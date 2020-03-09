Gold scalper 01

Expert Advisor Description

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5).

RECOMENDED BROKERS- EXNESS,VT-MAKETS,FYNTURA.

It uses a disciplined, automated approach to capture short-term market movements while maintaining controlled risk.

The EA is compatible with both Pro accounts and Cent accounts and is optimized for small to medium account sizes.

For proper risk management, a lot size of 0.01 is recommended for a $500 account.

The robot runs fully automatically, requiring minimal user intervention, and is suitable for traders seeking consistent and systematic trading on gold.


Рекомендуем также
Lock Pro MT4
Michael Onekgiu
Эксперты
LOCK PROFIT EA Lock Profit EA is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed to meet the of both small and big account balance holders.  It opens position and close within 5 pips profits level. All trades are protected by maximum draw down limits which can be adjusted from the input settings.  Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates if needed. Why this EA: It calculates entries basing on higher probability of price direction. The EA can be run on minimum de
Single Shot SL TP
Michael Onekgiu
Эксперты
This EA is designed as a one-time entry system, featuring adjustable take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels tailored to your account size. It operates on a comprehensive strategy with a risk-reward ratio of 1:2. Notably, there's no employment of martingale, grid, or hedging techniques, ensuring the safety of your account, contingent upon your risk tolerance, naturally. Primarily optimized for three pairs that can be used at the same time; EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, the EA
Buy Sell Robot
Michael Onekgiu
Эксперты
The Buy Sell Robot is a Forex trading tool with a well-crafted strategy designed to safeguard your account. This single-shot EA operates with a risk-reward ratio of 1:2, risking 1% of the account to gain 2%. It works best with the EUR/USD pair on an H1 timeframe. To use it, download the set file and load it along with the strategy tester file. For a $1000 account, set the parameters as follows: Percent Balance to 100 for a 0.01 lot size Percent Profits to 2% Percent Loss to 1%.  The Buy Sell Rob
Sam Level Trading Assistant
Samuel Lubega
Утилиты
Sam level trading assistant is an expert advisor that mainly helps a trader to automatically place and manage trades basing on key levels of support and resistance that are MANUALLY drawn on the chart by the trader. These key levels include trend lines and rectangles. The expert advisor can either automatically open SINGLE trades by opening buy or sell orders, HEDGE by opening both a buy stop and a sell stop order or send ALERTS when a given criteria such as a candlestick/ bar either TOUCHING or
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Эксперты
Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
FTMO passing EA High risk MT4
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Эксперты
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold of the Incas - это высокоэффективный торговый советник, созданный специально для платформы MT4 и ориентированный на рынок золота и мажорные валютные пары. Используя комплексные алгоритмы, он анализирует рыночные тренды и колебания цен в реальном времени, обеспечивая максимальную прибыль при минимальных рисках. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Эффективность Gold of the Incas подтверждается длительными периодами тестирования, где он
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Эксперты
Hedging Adviser EA Советник Hedging Adviser EA позволяет превратить убыточные сделки в прибыльные благодаря использованию интеллектуального хеджирующего механизма "туда-сюда". Я называю эту стратегию "Больше никаких убытков". Пусть цена идет, куда хочет - советник The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO зарабатывает в любых ситуациях. Гарантированно! Секрет этого удивительного советника - всем известным торговый алгоритм "Алгоритм зоны восстановления" (Zone recovery algorithm) или "Верная форекс-стр
Engulfing Goddess MT4
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Индикаторы
Introducing the Engulfing Goddess Indicator , a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that helps traders identify engulfing candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to provide visual signals that correspond to common patterns used in market analysis. The Engulfing Goddess Indicator is built to detect various types of engulfing patterns. It includes a range of optional filters to refine pattern detection, giving you the flexibility to customize your analysis. This feature can he
AuricPercent Grid EA
HUSEYIN CETINEL
Эксперты
Советник   AuricPercent Grid EA   — это сеточный советник, основанный на процентах, для управления портфелем, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото), но адаптированный для работы со всеми инструментами (валютные пары, металлы, индексы и т. д.) и работающий по логике «только покупка» (Long-Only). Ключевое отличие этого советника заключается в том, что расстояния между точками сетки и целевые уровни прибыли рассчитываются в процентах (%) от цены, а не в пунктах/пипсах. Это уменьшает непослед
Ninja trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Эксперты
Ninja Trader EA – Профессиональный Скальперский Советник для MetaTrader Почему Ninja Trader EA? Ninja Trader EA – это мощный, надежный и высокотехнологичный торговый советник, разработанный специально для скальпинга. Он сочетает в себе строгий риск-менеджмент, защиту прибыли и высокую точность входов. Без использования опасных методов (мартингейл, сетки, усреднение), этот советник идеально подходит как для начинающих трейдеров, так и для профессионалов. Основные преимущества Ninja Trader EA
EGA Gold Pro test 1M
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
5 (1)
Эксперты
GOLD PRO TRADING SYSTEM – MT4 Профессиональный советник для торговли XAUUSD Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136576 Этот советник специально разработан для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Он использует алгоритмические стратегии на основе волатильности и ценовых моделей. Основные показатели Только реальные результаты (без тестов на истории) Максимальная просадка: 9.22% Максимальная нагрузка на депозит: 11.78% Вся историческая статистика доступна в скриншотах Ключевые особенност
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Zebra Bitcoin scalper v1
Stephen Barasa
4 (1)
Эксперты
*Ultra-Fast Algorithmic Trading for Bitcoin Markets – 24/7 Precision on MT4* — ### Overview The Zebra bitcoin Scalping v1  (EA) is a specialized algorithmic trader designed exclusively for Bitcoin markets. Engineered for MetaTrader platforms, this high-frequency scalping bot exploits micro-price fluctuations in BTC/USD pairs with institutional-grade speed and accuracy. Combining order book analysis, volatility triggers, and aggressive risk management, with the 5 minute time frame, it executes
Gruber EA
Pavels Voitesonoks
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник  GruberEA  основан на импульсном движении рынка форекс  . Этот советник был создан для пары GBP USD. Советник  GruberEA работает   с несколькими ордерами . В советнике есть  стоп лосс , трейлинг стоп и таке профит .  Принцип стратегии советника: Первый ордер по тренду открываться , закрывается по таке профит или трейлинг стоп. Если происходит коррекция или разворот, ордера открываются в том же направлении, что и первый ордер, затем ордера закрываются по специальной схеме. Тем самым пол
HTF Candles MT4
Felix Bitum
5 (1)
Индикаторы
HTF Candles MT4 is a mt4 indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle, including any MT5 higher time-frame chosen.   The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features MT5 Period Candles: This indicator plots any mt5 time-frame candle e.g m3, m5, m12, m15, m20... and so on, on the lower time-frame. Heiken Ashi Options: You have the option to view the HTF Heiken ashi instead of
Daily loss protector
Stephen Barasa
Утилиты
DailyLossProtector EA — Smart Risk Control for Safer Trading. Protect your capital with precision. DailyLossProtector is a minimalist, high-utility Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and disciplined risk control . This EA monitors your open trades and will automatically close them when a predefined floating loss threshold is reached , helping you avoid emotional decisions and unexpected drawdowns. Key Features Daily Loss Guard: Automatically closes
EA Dance USDJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник для валютной пары USDJPY . Таймфрейм Н1 .  Этот советник является дополнительным советников в мой базовый портфель советников, который состоит из  EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (дополнения ожидаются) Особенности советника: Советник состоит из пяти малых советников, каждый имеет свою собственную логику входа в сделку.  Советник ожидает только самые сильные сигналы на вход, поэтому сделки довольно редки. Но при получении сигнала для торго
SPYDR Pro EA
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
Эксперты
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Эксперты
BTCUSD GRID EA — автоматизированная программа, предназначенная для использования стратегии сеточной торговли. Советник BTCUSD GRID очень полезен как начинающим, так и опытным трейдерам.   Хотя существуют и другие типы торговых ботов, которые вы можете использовать, логическая природа стратегии сеточной торговли позволяет ботам для торговли криптовалютой с сеткой легко выполнять автоматическую торговлю без проблем.   BTCUSD GRID EA — лучшая платформа для использования, если вы хотите опробовать
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Эксперты
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO   Забудьте о красивых тестах на истории — советник Night Rider EA уже работает на опережение! Посмотрим правде в глаза: самая большая проблема большинства автоматических торговых систем заключается в том, что все они показывают очень хорошие результаты при тестировании на истории, но лишь немногие из них действительно работают на реальных счетах. Это очень неприятно, особенно когда вы доверяете им свои кровно заработанные деньги. (Не говоря уже о куче советников
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Intra Day Scalping EA
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Эксперты
Советник торгует в соответствии с указанным трендом. Открывает сделки в направлении тренда и переворачивает их вместе со сменой тренда. Есть функция восстановления в случае убыточных сделок, позволяющая закрывать все сделки с незначительной прибылью, в безубытке или с небольшим убытком. Параметры полностью настраиваются, будь то для скальпинга или внутридневной торговли. Советник универсален и не требует значительных вложений для начала торговли. Однако помните, что очень маленький депозит может
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Эксперты
Данные советник торгует от трендовых линий, а также на основе анализа объемов. Расчёт объемов происходит по минутным барам, чтобы определить, на рост они были, или на падение. Трендовые линии рисуются по максимумам и минимумам в истории торговли. Также, есть и дополнительные индикаторы. Сигнал на покупку или продажу зависит от всех этих факторов. От этого, советник может более точно входить в рынок и совершать больше сделок. Входные параметры Lots - размер лота (при 0 лот будет рассчитываться о
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Эксперты
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Эксперты
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Pro Scalping
Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
3 (1)
Эксперты
Pro Scalping  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The ATR-based, RSI, WPR indicator and an Stochastic filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,   default settings reccomend for EURUSD M15 GMT +3 .  Please use max spread 2 if you will not have orders change it to 3. Use a broker with good execution and with a
Crown
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Скальпер для высокочастотной торговли основными валютными парами. По умолчанию параметры эксперта установлены для торговли на валютных парах EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD. Эксперт контролирует торговый лот, в соответствии с заданным в процентном соотношении к депозиту риском. Имеет защиту от сбоев, при восстановлении соединения советник продолжит работу со своими ордерами. Робот контролирует проскальзывание и изменение спреда, по особому алгоритму осуществляет дополнительный расчет достоверности вх
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Эксперты
SNeox AI — автоматический мультивалютный торговый робот для стабильной долгосрочной торговли на рынке Forex. Советник разработан на базе проверенных алгоритмов анализа рыночной цены и волатильности и ориентирован на аккуратную торговлю с контролируемыми рисками. ВНИМАНИЕ! Новогодняя акция, первые 15 покупок - 99$ Следующие 15 - 159$ Финальная цена - 229$ Торопитесь воспользоваться предложением! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Торговые инструменты: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUS
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Настройки по умолчанию для теста по золоту (Gold M15) с 2024 года Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Адаптивный Рыночный Интеллект СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ВСТУПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: Мощь советника Smart Regime EA выпускается по цене, составляющей лишь часть его истинной ценности. Забронируйте свою лицензию прямо сейчас за $50 , прежде чем цена начнет поэтапно расти до финальной стоимости в $500 . Это инвестиция в беспрецедентную рыночную логику. Раскройте потенциал адаптивного алгоритмического трейдинга. Kaufman Smar
Другие продукты этого автора
Zebra Bitcoin scalper v1
Stephen Barasa
4 (1)
Эксперты
*Ultra-Fast Algorithmic Trading for Bitcoin Markets – 24/7 Precision on MT4* — ### Overview The Zebra bitcoin Scalping v1  (EA) is a specialized algorithmic trader designed exclusively for Bitcoin markets. Engineered for MetaTrader platforms, this high-frequency scalping bot exploits micro-price fluctuations in BTC/USD pairs with institutional-grade speed and accuracy. Combining order book analysis, volatility triggers, and aggressive risk management, with the 5 minute time frame, it executes
Daily loss protector
Stephen Barasa
Утилиты
DailyLossProtector EA — Smart Risk Control for Safer Trading. Protect your capital with precision. DailyLossProtector is a minimalist, high-utility Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and disciplined risk control . This EA monitors your open trades and will automatically close them when a predefined floating loss threshold is reached , helping you avoid emotional decisions and unexpected drawdowns. Key Features Daily Loss Guard: Automatically closes
Telegram user interface bot
Stephen Barasa
Утилиты
Welcome to your Ultimate Trading Companion on Telegram! Our user-friendly Telegram bot interface ensures you stay updated with real-time account updates. It seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and caters to all account types, be it real or demo. Getting started is a breeze—just fill in your particulars as prompted by the bot, and you're all set! Experience trading made easy.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв