candle-2's low

2. **Visualization**: Identified FVGs are displayed as colored rectangles on your chart

3. **Auto-Removal**: When price enters a FVG zone, the indicator immediately removes it from the chart

4. **Continuous Monitoring**: Real-time tracking of all active FVGs

## Trading Applications:

### **Price Magnet Zones**
- Identify areas where price is likely to return
- Use unfilled FVGs as potential entry zones
- Combine with other confluence factors for high-probability trades

### **Risk Management**
- Set stop losses beyond FVG zones
- Use FVG edges as precise entry/exit points
- Identify when market structure is shifting

### **Market Structure Analysis**
- Spot institutional order flow imbalances
- Identify market inefficiencies
- Understand where "fair value" should be

## Input Parameters:

- **BuyColor**: Color for Buy FVG zones (Default: Green)
- **SellColor**: Color for Sell FVG zones (Default: Red)
- **MaxFVGs**: Maximum FVGs to display (Default: 200)
- **ShowBuyFVG**: Display Buy FVGs (Default: True)
- **ShowSellFVG**: Display Sell FVGs (Default: True)
- **ExtendToRight**: Extend zones to right edge (Default: True)

## Why Choose Smart Fair Value Zones?

### ✅ **Accurate & Reliable**
- Precise FVG detection algorithm
- No repainting - zones stay fixed
- Stable performance across all market conditions

### ✅ **Clean & Professional**
- Automatic cleanup of filled FVGs
- No chart clutter
- Professional visual presentation

### ✅ **Educational Value**
- Perfect for learning FVG concepts
- See FVGs form and fill in real-time
- Understand market microstructure

### ✅ **Time-Saving**
- No manual FVG drawing required
- Focus on trading decisions, not chart analysis
- Streamlined workflow

## Installation & Support:

1. Download the `Smart Fair Value Zones.mq5` file
2. Place in your MT5 Indicators folder
3. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator
4. Drag onto any chart
5. Configure settings as desired

**Compatible with:** All MT5 brokers, all timeframes, all trading instruments

## Important Note:

This indicator is a tool for identifying potential trading opportunities. It should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy with proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test new strategies in a demo account first.

---

**Smart Fair Value Zones - Because Every FVG Has Only One Chance**

Automate your FVG trading with professional-grade detection and intelligent zone management. Perfect for traders following ICT, Smart Money Concepts, or any strategy utilizing Fair Value Gaps.

📈 **Trade Smarter. Trade Cleaner. Trade with Precision.**
