Gold scalper 01

Expert Advisor Description

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5).

RECOMENDED BROKERS- EXNESS,VT-MAKETS,FYNTURA.

It uses a disciplined, automated approach to capture short-term market movements while maintaining controlled risk.

The EA is compatible with both Pro accounts and Cent accounts and is optimized for small to medium account sizes.

For proper risk management, a lot size of 0.01 is recommended for a $500 account.

The robot runs fully automatically, requiring minimal user intervention, and is suitable for traders seeking consistent and systematic trading on gold.


