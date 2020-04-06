TPFX Vwap EA

VWAP Master Institutional | Multi-Strategy Algorithm

Product Overview

Unlock the power of institutional trading with VWAP Master. This professional-grade Expert Advisor automates the most reliable Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) setups used by hedge funds and floor traders. Designed specifically for Indices (US30, NAS100, SP500) and major Forex pairs, this algorithm adapts to different market phases using four distinct logic engines.

Unlike simple crossover bots, VWAP Master understands market structure. It utilizes Standard Deviation Bands (SD) and Candle Price Action to identify high-probability entries while protecting capital with institutional-grade risk management.

4 Trading Strategies in One EA

You can select a specific strategy or let the EA manage them based on your configuration:

  1. VWAP BOUNCE (Trend Following): Enters when price retraces to the VWAP and rejects it, confirming the continuation of the trend.

  2. VWAP RECLAIM (Trap Trading): Identifies false breakouts (Traps). Enters when price breaks the VWAP but immediately reverses, catching trapped traders.

  3. VWAP CROSS (Breakout): Trades the momentum when price physically crosses the VWAP line with a strong close.

  4. VWAP FADE (Mean Reversion): Identifies overextended prices at the outer Standard Deviation Bands (2.0 SD) and trades the reversion back to the mean (VWAP).

Key Features

  • Structural Stop Loss: Calculates Stop Loss dynamically based on the volatility of the signal candle (Wick High/Low), ensuring tight risk control.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Auto-calculates lot size based on a fixed % of your account balance per trade.

  • Smart Filters: Includes Time filters (to trade only during NY/London sessions), Spread protection, and Daily Max Trades limit to prevent overtrading.

  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays real-time strategy status, spreads, and daily statistics directly on your chart.

  • Visual Backtesting: Automatically draws the VWAP and SD Bands during visual testing so you can verify every trade logic.

Parameters & Settings

  • Strategy Mode: Select between Bounce, Reclaim, Cross, Fade, or All.

  • Time Filter: Define exact Start and End times (e.g., 16:30 to 23:00).

  • Risk Settings: Choose between Fixed Lots or Auto-Risk %.

  • Exit Logic: Choose between Structural SL or Fixed Points, and Risk:Reward Ratio TP or Fixed Points.

  • Band Multiplier: Customizable Standard Deviation multiplier for the Fade strategy (Default: 2.0).

Recommendations

  • Symbols: Optimized for Indices (US30, SP500, NAS100) and Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 recommended.

  • Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.



