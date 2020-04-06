TPFX Vwap EA

VWAP Master Institutional | Multi-Strategy Algorithm

Product Overview

Unlock the power of institutional trading with VWAP Master. This professional-grade Expert Advisor automates the most reliable Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) setups used by hedge funds and floor traders. Designed specifically for Indices (US30, NAS100, SP500) and major Forex pairs, this algorithm adapts to different market phases using four distinct logic engines.

Unlike simple crossover bots, VWAP Master understands market structure. It utilizes Standard Deviation Bands (SD) and Candle Price Action to identify high-probability entries while protecting capital with institutional-grade risk management.

4 Trading Strategies in One EA

You can select a specific strategy or let the EA manage them based on your configuration:

  1. VWAP BOUNCE (Trend Following): Enters when price retraces to the VWAP and rejects it, confirming the continuation of the trend.

  2. VWAP RECLAIM (Trap Trading): Identifies false breakouts (Traps). Enters when price breaks the VWAP but immediately reverses, catching trapped traders.

  3. VWAP CROSS (Breakout): Trades the momentum when price physically crosses the VWAP line with a strong close.

  4. VWAP FADE (Mean Reversion): Identifies overextended prices at the outer Standard Deviation Bands (2.0 SD) and trades the reversion back to the mean (VWAP).

Key Features

  • Structural Stop Loss: Calculates Stop Loss dynamically based on the volatility of the signal candle (Wick High/Low), ensuring tight risk control.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Auto-calculates lot size based on a fixed % of your account balance per trade.

  • Smart Filters: Includes Time filters (to trade only during NY/London sessions), Spread protection, and Daily Max Trades limit to prevent overtrading.

  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays real-time strategy status, spreads, and daily statistics directly on your chart.

  • Visual Backtesting: Automatically draws the VWAP and SD Bands during visual testing so you can verify every trade logic.

Parameters & Settings

  • Strategy Mode: Select between Bounce, Reclaim, Cross, Fade, or All.

  • Time Filter: Define exact Start and End times (e.g., 16:30 to 23:00).

  • Risk Settings: Choose between Fixed Lots or Auto-Risk %.

  • Exit Logic: Choose between Structural SL or Fixed Points, and Risk:Reward Ratio TP or Fixed Points.

  • Band Multiplier: Customizable Standard Deviation multiplier for the Fade strategy (Default: 2.0).

Recommendations

  • Symbols: Optimized for Indices (US30, SP500, NAS100) and Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 recommended.

  • Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.



Рекомендуем также
Dow Dominator
Albi Zeka
Эксперты
Introducing “ Dow Dominator ” , a US30 trading bot released in the markets after some times testing it in the background.  The bot uses stop loss and take profit, NO MARTINGALE and NO GRID system is used . SUPPORT : JOIN OUR PUBLIC CHAT LIVE SIGNAL The price will increase every 5 purchases by $50. About setup:  Required Balance : Minimum required balance is $150 Timeframe:  Timeframe recommended for this strategy is 15 minutes (m15)  Broker : Make sure to use broker with low spread for the be
Mc Algo
Leonidas Bokias
Эксперты
MCALGO Grid EA (v1.08) A robust, session-aware grid Expert Advisor designed for disciplined averaging with multiple protective layers. Entries are driven by Bollinger Bands (break + revert logic) with optional EMA trend filter and RSI gate . Position management is basket-oriented (TP in currency or pips, breakeven, step-trailing), while risk is controlled via equity/daily loss stops , max lots per symbol , time filters, and spread caps . HIGH OPTIMAZIONTION EA YOU CAN CHOOSE THE AND TEST DIFFER
FREE
Bitcoin MT5 Bot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4 (4)
Эксперты
Бонус : получите 1 EA бесплатно (для 2 счетов) – свяжитесь со мной после покупки Автоматизируйте торговлю Биткоином с Bitcoin MT5 Bot! Используйте возможности рынка криптовалют с советником, специально разработанным для торговли Биткоином. Bitcoin MT5 Bot — это продвинутый советник (EA), оптимизированный для торговли Биткоином на платформе MetaTrader 5. Он использует стратегии тренда и контроль рисков, анализируя тренды и уровни перекупленности/перепроданности на нескольких таймфреймах, чтобы м
The sea of tranquility MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
The sea of tranquility  is a system designed to trade on two pairs the EURUSD and the GBPUSD, could be used in other pairs and other securities such as indices, cryptocurrencies or commodities, but is not optimized for these values, Although it is a multiorder system, the batching of all is constant without increases in lotage along the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. MANUAL LOT
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Эксперты
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Range Breakout Pro EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Range Breakout Pro MT5 — это экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует управление сделками, используя популярную стратегию прорыва дневного диапазона. Этот инструмент ценится за свою простоту и эффективность в улавливании значительных движений цены в начале каждого торгового дня путем размещения и управления отложенными ордерами на основе заданных границ диапазона. Вы можете скачать версию для MT4 здесь: Range Breakout Pro MT4 Для подробной документации: Руководство по настрой
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Эксперты
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
LastStand NonGridHero
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hello all friends What I will present today is a grid system that doesn't have grid. Its work is Open to buy and sell at the same time. Or choose to open either side in the settings. The weakness of this system is that when the graph runs one way for a long time, it is very damaged. I have prepared a function for reducing damage.Details about how to set up according to the youtube link.
Advanced Martingale Grid EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Эксперты
Super advanced and smart ai trend grid martingale Ai driven ea the best to trade and control drawdown and risk also control number of trades also lock your profit and  will help you to trade any pair you wish any time frame you can use and trade and make so excellent results and hit daily targets it controlled by drawdown and risk control you can adjust as you wish you will find tp and sl in money and so fantastic options also control panel will help you with detailed information about trades
Recovery Grip Meta 5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Ai UsDCaD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Gold Bonecrusher
Brent Cloete
Эксперты
Этот Экспертный Советник (EA) обладает огромным потенциалом для увеличения счета. Посмотрите скриншоты, где депозит вырос с 200 до более чем 1000 долларов всего за 7 месяцев. EA может использовать трейлинг-стоп для фиксации прибыли по мере их получения. Консервативный подход предполагает минимальный начальный баланс в размере 500 долларов, хотя 200 долларов также подойдут при размере лота 0.01. Размеры лотов и уровни TP полностью настраиваются в настройках/вводах EA при его загрузке на график. Б
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Эксперты
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов искусственного интеллекта, EURUSD London Breakout Pro предлагает чистый и эффективный код, оптимизированный для скорости и стабильности. Этот советник применяет институциональный подход к управлению рисками и избегает высокорискованных стратегий, таких как мартингейл, усреднение по сетке (grid averaging) или неконтролируемый хеджинг. Создан для трейдеров, которые ценят точность и безопасность, система сочетает пров
FREE
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Эксперты
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Elasticity MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
Shaka Laka Gold EA
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Эксперты
Specialized for GOLD Trading with Advanced VWAP Strategy Transform your Gold trading with this sophisticated dual VWAP system specifically optimized for XAUUSD markets. Key Features Dual VWAP Technology Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points Intelligent Position Management Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements Automatic position reversals w
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Эксперты
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges . W
LL High Frequency HFT EA
Leopoldo Licari
4 (4)
Эксперты
LL High Frequency HFT EA is a High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor that uses a very fast and high-performance proprietary execution code capable of executing high-frequency and low-latency opening tasks. It also integrates within its code an instant closing system for all orders , unlike systems that close orders in a loop, losing precious milliseconds that are essential in HFT systems.  Please read the guide carefully before you start using EA, so you can know all the features and my suggesti
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Daily Gold Breakout Trader
Lakshya Pandey
Эксперты
Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves. The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5. It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies co
FREE
LinearGainBreakoutEA
Dennis Willi Finimento
Эксперты
Если у вас есть вопросы, не стесняйтесь отправить мне личное сообщение: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dennisfinimento Обзор     Стратегия диапазонов и прорывов, которая использует обратные вращающиеся рынки.     Оптимизирована и поддерживается искусственным интеллектом для распознавания направления на рынке.     Она тестировалась более 10 лет на реальных тиковых данных и показала стабильную работу.     Советник можно использовать на нескольких типах счетов, включая микро-, стандартные и ECN-
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Эксперты
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Advanced MACD EA mt5
Radek Reznicek
Эксперты
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD  is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is
Made to Echo
Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
4 (7)
Эксперты
Познакомьтесь с Made to Echo Это ограниченная фаза ценообразования. Получите это за 99 при менее чем 5 продажах. Как только этот предел будет достигнут, новая цена составит 129. В настоящее время продано: 4 копии. канал MQl5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy Инструкции:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451   Свяжитесь для правильных настроек обратного тестирования — я отправлю вам все необходимое. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ценят простоту, стабильность и строгий
Sapphire Strat Maker
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Эксперты
Sapphire Strat Maker  is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder or Strategy Maker) designed to make the creation of trading strategies easier . The goal is to provide the most intuitive, functional and fast environment to test and execute new strategies. Check out the free version here - Sapphire Strat Maker Alt . Also, check out the Emerald EA Builder : an easier to use EA builder, with a few more functionalities (trailing stop, limit orders, etc.). With this Expert Advisor you can create thousa
Nexus Hedg EA
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (1)
Эксперты
EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. Nexus hedg ea  is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses.  This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical. Features : No risk for
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Эксперты
Советник открывает сделки  по сигналам индикатора Fractals и использует умное усреднение и расчет объема позиции. В отличие от большинства сеточных советников, Double Grid Pro открывает усредняющие позиции только по сигналам. Индикатор Fractals в данном случае считается самым эффективным. Советник можно настроить на агрессивный и консервативный стиль торговли. Ключевым параметром в стратегии является параметр  CorrectionValue, он указывает размер коррекции при которой мы закрываем всю сетку с пр
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.25 (20)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.25 (4)
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких обещаний,
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
TepuyFX Martingale
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Эксперты
TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED.  RECOMENDATIONS:  1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT)  3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
Stream Deck EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Утилиты
Product Name: Stream Deck Pro Trader - Ultimate Manager & Charting Suite Short Description: The definitive Trading Assistant for manual execution. Features professional Setup Tagging, "Ghost Mode" risk management, and built-in Institutional Indicators (Volume Profile, VWAP, S/D Zones). Full Description: Stream Deck Pro Trader is a professional trading ecosystem designed for high-performance manual traders and Prop Firm candidates who need speed, precision, and consistent risk management. Stop w
Pre Market High Breakout EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Эксперты
-- [ MODULE 1: STRATEGY OVERVIEW ] --- TPFX Premarket High Breakout is a specialized trading algorithm designed to capture the high-volatility momentum that occurs immediately after the US Pre-market session concludes. Unlike traditional breakout systems, this engine is tuned to identify significant liquidity shifts in US Indices. The strategy automatically defines a reference range based on the Pre-market activity and executes trades only when specific price action validation occurs. It is opt
TPFX Opening Range Breakout ORB EA
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Эксперты
--- [ MODULE 1: STRATEGY OVERVIEW ] --- TPFX ORB Strategy is a classic and powerful trading algorithm designed to capture the explosive volatility that occurs at the opening of major market sessions (London, New York, or Tokyo). This tool automates the "Opening Range Breakout" concept, widely used by professional traders to capitalize on the initial direction of the day. The strategy automatically defines a high/low range based on the first minutes of the session (e.g., M15 or M30) and places p
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв