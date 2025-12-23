DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5

DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders

You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion.

💰 Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD.

DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel.

This is NOT an automated trading EA.
You stay in control — the AI supports your decision-making.

If you’re looking for a fully automated AI trading system, check my other product: DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (Automated EA).

🧠 WHAT YOU CAN DO (IN SECONDS)

  1. Propose your trade
    • Select BUY / SELL
    • Set Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit by dragging lines on the chart or typing values
    • See live risk/reward information in the panel

  2. Get AI feedback on demand
    • Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended
    • Confidence score with a visual bar
    • Clear reasoning and suggestions
    • Market regime detection (Trending / Ranging / Volatile)

  3. Improve and execute
    • AI can suggest optimized Entry / SL / TP (shown as dotted lines)
    • One-click: execute your proposal OR execute the suggested version

✅ KEY FEATURES

✅ Daily Bias Analysis
• AI-generated daily direction with probability
• “Look For” and “Avoid” guidance
• Key condition for bias confirmation
• Pivot level reference
• Manual refresh button

✅ Trade Proposal Analysis
• Verdict + confidence score + detailed reasoning
• Suggestions to improve your levels (Entry/SL/TP)
• Optional account context can be included (exposure, correlation, daily loss, risk size)

✅ Key Levels & Multi-Timeframe Context
• Support/Resistance key levels with strength (star rating)
• Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1 — configurable)
• Key levels can be displayed on the chart

✅ Interactive Chart Workflow
• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with real-time panel sync
• Suggested AI levels shown on the chart

✅ Cost Controls (you control API spend)
• Choose market data depth: Minimal / Standard / Deep
• Configure timeframes + bars sent to the AI
• Daily API cost limit + cost tracking (auto reset at midnight)

✅ 6 AI Providers + Smart Fallback
• OpenAI, Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Alibaba (Qwen)
• Circuit breaker fallback: automatically switches to a backup provider after N consecutive errors

✅ Quality-of-life
• State persistence when changing timeframes (keeps your proposal/analysis context)

⚙️ REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 5
• API key from at least one supported provider
• WebRequest enabled for the provider URL
• Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚙️ SETUP (3 STEPS)

  1. Get an API key from your preferred provider

  2. Enable WebRequest:
    Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest” → Add your provider URL

  3. Attach to a chart, paste your API key, select provider/model — done.

Provider URLs in UserGuide

📚 DOCUMENTATION

Complete HTML User Guide included with detailed explanations of all features, settings, and best practices.

DoIt Trade Coach AI — Learn. Validate. Execute.

Made by DoIt Trading (creator of DoIt Alpha Pulse AI).

YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
유틸리티
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
유틸리티
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
유틸리티
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
유틸리티
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
유틸리티
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
유틸리티
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
유틸리티
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
유틸리티
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
유틸리티
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
유틸리티
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
ForexSource Dashboard
Adnan Abdul Rehman
유틸리티
This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
유틸리티
TradePad는 수동 및 알고리즘 트레이딩을 위한 도구입니다. 여러 거래 상품에 대한 빠른 거래 작업과 포지션 제어를 위한 간단한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 주의, 이 애플리케이션은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! 데모 계정을 위한 애플리케이션의 평가판과 모든 도구에 대한 설명 애플리케이션 인터페이스는 고해상도 모니터에 맞게 조정되었으며 간단하고 직관적입니다. 편안한 작업을 위해 트레이더에게 다음과 같은 도구 세트가 제공됩니다. 거래 작업 관리, 메인 차트 기간 간 전환, TradePad 상품 간 전환을 위한 핫키 관리자; 포지션을 개설하거나 보류 주문을 설정할 때 하락 위험을 평가하고 잠재적 이익을 계산하기 위한 거래 수준 표시 도구; 여러 거래 심볼을 시각적으로 모니터링하고 알고리즘 트레이딩을 위한 거래 신호를 수신하기 위한 MultiCharts 도구. 편의를 위해 거래 쌍 세트를 구성하여 여러 시간대의 가격을 모니터링하고 다중 통화 거래를 수행할 수 있습니다. 확장된 HTML
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
유틸리티
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
유틸리티
Elliott Wave Counter는 Elliott 파동의 빠르고 사용자 친화적인 수동 마크업을 위한 패널입니다. 색상과 마크 수준을 선택할 수 있습니다. 도구에서 만든 마지막 마크업과 전체 마크업을 제거하는 기능도 있습니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 마크업이 이루어집니다. 5번 클릭 - 5개의 웨이브가 있습니다! Elliott Wave Counter는 Elliott 파동의 초보자와 전문 분석가 모두에게 훌륭한 도구가 될 것입니다. Elliott Wave Counter 설치 및 입력 가이드 당신이 얻고 싶다면       EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT5 터미널에 대한   알림   (스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14016 MT5 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15081 일반 입력: 웨이브 유형 버튼:   이 버튼을 사용하면 차트
필터:
paciencia3008
90
paciencia3008 2026.01.03 11:32 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Diego Arribas Lopez
13587
개발자의 답변 Diego Arribas Lopez 2026.01.04 18:22
I am glad to hear that, thank you! 😊
리뷰 답변