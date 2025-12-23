DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5

DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders

You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion.

💰 Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD.

DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel.

This is NOT an automated trading EA.
You stay in control — the AI supports your decision-making.

If you’re looking for a fully automated AI trading system, check my other product: DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (Automated EA).

🧠 WHAT YOU CAN DO (IN SECONDS)

  1. Propose your trade
    • Select BUY / SELL
    • Set Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit by dragging lines on the chart or typing values
    • See live risk/reward information in the panel

  2. Get AI feedback on demand
    • Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended
    • Confidence score with a visual bar
    • Clear reasoning and suggestions
    • Market regime detection (Trending / Ranging / Volatile)

  3. Improve and execute
    • AI can suggest optimized Entry / SL / TP (shown as dotted lines)
    • One-click: execute your proposal OR execute the suggested version

✅ KEY FEATURES

✅ Daily Bias Analysis
• AI-generated daily direction with probability
• “Look For” and “Avoid” guidance
• Key condition for bias confirmation
• Pivot level reference
• Manual refresh button

✅ Trade Proposal Analysis
• Verdict + confidence score + detailed reasoning
• Suggestions to improve your levels (Entry/SL/TP)
• Optional account context can be included (exposure, correlation, daily loss, risk size)

✅ Key Levels & Multi-Timeframe Context
• Support/Resistance key levels with strength (star rating)
• Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1 — configurable)
• Key levels can be displayed on the chart

✅ Interactive Chart Workflow
• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with real-time panel sync
• Suggested AI levels shown on the chart

✅ Cost Controls (you control API spend)
• Choose market data depth: Minimal / Standard / Deep
• Configure timeframes + bars sent to the AI
• Daily API cost limit + cost tracking (auto reset at midnight)

✅ 6 AI Providers + Smart Fallback
• OpenAI, Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Alibaba (Qwen)
• Circuit breaker fallback: automatically switches to a backup provider after N consecutive errors

✅ Quality-of-life
• State persistence when changing timeframes (keeps your proposal/analysis context)

⚙️ REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 5
• API key from at least one supported provider
• WebRequest enabled for the provider URL
• Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚙️ SETUP (3 STEPS)

  1. Get an API key from your preferred provider

  2. Enable WebRequest:
    Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest” → Add your provider URL

  3. Attach to a chart, paste your API key, select provider/model — done.

Provider URLs in UserGuide

📚 DOCUMENTATION

Complete HTML User Guide included with detailed explanations of all features, settings, and best practices.

DoIt Trade Coach AI — Learn. Validate. Execute.

Made by DoIt Trading (creator of DoIt Alpha Pulse AI).

Рекомендуем также
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Утилиты
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Эксперты
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Утилиты
У вас есть индикатор, который дает сигналы, и вы хотите преобразовать его в эксперта? С помощью этого эксперта вы можете преобразовать его без перепрограммирования или адаптации индикатора, вам просто нужно выполнить шаги, чтобы правильно настроить его: 1) Индикатор должен находиться в папке индикаторов. 2) Вы должны тщательно выбирать буферы ПОКУПКИ и ПРОДАЖИ, предоставляемые индикатором. 3) Выберите, хотите ли вы совершать все операции или только операции типа ПОКУПКА или ПРОДАЖА. 4) Выб
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (556)
Индикаторы
Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Эксперты
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Советник  Auto SLTP Maker MT5  призван помочь тем, кто забывает устанавливать в сделках параметры StopLoss и/или TakeProfit, либо торгуют на слишком быстром рынке, чтобы успевать это сделать вовремя. Он автоматически отслеживает сделки без уровней StopLoss и/или TakeProfit и проверяет, какой их уровень, согласно настройкам, необходимо установить для сделок. Данный продукт работает как с рыночными ордерами, так и с отложенными. Тип ордеров, на которые он будет реагировать можно выбрать в настройк
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Индикаторы
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Indicator Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro Description The Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro indicator combines the power of monthly key levels (High, Low, Open, Close) with automatic detection of Price Action reversal patterns (Pin Bars) . Designed for technical and institutional traders, it helps anticipate market reaction zones and generates clear visual signals directly on the chart. Main Features Automatic monthly levels : High, Low, Open, Close. Pin Bar detection (bullish & bearish) in r
Close All Position In exact at half of second
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
Утилиты
It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  . it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  . ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second  
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Эксперты
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven будет работать по специальной цене до 8 декабря 2025 года. Этот советник адаптируется к любому активу. Он универсален. Multi-Asset Scalper EA — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5 и предназначенная для скальпинга нескольких активов одновременно. Версия 8.2 включает в себя технологию многотаймфреймовых сигналов с тройным подтверждением и интегрированным управлением рисками. Техническая архитектура
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Индикаторы
О индикаторе Этот индикатор основан на моделировании Монте-Карло закрывающих цен финансового инструмента. По определению, Монте-Карло — это статистический метод, используемый для моделирования вероятности различных исходов в процессе, включающем случайные числа, основанные на ранее наблюдаемых результатах. Как это работает? Этот индикатор генерирует несколько сценариев цен для ценной бумаги, моделируя случайные изменения цен с течением времени на основе исторических данных. Каждый пробный запус
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
Camarilla Pivot
Philip Thakadiyil George
Эксперты
Camarilla Pivot Pro EA is a fully automated trading robot built around the powerful Camarilla Pivot Point formula. The EA calculates intraday pivot levels (H1–H6 & L1–L6) and trades based on price reactions at major Camarilla reversal and breakout zones. It is designed for traders who want a clean, mechanical, and proven pivot-based strategy without repainting signals or complicated indicators.
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
«„Naturu“ — это ручной индикатор, который использует симметрию природы в качестве алгоритма. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости! При загрузке индикатора вы увидите две линии — Верхнюю (Top) и Нижнюю (Bottom). Нажмите на линию один раз, чтобы активировать её. Чтобы переместить её, просто кликните на ту свечу, куда хотите её поставить. Вы задаёте точку максимума и точку минимума, а индикатор автоматически рассчитывает: магентовую зону, показывающую, где интересы быков
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier EA — это решение для индивидуальных трейдеров или менеджеров по работе с клиентами, которым необходимо выполнять торговые сигналы из внешних источников или которым необходимо управлять несколькими счетами одновременно, без необходимости использования МАМ или ПАММ-счета. Он копирует до 8 основных учетных записей на неограниченное количество подчиненных учетных записей. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Вс
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Утилиты
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Утилиты
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
Утилиты
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Partial Close Expert   — это инструмент, объединяющий множество функций в одну автоматизированную систему. Этот советник поможет трейдерам эффективнее управлять позициями, предлагая различные варианты управления рисками и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. С помощью Partial Close Expert трейдеры могут установить       частичное закрытие       уровень для фиксации прибыли,       трейлинг-стоп       уровень для защиты прибыли и ограничения убытков,       точка безубыточности       уровень, гаран
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Утилиты
Количественная Панель Pro Идеальная Мульти-ЭА Панель Мониторинга для Квантовых Трейдеров Хватит переключаться между графиками и внешними инструментами для отслеживания алгоритмических стратегий! Quant Panel Pro предоставляет профессиональный мониторинг портфеля в одном стильном и удобном интерфейсе. Ключевые Возможности Количественная Аналитика Под Рукой Агрегирование прибыли и убытков (P&L) в реальном времени для всех советников Статистический анализ процента выигрышных сделок и частоты торговл
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Ultimate Trade Copier MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Утилиты
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Smart Position Sizer
Michael Musco
Утилиты
Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Утилиты
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Другие продукты этого автора
AO unpaid divergences
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ How to use the Demo version ] [ MT4 Version ] AO unpaid divergences MT5 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on M
DoIt GBP Master MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
MT5 to Telegram Signals
Diego Arribas Lopez
3 (2)
Утилиты
[ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Signals ]  MT5 to Telegram Signals Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications.  Would you like to receive Telegram   notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary? This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram   group and enter the bot token and the chat id G
Order Block Indicator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Индикаторы
[ MT4 Version ] Order Block Indicator MT5 — Precision Trading Made Simple Order Block Indicator MT5 is designed to help traders spot powerful reversal zones effortlessly — without cluttered charts or guesswork. Built for scalping , swing trading , and smart intraday decisions , it highlights active order blocks across multiple timeframes with precision, speed, and full customization. Trade with clarity, save valuable time, and react instantly to market structure changes — even across Forex
Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes.   Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Backtesting Simulator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
4 (1)
Индикаторы
[ MT4 Version ] Are you tired of spending months on demo or live accounts to test your trading strategies? The Backtesting Simulator is the ultimate tool designed to elevate your backtesting experience to new heights. Utilizing Metatrader historical symbol information, it offers an unparalleled simulation of real market conditions. Take control of your testing speed, test ideas quickly or at a slower pace, and witness remarkable improvements in your testing performance. Forget about wasting tim
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
FREE
TTM Squeeze Momentum MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version TTM Squeeze Momentum TTM Squeeze Momentum is an enhanced indicator ideal for recognizing consolidation periods in the market and the start of the next explosive move. This improved version is a volatility indicator based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" in which the histogram is based on a linear regression rather than a simple momentum indicator. Red dots on the middle line indicate that the market has entered a "Squeeze" zone or consolidation period, indicated in this enhanced versi
MA Ribbon MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version MA Ribbon MT4 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to f
MA Ribbon MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Version   MA Ribbon MT5 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
FREE
Lumos
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
Lumos Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making. The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application. Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.
FREE
AO unpaid divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ How to use the Demo version ]  [ MT5 Version ]  AO unpaid divergences MT4 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on
Fear and Greed MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using the Fear and Greed Indicator:  Click here Uncertain about when to take total or partial profits? The Fear and Greed is your reliable companion for making confident trading decisions. This innovative tool offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment, helping you identify key pivot zones and optimize your trading strategy. Why Choose Fear and Greed? Revolutionary Market Insight: Sentiment Analysis: The first indicator for that reveals the market's Fear and
Gaussian Channel MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Gaussian Channel MT4 Gaussian Channel MT4 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto. If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it. Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on h
Williams Vix Fix MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Williams Vix Fix MT4 Need help trying to time the bottoms in the market? Williams Vix Fix MT4 is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is comming to its end. TRY IT FOR FREE NOW! Williams Vix Fix MT4 derivates from Larry Williams's VixFix indicator addapted for fitting   every asset class . VIX reprensents the fear and greed in the market based on its volatility. A high VIX value shows fear in the market, this is usually a
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Order Block Indicator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Discover the future of trading with   Order Block Indicator , meticulously crafted for traders who demand unparalleled accuracy and customization. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this tool is your gateway to mastering Order Blocks and Supply and Demand Zones—critical areas where price reversals often occur. Why Choose Order Block Indicator? Transform Your Trading Strategy: Precision Analysis:   Pinpoint potential accumulation
Multi Timeframe MA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Multi Timeframe MA MT4 Multi Timeframe MA MT4 is an indicator that offers the representation of up to 3 MAs with different Periods and Timeframes. This allows the user to reprensent in one chart and timeframe information coming from other timeframes and get notified as any of the MAs crosses another one. Multi Timeframe MA is the   first   indicator in the market that offers Multi Timeframe interactions and a high customization   level from up to 7 different MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA,
Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] [ EA ] Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4 Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the  Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA . The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or o
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Bulls and Bears Power MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version SMT Divergences MT4 SMT Divergences is one of the most innovative indicators in the market. It offers the possibility of analyzing price divergences between 2 pairs. These divergences highlight and help to foresee what banks and institutions are planning to do. SMT divergences also provides you with a kill zones indicator and the possibility of filtering divergences occurring during these kill zones.  The strategy tester is limited in MT4. Contact the author to get your Demo Version.
Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Индикаторы
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analys
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв